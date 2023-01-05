INDIA RUPEE-Rupee stays rangebound on dollar demand even as oil sinks

MUMBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was little
changed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as state-run banks
bid for the greenback, traders said, keeping the local currency
under pressure despite a plunge in oil prices.
The rupee traded at 82.79 per dollar as of 10:05
a.m. IST, against its previous close of 82.8025, and has moved
in a narrow six paisa range so far.
Public sector banks were buying the dollar, three traders
said.
The rupee was expected to strengthen due to the slump in oil
prices but a weaker greenback may have prompted dollar-buying
and, hence, the currency has resumed its usual rangebound
trading, a dealer added.
Brent crude futures have tumbled nearly 9.5% in the
past two sessions – the biggest slide in the first couple of
trading days of any year for over three decades – on worries
over demand from China and the world economic outlook.
Emerging Asia's shares mostly advanced, but currencies were
mixed.
The dollar index slipped 0.5% overnight following
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting,
tracking a 9 basis point (bps) fall in benchmark Treasury yields
.
The minutes showed that all officials agreed to slow the
pace of hikes and reaffirmed that their commitment to fighting
high inflation was in no way starting to ebb.
As the U.S. economy cools, investors are perhaps thinking
that "the Fed's 'no cuts in 2023' view may be more for cosmetic
purposes than a decision that is already carved in stone," ING
analysts said in a note.
The minutes did not impact expectations for the Fed's
February meeting. Futures show a 67% likelihood of the U.S.
central bank hiking rates by a smaller 25 bps.
Meanwhile, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management
(ISM) showed its measure of prices paid by U.S. manufacturers in
November tumbled to the lowest level since February 2016.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)