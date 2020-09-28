FTSE 100 gains on strong Chinese industrial profit data, HSBC boost

Log in
09/28/2020

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as data showing solid industrial profits in China boosted commodity-linked stocks and Asia-focussed lender HSBC surged after its top shareholder raised its stake.

British lender HSBC Holdings surged 10.1% after Chinese insurance group Ping An, the biggest shareholder, boosted its stake to 8%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index jumped 1.4%, with beverage makers <.FTNMX3530> leading gains after Diageo reported an improved half yearly outlook.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.9%.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.

The British government is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

DIAGEO PLC 5.66% 2661.5 Delayed Quote.-21.22%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 9.88% 312.1 Delayed Quote.-52.13%
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. -0.12% 80.35 End-of-day quote.-12.76%
Financials
Sales 2020 776 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 130 B 19 019 M 19 019 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,76x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 1 362 B 200 B 200 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 372 194
Free-Float 81,7%
