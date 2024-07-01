July 1 (Reuters) - China's Financial Regulator:
* APPROVES PING AN BANK CO LTD TO ISSUE 80 BILLION YUAN ($11.01 billion) OF CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
Source text Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.2678 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
|10.15 CNY
|+0.20%
|+1.50%
|+8.09%
|05:29am
|Capi.
|+8.09%
|27.11B
|+18.91%
|581B
|+18.12%
|311B
|+21.47%
|263B
|+24.09%
|187B
|+29.19%
|175B
|+7.62%
|158B
|-1.13%
|154B
|+8.69%
|150B
|+12.83%
|142B