    PEGY   US72303P1075

PINEAPPLE ENERGY INC.

(PEGY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:08:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
1.320 USD    0.00%
Pineapple Energy to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
05/12Pineapple Energy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/12Pineapple Energy Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Pineapple Energy to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

06/01/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
MINNETONKA, Minn., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) (the “Company” or “Pineapple Energy”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management will participate in one upcoming investor conference taking place in June. Attendance at the conferences is open to clients of the respective firms.

TD Cowen Sustainability Week

When:June 8, 2023
Format:One-one-One meetings throughout the day and Panel presentation
Location:Virtual
  

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Contacts:

Pineapple Energy
Kyle Udseth
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (952) 996-1674
Kyle.Udseth@pineappleenergy.com

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Managing Director
+1 (323) 240-5796
Gary@blueshirtgroup.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 90,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -6,67 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 13,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 60,7%
Managers and Directors
Kyle J. Udseth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ingvaldson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Roger H. D. Lacey Chairman
Christopher Robert DeBone Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Scott Michael Honour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINEAPPLE ENERGY INC.-42.92%13
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.13%148 641
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.30%76 506
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.21%76 056
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-14.55%68 811
ENEL S.P.A.16.46%63 428
