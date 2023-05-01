Pineapple Energy to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) (the “Company” or “Pineapple Energy”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in May. Attendance at the conferences is open to clients of the respective firms.



EF Hutton Inaugural Global Conference When: May 10, 2023 Format: One-one-One meetings throughout the day Location: New York, NY 2023 Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference When: May 16, 2023 Format: One-one-One meetings throughout the day Location: New York, NY

About Pineapple Energy



Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

