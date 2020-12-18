Log in
Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges

12/18/2020
FILE PHOTO: U.S and China trade talks in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday signed legislation that would kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to American auditing standards, the White House said, giving the Republican one more tool to threaten Beijing with before leaving office next month.

"The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act" bars securities of foreign companies from being listed on any U.S. exchange if they have failed to comply with the U.S. Public Accounting Oversight Board's audits for three years in a row.

While it applies to companies from any country, the legislation's sponsors intended it to target Chinese companies listed in the United States, such as Alibaba, tech firm Pinduoduo Inc and oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd.

The legislation, like many others taking a harder line on Chinese businesses, had passed Congress by large margins earlier this year. Lawmakers - both Democrats and Trump's fellow Republicans - echo the president's hard line against Beijing, which became fiercer this year as Trump blamed China for the coronavirus ravaging the United States.

The act would also require public companies to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government.

Chinese officials have dismissed the measure as a discriminatory policy that politically oppresses Chinese firms.

Chinese authorities have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.68% 260 Delayed Quote.24.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.59% 52.3 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.83% 2.42 End-of-day quote.-38.11%
PINDUODUO INC. -0.39% 149.37 Delayed Quote.294.95%
WTI 1.42% 49.03 Delayed Quote.-22.07%
Financials
Sales 2020 51 249 M 7 842 M 7 842 M
Net income 2020 -6 694 M -1 024 M -1 024 M
Net cash 2020 43 624 M 6 676 M 6 676 M
P/E ratio 2020 -204x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 197 B 183 B 183 B
EV / Sales 2020 22,5x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 828
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart PINDUODUO INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 961,59 CNY
Last Close Price 976,10 CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lei Chen Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Huang Chairman
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Jing Ma Vice President-Finance
Zhen Wei Zheng Senior Vice President-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.294.95%183 888
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED24.67%715 451
MEITUAN DIANPING173.21%216 297
SHOPIFY INC.196.80%144 752
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.193.74%83 624
EBAY INC.46.91%36 569
