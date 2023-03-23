Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pineapple Power Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNPL   GB00BD0SN947

PINEAPPLE POWER CORPORATION PLC

(PNPL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:55:53 2023-03-23 am EDT
2.918 GBX   -5.12%
Pineapple Power completes GBP350,000 equity fundraise
AN
08:32aPineapple Power Completes GBP350,000 Share Placing
MT
03/16Highbridge delays liquidation; Phoenix finds silver
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pineapple Power completes GBP350,000 equity fundraise

03/23/2023 | 09:46am EDT
Pineapple Power Corp - London-based special purpose acquisition company - Completes a GBP350,000 fundraise via a placing of 11.7 million new shares new shares at a placing price of 3.00 pence each, which have been admitted for trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The placing was first announced on Thursday last week.

Clive de Larrabeiti, corporate finance adviser to Pineapple, says: "This placing significantly strengthens the company's balance sheet and provides additional financial resources to pursue a potential [reverse takeover] transaction. This, together with the recent addition of Graham Cooley as a strategic corporate and [mergers and acquisitions] advisor to the company, which dramatically extends our reach in the universe of renewable energy, places us in a very good position to advance our business plans. We now look forward, despite the headwinds which currently exist in the financial markets worldwide, to an interesting and hopefully exciting year ahead."

Current stock price: 2.92 pence, down 5.1%

12-month change: down 12%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.68% 7734 Delayed Quote.7.65%
PINEAPPLE POWER CORPORATION PLC -5.12% 2.9175 Delayed Quote.-15.17%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,01 M -1,24 M -1,24 M
Net cash 2021 0,56 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,56 M 3,13 M 3,13 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 64,4%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Morandi Chairman
Andrew Graham Holland Non-Executive Director
Clive Michael Edward de Larrabeiti Advisor
Richard Offer Advisor
