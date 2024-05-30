Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("the Company" or "Pineapple"), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of affiliate brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced it will participate in the 3rd Annual Investor Clubhouse at the RBC Canadian Open, May 30 - June 2 at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

Sponsored by Investor.Events, the event will feature nearly 100 companies and an audience of leading high-net-worth investors, brokers, and investment bankers.

Pineapple CEO Shubha Dasgupta will conduct one-on-one meetings with finance professionals and accredited investors on Friday, May 31, from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM, showcasing the Company's latest advancements in the mortgage brokerage industry.

"We are excited to participate in this prestigious event and look forward to detailing our recent progress and plans to this high-powered investor audience," he said.

Details and registration information for the event can be found at Investor.Events Investor Clubhouse 2024.

About Pineapple Financial:

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network. It focuses on the long-term success of agents and brokerages and the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based technology and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please get in touch with Dennis Welsh, Senior Director of Marketing, at Pineapple.

Email: dennis@gopineapple.com

Investor Relations Contact:

For investor relations inquiries, please get in touch with Scott Powell, Chief Executive Officer, at Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Email: scott@skylineccg.com

Phone: +1 (646) 893-5835

