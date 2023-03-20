CORRECTION - Pineapple Energy Inc.

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) please note that in the headline and first paragraph of the release, the release date should be March 30, not March 31 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:
Pineapple Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 2023; Conference Call on March 31, 2023
Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) (the “Company” or “Pineapple Energy”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, March 31, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://pineapple-holdings.com/investor-resources/ after the close of the financial markets on March 30, 2023 and prior to the conference call.
Pineapple Energy Fourth Quarter 2022 Webcast and Conference Call Details
When:
Friday, March 31
Time:
8:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in:
United States: (646) 307-1963 or Toll Free: (800) 715-9871 Conference ID: 3276736
Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.