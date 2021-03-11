Log in
PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
UPDATE - Pinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Mar 17, 2021

03/11/2021 | 10:30pm EST
SHANGHAI, China, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021.

Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Mar. 17, 2021. (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Please pre-register to join this conference using the registration link below. Please dial in using the participant dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, PIN and unique registrant ID which would be provided to you upon registering.

Pre-register at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6892223

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 8:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Mar. 25, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International:+61-2-8199-0299
US:+1-646-254-3697
Passcode:6892223

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

For more information on Pinduoduo news and industry trends, please visit our content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/.

Source: Pinduoduo Inc.


For investor and media inquiries, please contact us at:

investor@pinduoduo.com
internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
