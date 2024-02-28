Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) (“Pineapple” or the “Company”), Canada’s tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across the country, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One 7th Annual Growth Conference, which will be taking place for the first time at the award winning Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario.

Shubha Dasgupta, CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 7th at 2:30 PM ET. Shubha Dasgupta will also be fielding investor questions during the conference and participating on a panel discussion at 2:10 PM ET.

Centurion One 7th Annual Growth Conference will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/centurion-one-capital-7th-annual-growth-conference-tickets-749988765587

Conference Details:

Event: Centurion One 7th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Q&A and Panel Discussions

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 AM ET - 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital (“Centurion One”) is the premier independent investment banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on the long-term success of agents and brokers and the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 650 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Learn more about Pineapple Financial Inc. at https://gopineapple.com/brokers

Contacts

Pineapple Financial Inc.

Dennis Welsh

Senior Director of Marketing

416-456-2102

dennis@gopineapple.com