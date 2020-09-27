Log in
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.

PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.

(2318)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/25
80.35 HKD   -0.12%
04:57aChina's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake
RE
09/24PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Big Gaps Found in Climate Risk Disclosures in China
PR
09/24PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Date of Board Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake

09/27/2020 | 04:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the biggest shareholder in HSBC Holdings Plc, has bought additional shares in the British bank to take its stake to 8%.

The insurer bought 10.8 million shares at an average price of HKD28.29 (2.9 pounds) per share on Sept. 23 via investment management arm, Ping An Asset Management Co Ltd, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Friday.

Before the latest transaction, Ping An held a 7.95% stake in the bank, the filing showed.

The Chinese insurer began buying shares in the bank, which makes the bulk of its revenue in Asia, in 2016 as part of its insurance investments and in December 2017 passed the 5% threshold after which it had to announce its holding.

Ping An gradually kept increasing its holding in HSBC, which is also listed in Hong Kong, and in late 2018 it became the biggest shareholder in the London-headquarter bank, replacing BlackRock Inc.

HSBC has been facing mounting pressure in recent months from lawmakers in the United States and Britain who are critical of Beijing's handling of the democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Senior British and U.S. politicians have criticised HSBC and Standard Chartered, which also makes most of its sales in Asia, after the banks backed China's national security law for the territory.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.38% 547.81 Delayed Quote.6.44%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.17% 283.35 Delayed Quote.-52.13%
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. -0.12% 80.35 End-of-day quote.-12.76%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -2.66% 336.8 Delayed Quote.-52.72%
Financials
Sales 2020 776 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 130 B 19 022 M 19 022 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,76x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 1 362 B 200 B 200 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 372 194
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,05 CNY
Last Close Price 70,73 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Yao Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Chief Actuary
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yong Lin Xie President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman
Jian Yi Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-12.76%199 601
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-21.02%154 973
AIA GROUP LIMITED-5.07%120 873
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-16.70%39 410
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.81%28 352
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-7.77%15 828
