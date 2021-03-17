Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pinduoduo Inc.    PDD

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinduoduo : Overtakes Alibaba to Become China's Largest E-Commerce Company

03/17/2021 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Keith Zhai

SINGAPORE--Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc. has overtaken Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to become the country's largest e-commerce company by annual active buyers, according to figures Pinduoduo released on Wednesday.

Pinduoduo also said its founder and chairman, Colin Huang, stepped down from the company on Wednesday to pursue personal interests in life sciences.

In 2020, Pinduoduo had 788.4 million annual active buyers, users who bought at least one item last year, up 35% from a year earlier. It marked the first time Shanghai-based Pinduoduo exceeded Alibaba's 779 million annual active buyers.

The company released its October-December results Wednesday. Pinduoduo's quarterly revenue rose 146% year over year to around $4 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 0710ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.45% 226.93 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
PINDUODUO INC. 1.11% 160.89 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
All news about PINDUODUO INC.
07:45aPINDUODUO  : Founder Steps Down as Chairman
MT
07:21aPINDUODUO  : Q4 Adjusted Loss Narrows as Revenue More Than Doubles
MT
07:11aPINDUODUO  : Overtakes Alibaba to Become China's Largest E-Commerce Company
DJ
06:52aPINDUODUO  : China's Pinduoduo quarterly revenue more than doubles
RE
06:42aPINDUODUO  : Earnings Flash (PDD) PINDUODUO Posts Q4 Loss RMB-0.15
MT
06:41aPinduoduo pledges to do more to promote digital inclusion for agriculture
GL
06:41aPINDUODUO  : Earnings Flash (PDD) PINDUODUO Reports Q4 Revenue $4.07B
MT
06:40aLEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT PINDUODUO : CEO Chen Lei appointed Chairman
GL
06:40aLEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT PINDUODUO : CEO Chen Lei appointed Chairman
AQ
06:40aPinduoduo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial R..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 584 M 7 934 M 7 934 M
Net income 2020 -6 930 M -1 066 M -1 066 M
Net cash 2020 51 453 M 7 914 M 7 914 M
P/E ratio 2020 -216x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 284 B 197 B 197 B
EV / Sales 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 5 828
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart PINDUODUO INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 1 173,94 CNY
Last Close Price 1 046,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lei Chen Chief Executive Officer
Jing Ma Vice President-Finance
Zheng Huang Chairman
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Nan Peng Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.-9.44%195 145
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.49%624 316
MEITUAN11.88%240 515
SHOPIFY INC.0.99%143 601
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-7.45%78 860
EBAY INC.14.77%39 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ