PingAn Bank Co., Ltd. is one of the Chinese largest commercial banks. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (58%) ; - corporate banking (36.3%); - other (5.7%): primarily capital markets and investment banking. At the end of 2021, the group manages CNY 2,990.5 billion of current deposits and CNY 2,984.8 billion of current credits. The marketing of the products and services is ensured through a network of 109 branches located in China and Hong Kong.

Sector Banks