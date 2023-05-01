Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pineapple Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEGY   US72303P1075

PINEAPPLE ENERGY INC.

(PEGY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
1.380 USD   -0.72%
04:21pPineapple Energy to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
04/14PINEAPPLE ENERGY INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04/14Pineapple Energy Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Pineapple Energy to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/01/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
MINNETONKA, Minn., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) (the “Company” or “Pineapple Energy”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in May. Attendance at the conferences is open to clients of the respective firms.

EF Hutton Inaugural Global Conference
When:     May 10, 2023
Format: One-one-One meetings throughout the day
Location: New York, NY
   
2023 Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference
When: May 16, 2023
Format: One-one-One meetings throughout the day
Location: New York, NY
   

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Contacts:

Pineapple Energy
Kyle Udseth
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (952) 996-1674
Kyle.Udseth@pineappleenergy.com

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Managing Director
+1 (323) 240-5796
Gary@blueshirtgroup.com


Analyst Recommendations on PINEAPPLE ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 83,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,80 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,35x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 13,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart PINEAPPLE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Pineapple Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINEAPPLE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Average target price 5,60 $
Spread / Average Target 303%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle J. Udseth Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ingvaldson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Roger H. D. Lacey Chairman
Christopher Robert DeBone Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Scott Michael Honour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINEAPPLE ENERGY INC.-40.34%14
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.34%155 055
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.78%81 866
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.00%80 199
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.99%76 202
ENEL S.P.A.23.24%69 505
