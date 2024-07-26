Pineapple Corporation Plc reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was GBP 2.66 million compared to GBP 2.71 million a year ago. Net loss was GBP 6.01 million compared to net income of GBP 2.4 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was GBP 0.667 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of GBP 0.266 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was GBP 0.667 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of GBP 0.266 a year ago.