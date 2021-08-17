Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pineapple Power Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNPL   GB00BD0SN947

PINEAPPLE POWER CORPORATION PLC

(PNPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pineapple Power Agrees on Preliminary Reverse-Takeover Deal With Irish Fund Manager

08/17/2021 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker

Pineapple Power Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed on a preliminary all-share deal to buy Irish fund manager BVP Investments Ltd., which is classified as a reverse takeover under London Stock Exchange rules.

The London-listed cash shell said no agreement has been reached, and therefore there is no certainty the acquisition will be completed.

If any deal is agreed upon, Pineapple Power expects to raise money through an equity financing to fund future investment and working capital requirements of BVP. It will also change its name to Cool Capital PLC upon completion of any deal, the company said.

BVP, which was founded in 2001, is a fund manager that is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Any deal will need to be approved by both the Central Bank of Ireland and the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority. It is also conditional upon a number of other factors, including satisfactory due diligence and any fund raising.

Pineapple Power said that should the acquisition proceed it expects to publish documentation for its readmission to AIM during the fourth quarter of the year.

Shares have been suspended from trading as required under this type of deal.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 0407ET

All news about PINEAPPLE POWER CORPORATION PLC
04:08aPineapple Power Agrees on Preliminary Reverse-Takeover Deal With Irish Fund M..
DJ
06/30Pineapple Power Corporation plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2020PINEAPPLE POWER : Debuts Trading on LSE After $1.8 Million Share Sale
MT
2020Pineapple Power Corporation plc has completed an IPO in the amount of £1.3160..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,09 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net cash 2020 0,03 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,14 M 7,11 M 7,09 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart PINEAPPLE POWER CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Pineapple Power Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINEAPPLE POWER CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claudio Morandi Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Graham Holland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINEAPPLE POWER CORPORATION PLC78.46%7
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)45.94%77 314
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED7.30%28 504
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)22.61%16 677
HAL TRUST27.45%15 155
LIFCO AB (PUBL)57.67%13 056