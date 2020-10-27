Ping An Insurance of China : 2020 Third Quarter Results Announcement

To the extent any statements made in this Report contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward- looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to projections, targets, estimated and business plans that, the Company expects or anticipates, will or may occur in the future. Words such as "potential", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "objective", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "may", "should", variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Readers should be cautioned that a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the performance, operations
and results of the Company, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of the
Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, exchange rate fluctuations, market shares, competition, environmental risks, changes in legal, financial and regulatory frameworks, international economic and financial market conditions and other risks and factors beyond our control. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should
not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statement that is contained in this Report as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. None of the Company, or any of its employees or affiliates is responsible for, or is making, any representations concerning the future performance of the Company.
Contents
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance and
Insurance Business
Corporate Integrated Finance and
Banking Business
Technology Business
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance
Corporate Integrated Finance
Technology Business
and Insurance Business
and Banking Business
Overview
Challenging operating environment for 9M 2020
External challenges
Business models need to be transformed due to the impact of COVID-19:Traditional offline operations have begun to recover.
However it has remained difficult to hold large- scale offline campaigns in China and offline face-to-face meetings have not resumed to pre-epidemic levels.
Credit risks persist but are improving: The first half of 2020 saw elevated credit default risks and higher bad debt losses across our businesses. The situation has begun to moderate in the third quarter.
Investment risks increased: Fair value gains and losses became more volatile due to the declining Hong Kong stocks and volatile interest rates as well as the Company's implementation of IFRS 9. Uncertain overseasCOVID-19situation may temper domestic recovery.
Internal operations
Promoting online-merge-offline operations: Ping An continued to upgrade our online operating model, and took innovative measures in team management, customer development, and product promotion to accumulate momentum for business growth.
Advancing Ping An Life's deep business reform: Ping An Life empowered business teams through culture building, model upgrading, operations improvement, product strategies and channel development.
Strengthened risk management: Ping An continued to strengthen credit risk management and enhanced the efficiency of risk management with fintech.
Optimized asset allocation: Ping An increased the allocation tolong-duration,low-riskbonds and continued to narrow theasset-liabilityduration gap. Moreover, Ping An boosted investment returns by managing equity investment flexibly to seize opportunities fromepidemic-inducedmarket volatility and structural trends.
Opportunities and challenges coexist
In the short term: Consumer demands for insurance and other financial services have not yet returned to pre-epidemic levels.
In the medium and long term: Economic growth will be driven by released potential domestic demands:
Financial services: People's health awareness will be stronger after the epidemic, and their demands for insurance and other financial services will grow.
Healthtech: Driven by policies and technologies, the health care industry will develop rapidly, bringing growth opportunities in the upstream and downstream of the industry.
Business highlights for 9M 2020
Group
Customer development
Life & Health insurance
Banking
Technology
Operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose by4.5% year on year to RMB108,692 million, culminating in a 20.9% annualized operating ROE.
Retail customer increased by7.0% year to date to over 214 million as of September 30, 2020. Overall contracts per retail customer grew by 2.7% year to date to 2.71. We acquired 28.53 million new retail customers this year.
Life & Health insurance operating profit rose by9.2% YoY to RMB75,446 million. Amid post-epidemic challenges, the Company continued to upgrade its business models and advance Ping An Life's deep business reform.
Operating income before impairment loss rose by16.2% year on year to RMB83,313 million. As of September 30, 2020, the provision coverage ratio rose by 35 pps to 218% from the beginning of 2020.
As of September 30, 2020, Ping An's technology patent applications increased by6,654 year to date to 28,037, more than most other international financial institutions'.
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance
Corporate Integrated Finance
Technology Business
and Insurance Business
and Banking Business
Financial Review
Financial performance for 9M 2020
Operating profit(1)
Net profit(1)
108,692 million
103,041 million
+4.5%
-20.5%
NBV
Operating ROE
(annualized)
42,844 million
20.9%
-27.1%
-2.0pps
Notes: (1) Both the operating profit and the net profit are attributable to shareholders of the parent company.
(2) The computation of NBV is based on the 11.0% risk discount rate.
Operating profit excludes non-operating items to reflect
underlying performance
Operating Profit = Net Profit - Short-term Investment Variance - Discount Rate Change Impact - One-off Material Non-operating Items
(in RMB million)
114,892
5,687
0
120,560
108,692
(19)
(11,868)
Net profit
Short-term
Impact of discount
Impact of one-off
Operating
Operating profit
Operating profit
for 9M 2020
investment
rate change of
material non-operating
profit
attributable to non-
attributable to
variance of L&H(1)
L&H
items(2)
for 9M 2020
controlling interests
shareholders of the
parent company for
9M 2020
Notes: (1) Short-term investment variance is the variance between the actual investment return and the EV long-run investment return assumption (5%), net of the associated impact on insurance and investment contract liability.
(2) There was no one-off material non-operating item in 9M 2020.
Group operating profit rose 4.5% YoY
(in RMB million)
9M 2020
Proportion (%)
YoY Change (%)
Operating profit growth drivers
9M 2019 OPAT
Life and health insurance
74,764
68.8
9.3
104,061
Property and casualty insurance
11,003
10.1
(22.4)
Life and health
6,370
Banking
12,981
11.9
(5.2)
Property and casualty
(3,181)
Trust
2,239
2.1
(7.6)
Banking
(719)
Securities
2,381
2.2
40.1
Asset management
64
Other asset management(1)
3,808
3.5
(10.2)
Technology(2)
4,669
4.3
13.6
Technology
559
Others & elimination
(3,153)
(2.9)
(32.8)
Others & elimination
1,539
The Group
108,692
100.0
4.5
9M 2020 OPAT
108,692
Notes: (1) The other asset management business represents results of companies that engage in asset management business including Ping An Asset Management, Ping An Financial Leasing, and Ping An Overseas Holdings.
The technology business represents results of subsidiaries, associates and jointly controlled entities that engage in technology business including Lufax Holding, OneConnect, Ping An Good Doctor, Ping An HealthKonnect, and Autohome.
Operating profit refers to the operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company.
Figures may not match the calculation due to rounding.
Strong capital adequacy position
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio remained strong
234%
219%
232%
232%
218%
224%
259%
229%
Dec 31, 2017
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Ping An Life
(Regulatory requirement:
Core solvency margin ratio≥50%,
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio≥100%)
Ping An P&C
(Regulatory requirement:
Core solvency margin ratio≥50%,
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio≥100%)
Core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio comfortably above regulatory minimum
8.28%
8.54%
9.11%
8.94%
Ping An Bank
(Regulatory requirement ≥7.5%)
Dec 31, 2017
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Note: Ping An Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ping An Wealth Management Co., Ltd. are included in the computation of the above core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio in accordance with the Administrative Measures for the Capital of Commercial Banks (Trial) issued by the former China Banking Regulatory Commission on June 7, 2012.
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance
Corporate Integrated Finance
Technology Business
and Insurance Business
and Banking Business
Retail Integrated Finance and Insurance Business
12
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance
Corporate Integrated Finance
Technology Business
and Insurance Business
and Banking Business
Retail Integrated Finance
13
Growing retail customer base and cross-selling penetration
Huge potential for user conversion among the Group's 579 mn internet users
516
579
430
444
346
242
180
200
214
131
157
109
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017
Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
The proportion of retail customers holding multiple contracts with different subsidiaries kept growing amid continuous expansion of customer base
34.3%
36.8%
37.4%
29.6%
74
80
24.0%
62
19.0%
46
21
32
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017
Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
(million persons)
Retail customers
Internet users
(million persons)
Proportion of retail customers holding multiple contracts with different subsidiaries
Number of retail customers holding multiple contracts with different subsidiaries
Notes: (1) At the end of 2019, we revised the definitions of retail customers and internet users, removing customers with complimentary insurance from retail customers and independent users of suspended internet platforms from internet users, and restating the data for the comparable periods of 2017, 2018, and 2019.
(2) Figures may not match the calculation due to rounding.
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance
Corporate Integrated Finance
Technology Business
and Insurance Business
and Banking Business
Insurance Business
15
Ping An Life's reform: face new challenges head-on by
leveraging the Group's resources
4 core advantages
Background
1 Demographic dividends are disappearing
Mainstream
2 customers have changed
China's working-age population is shrinking
Serving higher-income customers
Those born in the 1980s and 1990s have become main consumers
professional management team
Highly competent teams
• 25+ years of managerial experience
• Global vision, professional expertise, and
diverse skills
• A highly competent sales force
• Industry-leadingproductivity
3
4
Customer demands are evolving
Competition landscape is changing abruptly
Customer demands have become more varied and complicated
Internet players have crossed over into the life insurance industry
A strong integrated financial product portfolio
•
Support for sales agents' income growth and
career development
•
Sales agents' cross-selling income increased
by 48% YoY in 1H 2020
Our life insurance business must undergo a reform!
-Chairman Ma Mingzhe
Leading technological strengths
• Ping An Life ranked seventh in the global
fintech patent ranking list with 152 fintech
patent applications
Ping An Life's reform: the reform projects have been piloted
and will be scaled up
Vision
Positioning
World-leading life insurer
Market leader
Industry benchmark
Customers' first choice
Channels
• Ping An Life upgraded the remuneration,
care and management under the basic
management procedure for sales agents;
Strategies
• Ping An Life carried out online and offline
activities, and supported sales agents to
switch the focus from "scale" to "scale +
quality."
Culture
Products
Building differential competitive edges：
Ping An Life established a "product + service" system;
Ping An Life upgraded AskBob, an AI- aided tool, to empower sales agents;
Ping An Life built a digital business outlet management platform and improved the appraisal criteria and management mechanisms to empower business outlets.
Model
Life & Health business NBV still affected by COVID-19
(in RMB million)
FYP used to
NBV margin
NBV
calculate NBV
-1.7%
122,273120,152
9M 2019
9M 2020
In Q3 2020, Ping An's agent
NBV declined
in Q3 2020,
channel was still under
partly due to a
pressure due to COVID-19,
higher base as
and the proportion of
premium income from high-
Ping An
promoted the
-12.4 pps
value business in the agent
-27.1%
sales of high-
channel declined. The higher-
value long-term protection
value protection
products in Q3
business in the agent channel
48.1%
2019.
was impacted. As a result,
the agent channel's NBV
58,805
margin fell YoY.
35.7%
42,844
9M 2019
9M 2020
9M 2019
9M 2020
Note: Figures may not match the calculation due to rounding.
The property and casualty insurance premium income grew
steadily
(in RMB million)
Premium income
Combined ratio
Operating profit
11.5%
219,490
196,875
Non-auto
72,418
58,192
24.4%
insurance
Auto
insurance 138,6836.0%147,072
9M 2019
9M 2020
2.9 pps
96.2%
99.1%
9M 2019
9M 2020
-22.4%
14,254
11,055
9M 2019
9M 2020
Investment portfolio of insurance funds grew by 10.3% from the beginning of 2020
Investment assets
(in RMB trillion)
10.3%
3.54
3.21
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Annualized total investment yield
6.0%
-0.8 pps
5.2%
9M 2019
9M 2020
Note: In the computation of the annualized total investment yield, only interest revenue from deposits and debt financial assets as well as operating lease income from investment properties were annualized, while interest revenue from financial assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements, interest expenses on assets sold under agreements to repurchase and placements from banks and other financial institutions, dividend income, capital gains from investments, and fair value gains and losses were not annualized.
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance
Corporate Integrated Finance
Technology Business
and Insurance Business
and Banking Business
Corporate Integrated Finance and Banking Business
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance
Corporate Integrated Finance
Technology Business
and Insurance Business
and Banking Business
Corporate Integrated Finance
22
Extending the "1+N" philosophy to corporate business under an innovative corporate integrated financial business model
"1+N" corporate business model
Customer development
•
We provide comprehensive tailor-
made solutions combining
"commercial banking + investment
Strategic
banking + investment" and
Local major
customers
"financing + intelligence"
clients
We embed the highly competitive
"sophisticated investment/financing + new supply chain" model in treasury platforms and insurance business by leveraging local marketing advantages
•
Small and medium-sized enterprises
We build uniform platforms and accounts to provide customers with financial andnon-financialproducts and services in batches
Three models
• We built a uniform customer
development platform to
acquire and activate customers
in ecosystems and scenarios
through the projects of "Four
Connects and One Platform"
Simple,
• We built a strong middle office
standard
to centralize functions including
model
underwriting and approval for
efficient, intensive and targeted
marketing
Sophisticated
investment
and financing
model
In key areas includinginfrastructure, real estate, mixed ownership reform, deleveraging and M&As, we set up task forces to provide tailor- made comprehensive solutions
We follow fund flowsto open accounts, acquire customers, retain deposits, and contain risks.
We seek business opportunities in insurance and technology through cross-selling channels under a
"1+N" service model
Transaction collaboration model
We built a three-tiereddecision-making chain characterized by "pre- investment guidance, clear job division during investment, and post- investment evaluation"
We developed stop-profit and stop-loss mechanisms to lock up returns and contain risks
Technological empowerment
Online management platform and smart marketing platform
Databases of customers, products, channels, account
managers, and experts
System
Data
Rising corporate integrated financial business volume
(in RMB million)
Corporate premiums achieved through
New financing scale achieved through
cross-selling rose 38%
corporate business cross-selling rose 150%
38%
12,795
3,628
Written
9,275
113%
premium of
1,700
the corporate
channel
9M 2019
9M 2020
150%
411,319
164,638
9M 2019
9M 2020
Notes: (1) Corporate premiums achieved through cross-selling refer to written premiums of insurance policies sold by the Group to corporate customers through cross-selling.
Written premium of the corporate channel refers to the written premium of the integrated financial business less that of the life insurance channel.
New financing scale achieved through corporate business cross-selling refers to the scale of new financing projects achieved by the Group's member companies through cross-selling.
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance
Corporate Integrated Finance
Technology Business
and Insurance Business
and Banking Business
Banking Business
Ping An Bank maintained stable operations
(in RMB million)
Revenue rose 13% YoY
13.2%
18.8%
Operating income before impairment loss rose 16% YoY
16.2%
19.0%
102,958
116,564
86,664
60,236
71,709
83,313
9M 2018
9M 2019
9M 2020
9M 2018
9M 2019
9M 2020
Cost-to-income ratio
improved 1.90 pps
29.52% 29.43% 27.53%
Annualized net interest
margin fell 0.11 pps QoQ
2.62%
2.62%
2.60%
2.59%
2.48%
9M 2018
9M 2019
9M 2020
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Asset quality risks under control
Decreasing NPL ratio
1.70%
1.75%
1.65%
1.32%
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2017
2018
2019
2020
Provision coverage ratio
now over 200%
218%
183%
151% 155%
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2017
2018
2019
2020
Decreasing percentage of SMLs
3.70%
2.73%
2.01%
1.59%
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2017
2018
2019
2020
Decreasing percentage
of loans 60+ days overdue
Increasing provision coverage ratio for loans 60+ days overdue
Deviation of loans
60+ days overdue below 1
1.92%
1.58%
1.27%
141%
190%
226%
1.10
0.96 0.96
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2018
2019
2020
Retail banking business continued to grow steadily
(in RMB million)
Retail AUM
Retail customers
26%
40% 1,982,721
1,416,796
2,488,171
(million persons)
15.7%
6.8%
97.08
103.64
83.90
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Balance of retail deposits
continued to grow
12%
26%
583,673
655,020
461,591
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Retail NPL improved QoQ
0.37 pps
1.56%-0.24 pps
1.19%
1.32%
Dec 31, 2019
Jun 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Corporate banking remained steady while interbank business grew strongly
Ping An Bank continued to enhance corporate banking
(in RMB million)
Balance of corporate deposits rose 2.2% YTD
11.2%
2.2%
1,853,262
1,894,825
1,666,966
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Corporate loans grew YTD with continued focus on risk controls
12.4%
1,085,743
14.5%
965,984
843,516
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Ping An Bank's interbank business grew strongly
Net revenue from
Interbank institutional
trading
sales volume
Scale of NAV type
products in compliance
with the new asset
management regulations
RMB4,317 million
RMB554,619 million
RMB377,949 million
+39% YoY
+54%YoY
+47% YTD
Overview
Retail Integrated Finance
Corporate Integrated Finance
Technology Business
and Insurance Business
and Banking Business
Technology Business
Technological innovations: upgrading core financial services with cutting-edge technologies
Tech patent applications
28,037 technology patent applications so far
Including6,908 filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) or abroad
Awards & certifications
OneConnect was selected for the2020 IDC China Fintech
Top 50
OneConnect won thePlatinum Award for Digital Banking at the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019
Contests
Ping An won multiple international honors in AI, healthtech and other fields
Ping An's healthtech team won thechampionship in the biomedical translation task of 2020 Conference on Machine Translation (WMT2020)
Ping An Life's AI Customer Visit Assistant: provide an online50-people reception
Sales room and a customer-visit training camp; used over 11.50 million times in the first nine months of 2020.
• Ping An Life's AI-powered,video-based customer survey robot: completed customer surveys for nearly 2.70 million new insurance policies in the first nine months of 2020.
• Ping An leverages technologies to optimize financial business processes, boost
Operations
operational efficiency, and improve customer experiences.
• In property and casualty insurance operations, Ping An combines such AI
technologies as image-based loss assessment with precise customer profiling to
provide targeted claims services. Ping An settled 88% of auto insurance claims via
"One-click Claim Services," demonstrating its leading position in online claims
settlement.
Services • Widely used in banking, insurance, and other areas, our speech robots provided services over 1,380 million times in the first nine months of 2020.
The net promoter score (NPS) of the speech robots for September 2020 was16.5 pps higher than that for December 2019.
Technological innovations: adopted advanced medical technologies to build and empower its health care ecosystem
Horizontal integration
Patients: grasp patient flows
Payers: manage medical institutions effectively
Providers: empower providers to maximize value
Vertical integration
Serving the government:leverage core resources of hospitals, doctors and pharmacies
Technological empowerment:empower ecosystem members and build barriers to competition
Synergies with
main businesses
Customer acquisition:seek synergies with Ping An's main financial businesses in terms of customer acquisition and stickiness
Higher value per customer:boost customer value by combining financial services with health care
Ping An will seize the great development opportunities in the health care market and create new drivers of value growth by building a closed-loop health care ecosystem involving the government, users, service providers, payers, and technology.
32
Healthtech business
Ping An Good Doctor (01833.HK)
Has built an AI-aidedin-house medical team,
and provides users with online-merge-offline services by
integrating offline health care networks
Ping An Good Doctor has built an excellent in-house medical team of nearly 2,000 members. Supported by a proprietary AI- based medical system, this team has constantly improved user services.
In mid-2020, Ping An Good Doctor launched an across-the-board strategic upgrade, focusing on channels, services, and capacities.
In September 2020, Ping An Good Doctor launched a sub-brand"Ping An Doctor Home" to facilitate communication between doctors and patients. Ping An Good Doctor upgraded its services, including the Private Doctor and the Doctor Virtual Office, to serve both users and doctors.
Ping An HealthKonnect
Committed to becoming a smart technology company
fully empowering the health care ecosystem
Centering around a smart SHI system, Ping An HealthKonnect empowers Healthcare Security Administrations by developingthe Smart SHI Integrated Platform. Starting from SHI, Ping An HealthKonnect also provides integrated medical management solutions covering hospitals, doctors, pharmacies, and insured members.
In the first nine months of 2020, Ping An HealthKonnect won bids to construct SHI platforms for provinces including Qinghai, Hainan, Guizhou, Guangdong, Xinjiang, and Shaanxi. As of Sep- tember 30, 2020, Ping An HealthKonnect had won bids to construct SHI platforms fornine provinces.
33
Fintech business
Lufax Holding
China's leading online wealth management and retail
lending technology platform
Loans facilitated by Lufax Holding to small and micro-business owners and retail customers grew steadily. The balance of retail credit facilitated by Lufax Holding increased by 15.9% from the beginning of 2020 to RMB535,788 million.
In online wealth management, customer assets increased by9.1% from the beginning of 2020 to RMB378,278 million due to its business transformation in response to the latest regulatory requirements.
The ratio of loans more than 30 days overdue in the loan portfolio facilitated by Lufax Holding hasfallen drastically from the peak seen in the second quarter, and has returned to pre-epidemic levels.
OneConnect (OCFT US)
China's leading technology-as-a-service
platform for financial institutions
OneConnect's end-to-end technology applications and business services help financial institutions boost revenues, manage risks, increase efficiency, improve services, and reduce costs, thereby enabling digital transformations.
Ping An OneConnect Bank (Hong Kong) Limited,
OneConnect's virtual bank, officially opened for business in Hong Kong on September 29, 2020. The virtual bank aims to push beyond the boundaries of traditional banks with fintech, and provide flexible, convenient financial services for small- and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers in Hong Kong.
34
Smart city business covers 143 domestic cities and multiple countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative
Government services
Ping An signed a contract worthRMB180 million on the construction of Shenzhen's integrated smart market supervision platform. This is so far the largest order for a smart market supervision platform in China.
Ping An won the bid for a vocational skills training supervision service platform of Shenzhen Human Resources and Social Security Bureau. The platform supervised the data-driven training for over 14,000 trainees in the first week.
Business development
Ping An helps the government strengthen ecological environment management and assists businesses in green environmental protection by building an integrated smart environmental protection platform.
Tech-empowered
Citizen services
city development
Ping An launched the "Nationwide COVID-19 Real Time Dashboard" with authoritative organizations of the state. The dashboard went live on over 300 official platforms in 21 provinces and 31 cities across China, keeping the public updated on COVID-19 developments in real time.
Ping An also provided AI-based image reading services for over 1,500 medical institutions across China to identify COVID-19. It took only 15 seconds on average to issue a single smart analysis, and over 40 million images were analyzed.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2020
All news about PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.