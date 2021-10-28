2021 Third Quarter Results Report

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2318)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
The board of directors (the "Board of Directors") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") announces the unaudited results (the "Third Quarter Results") of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period"). The Board of Directors and its Audit and Risk Management Committee have reviewed the Third Quarter Results.
1. KEY BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
1.1 Business Highlights
Ping An achieved steady business results. Operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 9.2% year on year to RMB118,737 million, which is equivalent to a 20.3% annualized operating ROE in the first nine months of 2021.
Customer development continued to yield greater results. Retail customers increased 3.1% year to date to over 225 million as of September 30, 2021. Of our total retail customers, 39.0% or 87.74 million held multiple contracts with different subsidiaries. New financing scale achieved through corporate business cross-selling increased 29.5% year on year in the first nine months of 2021.
Ping An Life unswervingly advanced the transformation toward high-quality development and constantly upgraded its heartwarming insurance products. Ping An Life refined the tiered management of its agent force and improved its team structure, with Diamond Agents remaining stable in the third quarter of 2021. Ping An upgraded the "Ping An Zhen Xiang RUN Health Services Plan" in September 2021, providing customers with "worry-free,time-saving, and money-saving" health services experience through the Group's healthcare ecosystem.
Property & Casualty (the property and casualty insurance business) maintained good business quality. The combined ratio of Ping An Property & Casualty ("Ping An P&C") improved by 1.8 pps year on year to 97.3% and operating profit grew 20.2% year on year to RMB13,283 million in the first nine months of 2021. Ping An P&C made every effort to fight super rainstorms in Henan Province by settling claims as rapidly as possible, with flood claim payments expected to exceed RMB3.4 billion. Moreover, Ping An P&C promptly provided front-line rescue workers with complimentary exclusive insurance.
Ping An Bank maintained stable business growth and continued to improve its asset quality. Revenue grew 9.1% year on year to RMB127,190 million and net profit rose 30.1% year on year to RMB29,135 million in the first nine months of 2021. Non-performing loan ratio improved by 0.13 pps year to date to 1.05% and provision coverage ratio rose 66.95 pps year to date to 268.35% as of September 30, 2021.
Ping An continued to strengthen its technological capabilities to empower its main businesses. Ping An's technology patent applications increased by 5,423 year to date to 36,835 as of September 30, 2021. Ping An leverages cutting-edge technologies to comprehensively upgrade the end-to-end services of its core financial businesses. AI service representatives provided services about 1.54 billion times in the first nine months of 2021.
Ping An comprehensively deepened its green finance initiative to support the sustainable development of society. Ping An's green investment and green credit totaled RMB208,886 million and RMB53,278 million respectively as of September 30, 2021. Ping An's premium of green insurance totaled RMB25,109 million in the first nine months of 2021. Moreover, Ping An continued to advance the Ping An Rural Communities Support program, moving from poverty alleviation to rural revitalization. Ping An cumulatively provided RMB37,583 million for poverty alleviation and industrial revitalization as of September 30, 2021. Ping An received the 11th "China Charity Award" and the 3rd "Capital Charity Award" for these efforts.
1.2 Key Figures
For the nine months ended September 30
2021
2020
Change (%)
Operating profit attributable to
shareholders of the parent company
118,737
(in RMB million)
108,692
9.2
Basic operating earnings per share
6.74
(in RMB)
6.15
9.6
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
81,638
the parent company (in RMB million)
103,041
(20.8)
Life & Health new business value
("NBV")(1) (in RMB million)
35,237
42,844
(17.8)
Property & Casualty combined ratio (%)
97.3
99.1
-1.8 pps
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Change (%)
Number of retail customers (in million)
225.25
218.43
3.1
Number of internet users (in million)
633.95
598.04
6.0
Proportion of retail customers holding
multiple contracts with different
39.0
subsidiaries (%)
38.0
1.0 pps
Note: (1) The computation of Life & Health NBV is based on the 11.0% risk discount rate.
2. PERFORMANCE REVIEW FOR KEY BUSINESSES
2.1 Overview
The Chinese economy continued to recover steadily in the third quarter of 2021 due to proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies. Vitality was unleashed through innovation by advances in economic restructuring and industrial upgrading. Nevertheless, the foundation for economic recovery requires further consolidation against the backdrop of a complicated international environment, sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks in China, and the impact of natural disasters including floods. Household consumption shrank quarter on quarter, affecting the long-term protection business of Ping An. Facing challenges in China and abroad, Ping An upheld the compliance philosophy and strengthened risk management while adopting various forward-looking measures. Ping An pressed firmly ahead with Ping An Life's quality-oriented reform and transformation, improved the integrated financial business model, and enhanced the healthcare ecosystem. Moreover, Ping An laid a solid foundation for long-term sustainable, healthy growth by delivering "heartwarming financial services" and providing customers with "worry-free,time-saving, and money-saving" experiences.
The Group's operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 9.2% year on year to RMB118,737 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased 20.8% year on year to RMB81,638 million mainly because the Company made adjustments including impairment provisions to investments related to China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. ("China Fortune") in the first nine months of 2021. The Group's operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 7.3% year on year to RMB36,901 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased 31.2% year on year to RMB23,633 million primarily due to capital market volatility in the third quarter of 2021. Ping An made no major adjustment to the provisions (including impairment provisions, valuation adjustments, and other equity adjustments) for investments related to China Fortune in the third quarter of 2021.
Operating profit
Operating profit after tax is based on net profit from financial statements, excluding items that are of short-term, volatile or one-off nature and others. The operating profit after tax which excludes fluctuations of the following non-operating items can provide a clearer and more objective representation of the Company's business performance and trend.
Short-terminvestment variance, which is the variance between the actual investment return of the life and health insurance business ("Life & Health") and the embedded value (EV) long-run investment return assumption, net of the associated impact on insurance and investment contract liabilities. The investment return of Life & Health is locked at 5% after excluding the short-term investment variance;
The impact of discount rate(1) change is the effect on the insurance contract liability of Life & Health due to changes in the discount rate; and
The impact of one-off material non-operating items and others is the impact of material items that management considered to be non-operating incomes and expenses. Such impact comprised the revaluation gain or loss on the convertible bonds issued by Lufax Holding to the Group in the first nine months of 2021.
Note: (1) Refer to the significant accounting policies in the notes to the Company's 2020 Annual Report for the information about the discount rate.
2021
Property
Life and
and
Other
health
casualty
Other asset
businesses
For the nine months ended
insurance
insurance
Banking
Trust
Securities
management
Technology
and
September 30 (in RMB million)
business
business
business
business
business
business
business
elimination
The Group
Net profit attributable to shareholders
of the parent company
44,394
13,221
16,887
1,869
2,808
7,192
(1,355)
(3,378)
81,638
Net profit attributable to non-controlling
interests
706
62
12,248
2
120
1,168
1,227
377
15,910
Net profit (A)
45,100
13,283
29,135
1,871
2,928
8,360
(128)
(3,001)
97,548
Excluding:
Short-term investment variance (B)
(18,636)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,636)
Impact of discount rate change (C)
(9,949)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,949)
Impact of one-off material
non-operating items and others (D)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,792)
-
(8,792)
Operating profit (E=A-B-C-D)
73,684
13,283
29,135
1,871
2,928
8,360
8,664
(3,001)
134,924
Operating profit attributable to
shareholders of the parent company
72,701
13,221
16,887
1,869
2,808
7,192
7,437
(3,378)
118,737
Operating profit attributable to
non-controlling interests
983
62
12,248
2
120
1,168
1,227
377
16,187
2020
Life and
Property
Other
health
and casualty
Other asset
businesses
For the nine months ended
insurance
insurance
Banking
Trust
Securities
management
Technology
and
September 30 (in RMB million)
business
business
business
business
business
business
business
elimination
The Group
Net profit attributable to shareholders
of the parent company
69,113
11,003
12,981
2,239
2,381
3,808
4,669
(3,153)
103,041
Net profit attributable to non-controlling
interests
665
52
9,417
3
106
723
1,011
(126)
11,851
Net profit (A)
69,778
11,055
22,398
2,242
2,487
4,531
5,680
(3,279)
114,892
Excluding:
Short-term investment variance (B)
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19
Impact of discount rate change (C)
(5,687)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,687)
Impact of one-off material
non-operating items and others (D)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (E=A-B-C-D)
75,446
11,055
22,398
2,242
2,487
4,531
5,680
(3,279)
120,560
Operating profit attributable to
shareholders of the parent company
74,764
11,003
12,981
2,239
2,381
3,808
4,669
(3,153)
108,692
Operating profit attributable to
non-controlling interests
682
52
9,417
3
106
723
1,011
(126)
11,868
Notes: (1) The life and health insurance business represents the results of three subsidiaries, namely Ping An Life, Ping An Annuity, and Ping An Health. The property and casualty insurance business represents the results of Ping An P&C. The banking business represents the results of Ping An Bank. The trust business represents the results of Ping An Trust and Ping An New Capital. The securities business represents the results of Ping An Securities. The other asset management business represents the results of other subsidiaries that engage in asset management business including Ping An Asset Management, Ping An Financial Leasing, and Ping An Overseas Holdings. The technology business represents the results of subsidiaries, associates and jointly controlled entities that engage in technology business including Autohome, Lufax Holding, OneConnect, Ping An Good Doctor, and Ping An HealthKonnect. Eliminations include offsets against cross-shareholding among business lines.
