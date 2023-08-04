MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, August 11 at 8:30am ET to discuss the company’s second quarter 2023 financial results. The company plans to provide a press release reporting its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.pineappleenergy.com/news-events after the close of the financial markets on August 10, 2023 prior to the conference call.



About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth or growth opportunities, future opportunities, future flexibility to pursue acquisitions, future cash flows and future earnings. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements here due to changes in economic, business, competitive or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Pineapple Energy Second Quarter 2023 Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: Friday, August 11 Time: 8:30am ET Dial-In: (646) 307-1952 or toll free (888) 672-2415

Conference ID: 9399448 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/psrvn467

An archived webcast will be accessible from the “Recent Events” section of Pineapple’s Investor Relations website for on-demand viewing at https://ir.pineappleenergy.com/news-events

Contacts:

Kyle Udseth

Chief Executive Officer

(952) 996-1674

kyle.udseth@pineappleenergy.com

Eric Ingvaldson

Chief Financial Officer

(952) 996-1674

eric.ingvaldson@pineappleenergy.com