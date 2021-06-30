Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Pinetree Capital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNP   CA7233308666

PINETREE CAPITAL LTD.

(PNP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinetree Capital : Announces Election of Directors and Details of Share Consolidation and Split

06/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

Toronto, ON, June 30, 2021 - Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX: PNP) ('Pinetree') today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the 'Meeting'). At the Meeting, all matters put forward before Pinetree's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pinetree's management information circular dated May 11, 2021, were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting.

Each of the nominees listed in Pinetree's management information circular dated May 11, 2021 were elected as directors of Pinetree. The results of the shares voted at the Meeting in respect of the election of each director are set out below:

Nominee Number and Percentage of
Shares Voted For 		Number and Percentage of
Shares Withheld
Ian P. Howat 6,435,042 (99.79%) 13,592 (0.21%)
Craig Miller 6,435,268 (99.79%) 13,366 (0.21%)
Howard Riback 6,435,266 (99.79%) 13,368 (0.21%)
Peter Tolnai 6,258,823 (97.06%) 189,811 (2.94%)
Damien Leonard 6,436,085 (99.81%) 12,549 (0.19%)

Shareholders also authorized the previously announced amendment to Pinetree's articles to give effect to the 100 to 1 share consolidation of Pinetree's common shares (the 'Share Consolidation') followed immediately by a 1 to 50 share split of Pinetree's common shares (the 'Share Split'). The Share Consolidation and Share Split was approved by approximately 98% of the votes cast by Pinetree shareholders at the Meeting and approximately 95% of the votes cast by minority shareholders of Pinetree at the Meeting.

The complete voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting is available on SEDAR under Pinetree's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Share Consolidation and Share Split

The Share Consolidation and Share Split is expected to become effective on July 12, 2021 (the 'Effective Date') for common shares held as of close of business on July 9, 2021. The common shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation and Share Split basis on the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about July 14, 2021 under the same trading symbol.

As previously announced, those shareholders who hold less than 100 common shares as of close of business on July 9, 2021 will be entitled to receive cash proceeds per Pinetree common share held at that time based on the average trading price of Pinetree common shares for the 20 days prior to the Effective Date, rounded down to the nearest whole cent.

Letters of transmittal were mailed to registered shareholders on or about May 28, 2021 providing instructions to surrender their common shares to Pinetree's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company ('TSX Trust'), for (a) in the case of holders of 100 or more common shares as of close of business on July 9, 2021, the number of common shares they are entitled to following the Share Consolidation and Share Split, rounded down to the nearest whole common share, and (b) in the case of holders of less than 100 common shares as of close of business on July 9, 2021, cash proceeds as described above.

Registered shareholders are requested to submit their share certificates, together with their applicable completed letter of transmittal, to TSX Trust. Copies of the letters of transmittal are also available under Pinetree's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Registered shareholders may also contact TSX Trust to request a copy of the letters of transmittal at (416) 342-1091 (or 1-866-600-5869), or tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com.

Non-registered shareholders who hold their Pinetree common shares through an intermediary such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker should note that these intermediaries may have their own procedures for processing the Share Consolidation and Share Split which may differ from those described above for registered shareholders. Non-­registered shareholders who have questions should contact their intermediary for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be 'forward-looking' statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Pinetree cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Some of the specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Share Consolidation and Share Split and its timing.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol 'PNP'.

For further information:

John Bouffard
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-9600 x 200
jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com
www.pinetreecapital.com

Disclaimer

Pinetree Capital Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 21:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PINETREE CAPITAL LTD.
05:36pPINETREE CAPITAL  : Announces Election of Directors and Details of Share Consoli..
PU
05/31PINETREE CAPITAL  : Announces Additional Details Regarding Planned Share Consoli..
MT
05/28PINETREE CAPITAL  : Announces Additional Details Regarding Share Consolidation a..
PU
05/18PINETREE CAPITAL  : Closes Rights Offering; Fell 4.1% on Monday
MT
05/03PINETREE CAPITAL  : Earnings Flash (PNP.TO) PINETREE CAPITAL Reports Q1 EPS Basi..
MT
05/03PINETREE CAPITAL  : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for The Period Ended M..
PU
04/05PINETREE CAPITAL  : IIROC Trade Resumption - PNP.RT
AQ
04/05PINETREE CAPITAL  : IIROC Trading Halt - PNP.RT
AQ
04/05PINETREE CAPITAL LTD. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 1.85 CAD for 1 existing shar..
FA
03/29PINETREE CAPITAL  : Announces Rights Offering
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,68 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
Net income 2020 1,20 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net cash 2020 0,91 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,6 M 31,2 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 7,65x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PINETREE CAPITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pinetree Capital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINETREE CAPITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Damien Leonard Chairman, President & CEO
John Bouffard Chief Financial Officer
Peter B. Tolnai Independent Director
Craig Miller Lead Independent Director
Howard Riback Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINETREE CAPITAL LTD.34.87%31
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED12.96%40 829
NATIXIS43.46%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.17.04%13 264
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.39.11%7 960
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.7.40%5 847