Pinduoduo : Overtakes Alibaba to Become China's Largest E-Commerce Company

SINGAPORE--Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc. has overtaken Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to become the country's largest e-commerce company by annual active buyers, according to figures Pinduoduo released on Wednesday.

Pinduoduo also said its founder and chairman, Colin Huang, stepped down from the company on Wednesday to pursue personal interests in life sciences.

In 2020, Pinduoduo had 788.4 million annual active buyers, users who bought at least one item last year, up 35% from a year earlier. It marked the first time Shanghai-based Pinduoduo exceeded Alibaba's 779 million annual active buyers.

The company released its October-December results Wednesday. Pinduoduo's quarterly revenue rose 146% year over year to around $4 billion.

