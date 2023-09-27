Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Pine Valley Mining Corporation announces that it has declared a cash dividend of CAD$0.04 per share (aggregating to CAD$3,029,315.12) on its issued and outstanding 75,732,878 common shares, payable on October 24, 2023 to the holders of record as of the close of business on October 11, 2023. For income tax purposes, the dividend will not be designated as an eligible dividend under Canadian income tax rules. In this regard, Pine Valley does not provide tax or financial advice. Investors should contact their financial advisors for situation-specific advice.

For further information please contact:

Mark Smith

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (440) 359-0000 ext. 222

E-mail: msmith@oakwoodlabs.com

