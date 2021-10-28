Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2318   CNE1000003X6

PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.

(2318)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2021 Third Quarter Results Report

10/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2318)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED RESULTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

The board of directors (the "Board of Directors") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") announces the unaudited results (the "Third Quarter Results") of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period"). The Board of Directors and its Audit and Risk Management Committee have reviewed the Third Quarter Results.

1. KEY BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

1.1 Business Highlights

  • Ping An achieved steady business results. Operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 9.2% year on year to RMB118,737 million, which is equivalent to a 20.3% annualized operating ROE in the first nine months of 2021.
  • Customer development continued to yield greater results. Retail customers increased 3.1% year to date to over 225 million as of September 30, 2021. Of our total retail customers, 39.0% or 87.74 million held multiple contracts with different subsidiaries. New financing scale achieved through corporate business cross-selling increased 29.5% year on year in the first nine months of 2021.
  • Ping An Life unswervingly advanced the transformation toward high-quality development and constantly upgraded its heartwarming insurance products. Ping An Life refined the tiered management of its agent force and improved its team structure, with Diamond Agents remaining stable in the third quarter of 2021. Ping An upgraded the "Ping An Zhen Xiang RUN Health Services Plan" in September 2021, providing customers with "worry-free,time-saving, and money-saving" health services experience through the Group's healthcare ecosystem.
  • Property & Casualty (the property and casualty insurance business) maintained good business quality. The combined ratio of Ping An Property & Casualty ("Ping An P&C") improved by 1.8 pps year on year to 97.3% and operating profit grew 20.2% year on year to RMB13,283 million in the first nine months of 2021. Ping An P&C made every effort to fight super rainstorms in Henan Province by settling claims as rapidly as possible, with flood claim payments expected to exceed RMB3.4 billion. Moreover, Ping An P&C promptly provided front-line rescue workers with complimentary exclusive insurance.

1

  • Ping An Bank maintained stable business growth and continued to improve its asset quality. Revenue grew 9.1% year on year to RMB127,190 million and net profit rose 30.1% year on year to RMB29,135 million in the first nine months of 2021. Non-performing loan ratio improved by 0.13 pps year to date to 1.05% and provision coverage ratio rose 66.95 pps year to date to 268.35% as of September 30, 2021.
  • Ping An continued to strengthen its technological capabilities to empower its main businesses. Ping An's technology patent applications increased by 5,423 year to date to 36,835 as of September 30, 2021. Ping An leverages cutting-edge technologies to comprehensively upgrade the end-to-end services of its core financial businesses. AI service representatives provided services about 1.54 billion times in the first nine months of 2021.
  • Ping An comprehensively deepened its green finance initiative to support the sustainable development of society. Ping An's green investment and green credit totaled RMB208,886 million and RMB53,278 million respectively as of September 30, 2021. Ping An's premium of green insurance totaled RMB25,109 million in the first nine months of 2021. Moreover, Ping An continued to advance the Ping An Rural Communities Support program, moving from poverty alleviation to rural revitalization. Ping An cumulatively provided RMB37,583 million for poverty alleviation and industrial revitalization as of September 30, 2021. Ping An received the 11th "China Charity Award" and the 3rd "Capital Charity Award" for these efforts.

1.2 Key Figures

For the nine months ended September 30

2021

2020

Change (%)

Operating profit attributable to

shareholders of the parent company

118,737

(in RMB million)

108,692

9.2

Basic operating earnings per share

6.74

(in RMB)

6.15

9.6

Net profit attributable to shareholders of

81,638

the parent company (in RMB million)

103,041

(20.8)

Life & Health new business value

("NBV")(1) (in RMB million)

35,237

42,844

(17.8)

Property & Casualty combined ratio (%)

97.3

99.1

-1.8 pps

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Change (%)

Number of retail customers (in million)

225.25

218.43

3.1

Number of internet users (in million)

633.95

598.04

6.0

Proportion of retail customers holding

multiple contracts with different

39.0

subsidiaries (%)

38.0

1.0 pps

Note: (1) The computation of Life & Health NBV is based on the 11.0% risk discount rate.

2

2. PERFORMANCE REVIEW FOR KEY BUSINESSES

2.1 Overview

The Chinese economy continued to recover steadily in the third quarter of 2021 due to proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies. Vitality was unleashed through innovation by advances in economic restructuring and industrial upgrading. Nevertheless, the foundation for economic recovery requires further consolidation against the backdrop of a complicated international environment, sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks in China, and the impact of natural disasters including floods. Household consumption shrank quarter on quarter, affecting the long-term protection business of Ping An. Facing challenges in China and abroad, Ping An upheld the compliance philosophy and strengthened risk management while adopting various forward-looking measures. Ping An pressed firmly ahead with Ping An Life's quality-oriented reform and transformation, improved the integrated financial business model, and enhanced the healthcare ecosystem. Moreover, Ping An laid a solid foundation for long-term sustainable, healthy growth by delivering "heartwarming financial services" and providing customers with "worry-free,time-saving, and money-saving" experiences.

The Group's operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 9.2% year on year to RMB118,737 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased 20.8% year on year to RMB81,638 million mainly because the Company made adjustments including impairment provisions to investments related to China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. ("China Fortune") in the first nine months of 2021. The Group's operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 7.3% year on year to RMB36,901 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased 31.2% year on year to RMB23,633 million primarily due to capital market volatility in the third quarter of 2021. Ping An made no major adjustment to the provisions (including impairment provisions, valuation adjustments, and other equity adjustments) for investments related to China Fortune in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating profit

Operating profit after tax is based on net profit from financial statements, excluding items that are of short-term, volatile or one-off nature and others. The operating profit after tax which excludes fluctuations of the following non-operating items can provide a clearer and more objective representation of the Company's business performance and trend.

  • Short-terminvestment variance, which is the variance between the actual investment return of the life and health insurance business ("Life & Health") and the embedded value (EV) long-run investment return assumption, net of the associated impact on insurance and investment contract liabilities. The investment return of Life & Health is locked at 5% after excluding the short-term investment variance;
  • The impact of discount rate(1) change is the effect on the insurance contract liability of Life & Health due to changes in the discount rate; and
  • The impact of one-off material non-operating items and others is the impact of material items that management considered to be non-operating incomes and expenses. Such impact comprised the revaluation gain or loss on the convertible bonds issued by Lufax Holding to the Group in the first nine months of 2021.

Note: (1) Refer to the significant accounting policies in the notes to the Company's 2020 Annual Report for the information about the discount rate.

3

2021

Property

Life and

and

Other

health

casualty

Other asset

businesses

For the nine months ended

insurance

insurance

Banking

Trust

Securities

management

Technology

and

September 30 (in RMB million)

business

business

business

business

business

business

business

elimination

The Group

Net profit attributable to shareholders

of the parent company

44,394

13,221

16,887

1,869

2,808

7,192

(1,355)

(3,378)

81,638

Net profit attributable to non-controlling

interests

706

62

12,248

2

120

1,168

1,227

377

15,910

Net profit (A)

45,100

13,283

29,135

1,871

2,928

8,360

(128)

(3,001)

97,548

Excluding:

Short-term investment variance (B)

(18,636)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,636)

Impact of discount rate change (C)

(9,949)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,949)

Impact of one-off material

non-operating items and others (D)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(8,792)

-

(8,792)

Operating profit (E=A-B-C-D)

73,684

13,283

29,135

1,871

2,928

8,360

8,664

(3,001)

134,924

Operating profit attributable to

shareholders of the parent company

72,701

13,221

16,887

1,869

2,808

7,192

7,437

(3,378)

118,737

Operating profit attributable to

non-controlling interests

983

62

12,248

2

120

1,168

1,227

377

16,187

4

2020

Life and

Property

Other

health

and casualty

Other asset

businesses

For the nine months ended

insurance

insurance

Banking

Trust

Securities

management

Technology

and

September 30 (in RMB million)

business

business

business

business

business

business

business

elimination

The Group

Net profit attributable to shareholders

of the parent company

69,113

11,003

12,981

2,239

2,381

3,808

4,669

(3,153)

103,041

Net profit attributable to non-controlling

interests

665

52

9,417

3

106

723

1,011

(126)

11,851

Net profit (A)

69,778

11,055

22,398

2,242

2,487

4,531

5,680

(3,279)

114,892

Excluding:

Short-term investment variance (B)

19

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

Impact of discount rate change (C)

(5,687)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,687)

Impact of one-off material

non-operating items and others (D)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit (E=A-B-C-D)

75,446

11,055

22,398

2,242

2,487

4,531

5,680

(3,279)

120,560

Operating profit attributable to

shareholders of the parent company

74,764

11,003

12,981

2,239

2,381

3,808

4,669

(3,153)

108,692

Operating profit attributable to

non-controlling interests

682

52

9,417

3

106

723

1,011

(126)

11,868

Notes: (1) The life and health insurance business represents the results of three subsidiaries, namely Ping An Life, Ping An Annuity, and Ping An Health. The property and casualty insurance business represents the results of Ping An P&C. The banking business represents the results of Ping An Bank. The trust business represents the results of Ping An Trust and Ping An New Capital. The securities business represents the results of Ping An Securities. The other asset management business represents the results of other subsidiaries that engage in asset management business including Ping An Asset Management, Ping An Financial Leasing, and Ping An Overseas Holdings. The technology business represents the results of subsidiaries, associates and jointly controlled entities that engage in technology business including Autohome, Lufax Holding, OneConnect, Ping An Good Doctor, and Ping An HealthKonnect. Eliminations include offsets against cross-shareholding among business lines.

  1. Figures may not match the calculation due to rounding.

5

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
04:23a2021 Third Quarter Results Report
PU
03:16aPing An Insurance's January-September Net Profit Slumps 21%
MT
02:31aPing An to achieve operational carbon neutrality in 2030. Initiatives announced at open..
PU
10/27Ping An Reports Steady Growth of 9.2% in Operating Profit Attributable to Shareholders ..
PR
10/27Ping An Reports Steady Growth of 9.2% in Operating Profit Attributable to Shareholders ..
PU
10/272021 Third Quarter Results Presentation
PU
10/27Ping An Insurance Nine-Month Net Profit Fell 21%
DJ
10/25PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Bank Launches Cross-Boundary Wealth Management Connect Servic..
PR
10/21PING AN BANK : Q3 Profit Rises 32.5% on Higher Fees, Commissions; Shares Jump 3%
MT
10/19PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Nomura Adjusts Ping An Insurance's Price Target to HK$95.18 F..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 737 B 115 B 115 B
Net income 2021 121 B 18 939 M 18 939 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,13x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 919 B 144 B 144 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 362 035
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 49,14 CNY
Average target price 76,66 CNY
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bo Yao Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Chief Actuary
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yong Lin Xie President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman
Jian Yi Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-37.05%143 770
AIA GROUP LIMITED-6.53%137 771
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-17.54%118 159
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-24.01%40 097
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.76.47%33 678
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.71%29 422