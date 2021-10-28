2021 Third Quarter Results Report

2. PERFORMANCE REVIEW FOR KEY BUSINESSES

2.1 Overview

The Chinese economy continued to recover steadily in the third quarter of 2021 due to proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies. Vitality was unleashed through innovation by advances in economic restructuring and industrial upgrading. Nevertheless, the foundation for economic recovery requires further consolidation against the backdrop of a complicated international environment, sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks in China, and the impact of natural disasters including floods. Household consumption shrank quarter on quarter, affecting the long-term protection business of Ping An. Facing challenges in China and abroad, Ping An upheld the compliance philosophy and strengthened risk management while adopting various forward-looking measures. Ping An pressed firmly ahead with Ping An Life's quality-oriented reform and transformation, improved the integrated financial business model, and enhanced the healthcare ecosystem. Moreover, Ping An laid a solid foundation for long-term sustainable, healthy growth by delivering "heartwarming financial services" and providing customers with "worry-free,time-saving, and money-saving" experiences.

The Group's operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 9.2% year on year to RMB118,737 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased 20.8% year on year to RMB81,638 million mainly because the Company made adjustments including impairment provisions to investments related to China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. ("China Fortune") in the first nine months of 2021. The Group's operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 7.3% year on year to RMB36,901 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased 31.2% year on year to RMB23,633 million primarily due to capital market volatility in the third quarter of 2021. Ping An made no major adjustment to the provisions (including impairment provisions, valuation adjustments, and other equity adjustments) for investments related to China Fortune in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating profit

Operating profit after tax is based on net profit from financial statements, excluding items that are of short-term, volatile or one-off nature and others. The operating profit after tax which excludes fluctuations of the following non-operating items can provide a clearer and more objective representation of the Company's business performance and trend.

Short-term investment variance, which is the variance between the actual investment return of the life and health insurance business ("Life & Health") and the embedded value (EV) long-run investment return assumption, net of the associated impact on insurance and investment contract liabilities. The investment return of Life & Health is locked at 5% after excluding the short-term investment variance;

The impact of discount rate (1) change is the effect on the insurance contract liability of Life & Health due to changes in the discount rate; and

change is the effect on the insurance contract liability of Life & Health due to changes in the discount rate; and The impact of one-off material non-operating items and others is the impact of material items that management considered to be non-operating incomes and expenses. Such impact comprised the revaluation gain or loss on the convertible bonds issued by Lufax Holding to the Group in the first nine months of 2021.

Note: (1) Refer to the significant accounting policies in the notes to the Company's 2020 Annual Report for the information about the discount rate.