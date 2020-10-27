Ping An Insurance of China : 2020 Third Quarter Results Announcement 0 10/27/2020 | 05:05am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Nine Months Results October 2020 Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements To the extent any statements made in this Report contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward- looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to projections, targets, estimated and business plans that, the Company expects or anticipates, will or may occur in the future. Words such as "potential", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "objective", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "may", "should", variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Readers should be cautioned that a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the performance, operations and results of the Company, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, exchange rate fluctuations, market shares, competition, environmental risks, changes in legal, financial and regulatory frameworks, international economic and financial market conditions and other risks and factors beyond our control. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement that is contained in this Report as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. None of the Company, or any of its employees or affiliates is responsible for, or is making, any representations concerning the future performance of the Company. 2 Contents Overview Retail Integrated Finance and Insurance Business Corporate Integrated Finance and Banking Business Technology Business 3 Overview Retail Integrated Finance Corporate Integrated Finance Technology Business and Insurance Business and Banking Business Overview 4 Challenging operating environment for 9M 2020 External challenges Business models need to be transformed due to the impact of COVID-19 : Traditional offline operations have begun to recover.

However it has remained difficult to hold large- scale offline campaigns in China and offline face-to-face meetings have not resumed to pre-epidemic levels.

COVID-19 However it has remained difficult to hold large- scale offline campaigns in China and offline face-to-face meetings have not resumed to pre-epidemic levels. Credit risks persist but are improving : The first half of 2020 saw elevated credit default risks and higher bad debt losses across our businesses. The situation has begun to moderate in the third quarter.

Investment risks increased : Fair value gains and losses became more volatile due to the declining Hong Kong stocks and volatile interest rates as well as the Company's implementation of IFRS 9. Uncertain overseas COVID-19 situation may temper domestic recovery. Internal operations Promoting online-merge-offline operations : Ping An continued to upgrade our online operating model, and took innovative measures in team management, customer development, and product promotion to accumulate momentum for business growth.

online-merge-offline operations Advancing Ping An Life's deep business reform : Ping An Life empowered business teams through culture building, model upgrading, operations improvement, product strategies and channel development.

Strengthened risk management : Ping An continued to strengthen credit risk management and enhanced the efficiency of risk management with fintech.

Optimized asset allocation : Ping An increased the allocation to long-duration, low-risk bonds and continued to narrow the asset-liability duration gap. Moreover, Ping An boosted investment returns by managing equity investment flexibly to seize opportunities from epidemic-induced market volatility and structural trends. Opportunities and challenges coexist In the short term : Consumer demands for insurance and other financial services have not yet returned to pre-epidemic levels.

: Consumer demands for insurance and other financial services have not yet returned to pre-epidemic levels. In the medium and long term : Economic growth will be driven by released potential domestic demands:

Financial services : People's health awareness will be stronger after the epidemic, and their demands for insurance and other financial services will grow. Healthtech : Driven by policies and technologies, the health care industry will develop rapidly, bringing growth opportunities in the upstream and downstream of the industry.

5 Business highlights for 9M 2020 Group Customer development Life & Health insurance Banking Technology Operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose by 4.5% year on year to RMB108,692 million , culminating in a 20.9% annualized operating ROE.

year on year to , culminating in a annualized operating ROE. Retail customer increased by 7.0% year to date to over 214 million as of September 30, 2020. Overall contracts per retail customer grew by 2.7% year to date to 2.71 . We acquired 28.53 million new retail customers this year.

year to date to as of September 30, 2020. Overall contracts per retail customer grew by year to date to . We acquired new retail customers this year. Life & Health insurance operating profit rose by 9.2% YoY to RMB75,446 million . Amid post-epidemic challenges, the Company continued to upgrade its business models and advance Ping An Life's deep business reform.

YoY to . Amid post-epidemic challenges, the Company continued to upgrade its business models and advance Ping An Life's deep business reform. Operating income before impairment loss rose by 16.2% year on year to RMB83,313 million . As of September 30, 2020, the provision coverage ratio rose by 35 pps to 218% from the beginning of 2020.

year on year to . As of September 30, 2020, the provision coverage ratio rose by to from the beginning of 2020. As of September 30, 2020, Ping An's technology patent applications increased by 6,654 year to date to 28,037 , more than most other international financial institutions'. 6 Overview Retail Integrated Finance Corporate Integrated Finance Technology Business and Insurance Business and Banking Business Financial Review 7 Financial performance for 9M 2020 (in RMB) Operating profit(1) Net profit(1) 108,692 million 103,041 million +4.5% -20.5% NBV Operating ROE (annualized) 42,844 million 20.9% -27.1% -2.0pps Notes: (1) Both the operating profit and the net profit are attributable to shareholders of the parent company. (2) The computation of NBV is based on the 11.0% risk discount rate. 8 Operating profit excludes non-operating items to reflect underlying performance Operating Profit = Net Profit - Short-term Investment Variance - Discount Rate Change Impact - One-off Material Non-operating Items (in RMB million) 114,892 5,687 0 120,560 108,692 (19) (11,868) Net profit Short-term Impact of discount Impact of one-off Operating Operating profit Operating profit for 9M 2020 investment rate change of material non-operating profit attributable to non- attributable to variance of L&H(1) L&H items(2) for 9M 2020 controlling interests shareholders of the parent company for 9M 2020 Notes: (1) Short-term investment variance is the variance between the actual investment return and the EV long-run investment return assumption (5%), net of the associated impact on insurance and investment contract liability. (2) There was no one-off material non-operating item in 9M 2020. 9 Group operating profit rose 4.5% YoY (in RMB million) 9M 2020 Proportion (%) YoY Change (%) Operating profit growth drivers 9M 2019 OPAT Life and health insurance 74,764 68.8 9.3 104,061 Property and casualty insurance 11,003 10.1 (22.4) Life and health 6,370 Banking 12,981 11.9 (5.2) Property and casualty (3,181) Trust 2,239 2.1 (7.6) Banking (719) Securities 2,381 2.2 40.1 Asset management 64 Other asset management(1) 3,808 3.5 (10.2) Technology(2) 4,669 4.3 13.6 Technology 559 Others & elimination (3,153) (2.9) (32.8) Others & elimination 1,539 The Group 108,692 100.0 4.5 9M 2020 OPAT 108,692 Notes: (1) The other asset management business represents results of companies that engage in asset management business including Ping An Asset Management, Ping An Financial Leasing, and Ping An Overseas Holdings. The technology business represents results of subsidiaries, associates and jointly controlled entities that engage in technology business including Lufax Holding, OneConnect, Ping An Good Doctor, Ping An HealthKonnect, and Autohome. Operating profit refers to the operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company. Figures may not match the calculation due to rounding. 10 Strong capital adequacy position Comprehensive solvency margin ratio remained strong 234% 219% 232% 232% 218% 224% 259% 229% Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Ping An Life (Regulatory requirement: Core solvency margin ratio≥50%, Comprehensive solvency margin ratio≥100%) Ping An P&C (Regulatory requirement: Core solvency margin ratio≥50%, Comprehensive solvency margin ratio≥100%) Core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio comfortably above regulatory minimum 8.28% 8.54% 9.11% 8.94% Ping An Bank (Regulatory requirement ≥7.5%) Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Note: Ping An Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ping An Wealth Management Co., Ltd. are included in the computation of the above core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio in accordance with the Administrative Measures for the Capital of Commercial Banks (Trial) issued by the former China Banking Regulatory Commission on June 7, 2012. 11 Overview Retail Integrated Finance Corporate Integrated Finance Technology Business and Insurance Business and Banking Business Retail Integrated Finance and Insurance Business 12 Overview Retail Integrated Finance Corporate Integrated Finance Technology Business and Insurance Business and Banking Business Retail Integrated Finance 13 Growing retail customer base and cross-selling penetration Huge potential for user conversion among the Group's 579 mn internet users 516 579 430 444 346 242 180 200 214 131 157 109 Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 The proportion of retail customers holding multiple contracts with different subsidiaries kept growing amid continuous expansion of customer base 34.3% 36.8% 37.4% 29.6% 74 80 24.0% 62 19.0% 46 21 32 Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 (million persons) Retail customers Internet users (million persons) Proportion of retail customers holding multiple contracts with different subsidiaries Number of retail customers holding multiple contracts with different subsidiaries Notes: (1) At the end of 2019, we revised the definitions of retail customers and internet users, removing customers with complimentary insurance from retail customers and independent users of suspended internet platforms from internet users, and restating the data for the comparable periods of 2017, 2018, and 2019. (2) Figures may not match the calculation due to rounding. 14 Overview Retail Integrated Finance Corporate Integrated Finance Technology Business and Insurance Business and Banking Business Insurance Business 15 Ping An Life's reform: face new challenges head-on by leveraging the Group's resources 4 core advantages Background 1 Demographic dividends are disappearing Mainstream 2 customers have changed China's working-age population is shrinking Serving higher-income customers Those born in the 1980s and 1990s have become main consumers professional management team Highly competent teams • 25+ years of managerial experience • Global vision, professional expertise, and diverse skills • A highly competent sales force • Industry-leadingproductivity 3 4 Customer demands are evolving Competition landscape is changing abruptly Customer demands have become more varied and complicated Internet players have crossed over into the life insurance industry A strong integrated financial product portfolio • Support for sales agents' income growth and career development • Sales agents' cross-selling income increased by 48% YoY in 1H 2020 Our life insurance business must undergo a reform! -Chairman Ma Mingzhe Leading technological strengths • Ping An Life ranked seventh in the global fintech patent ranking list with 152 fintech patent applications 16 Ping An Life's reform: the reform projects have been piloted and will be scaled up Vision Positioning World-leading life insurer Market leader Industry benchmark Customers' first choice Channels • Ping An Life upgraded the remuneration, care and management under the basic management procedure for sales agents; Strategies • Ping An Life carried out online and offline activities, and supported sales agents to switch the focus from "scale" to "scale + quality." Culture Products Building differential competitive edges： Ping An Life established a "product + service" system;

Launched "critical illness + health" management services. Operation empowerment Ping An Life upgraded AskBob, an AI- aided tool, to empower sales agents;

Ping An Life built a digital business outlet management platform and improved the appraisal criteria and management mechanisms to empower business outlets. Model 17 Life & Health business NBV still affected by COVID-19 (in RMB million) FYP used to NBV margin NBV calculate NBV -1.7% 122,273120,152 9M 2019 9M 2020 In Q3 2020, Ping An's agent NBV declined in Q3 2020, channel was still under partly due to a pressure due to COVID-19, higher base as and the proportion of premium income from high- Ping An promoted the -12.4 pps value business in the agent -27.1% sales of high- channel declined. The higher- value long-term protection value protection products in Q3 business in the agent channel 48.1% 2019. was impacted. As a result, the agent channel's NBV 58,805 margin fell YoY. 35.7% 42,844 9M 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 9M 2020 Note: Figures may not match the calculation due to rounding. 18 The property and casualty insurance premium income grew steadily (in RMB million) Premium income Combined ratio Operating profit 11.5% 219,490 196,875 Non-auto 72,418 58,192 24.4% insurance Auto insurance 138,683 6.0% 147,072 9M 2019 9M 2020 2.9 pps 96.2% 99.1% 9M 2019 9M 2020 -22.4% 14,254 11,055 9M 2019 9M 2020 19 Investment portfolio of insurance funds grew by 10.3% from the beginning of 2020 Investment assets (in RMB trillion) 10.3% 3.54 3.21 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Annualized total investment yield 6.0% -0.8 pps 5.2% 9M 2019 9M 2020 Note: In the computation of the annualized total investment yield, only interest revenue from deposits and debt financial assets as well as operating lease income from investment properties were annualized, while interest revenue from financial assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements, interest expenses on assets sold under agreements to repurchase and placements from banks and other financial institutions, dividend income, capital gains from investments, and fair value gains and losses were not annualized. 20 Overview Retail Integrated Finance Corporate Integrated Finance Technology Business and Insurance Business and Banking Business Corporate Integrated Finance and Banking Business 21 Overview Retail Integrated Finance Corporate Integrated Finance Technology Business and Insurance Business and Banking Business Corporate Integrated Finance 22 Extending the "1+N" philosophy to corporate business under an innovative corporate integrated financial business model "1+N" corporate business model Customer development • We provide comprehensive tailor- made solutions combining "commercial banking + investment Strategic banking + investment" and Local major customers "financing + intelligence" clients We embed the highly competitive "sophisticated investment/financing + new supply chain" model in treasury platforms and insurance business by leveraging local marketing advantages • Small and medium-sized enterprises We build uniform platforms and accounts to provide customers with financial and non-financialproducts and services in batches Three models • We built a uniform customer development platform to acquire and activate customers in ecosystems and scenarios through the projects of "Four Connects and One Platform" Simple, • We built a strong middle office standard to centralize functions including model underwriting and approval for efficient, intensive and targeted marketing Sophisticated investment and financing model In key areas including infrastructure, real estate, mixed ownership reform, deleveraging and M&As , we set up task forces to provide tailor- made comprehensive solutions

, we set up task forces to provide tailor- made comprehensive solutions We follow fund flows to open accounts, acquire customers, retain deposits, and contain risks.

We seek business opportunities in insurance and technology through cross-selling channels under a

"1+N" service model Transaction collaboration model We built a three-tiereddecision-making chain characterized by "pre- investment guidance, clear job division during investment, and post- investment evaluation"

three-tiereddecision-making chain characterized by We developed stop-profit and stop-loss mechanisms to lock up returns and contain risks Technological empowerment Online management platform and smart marketing platform Databases of customers, products, channels, account managers, and experts System Data 23 Rising corporate integrated financial business volume (in RMB million) Corporate premiums achieved through New financing scale achieved through cross-selling rose 38% corporate business cross-selling rose 150% 38% 12,795 3,628 Written 9,275 113% premium of 1,700 the corporate channel 9M 2019 9M 2020 150% 411,319 164,638 9M 2019 9M 2020 Notes: (1) Corporate premiums achieved through cross-selling refer to written premiums of insurance policies sold by the Group to corporate customers through cross-selling. Written premium of the corporate channel refers to the written premium of the integrated financial business less that of the life insurance channel. New financing scale achieved through corporate business cross-selling refers to the scale of new financing projects achieved by the Group's member companies through cross-selling. 24 Overview Retail Integrated Finance Corporate Integrated Finance Technology Business and Insurance Business and Banking Business Banking Business 25 Ping An Bank maintained stable operations (in RMB million) Revenue rose 13% YoY 13.2% 18.8% Operating income before impairment loss rose 16% YoY 16.2% 19.0% 102,958 116,564 86,664 60,236 71,709 83,313 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 Cost-to-income ratio improved 1.90 pps 29.52% 29.43% 27.53% Annualized net interest margin fell 0.11 pps QoQ 2.62% 2.62% 2.60% 2.59% 2.48% 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 26 Asset quality risks under control Decreasing NPL ratio 1.70% 1.75% 1.65% 1.32% Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2017 2018 2019 2020 Provision coverage ratio now over 200% 218% 183% 151% 155% Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2017 2018 2019 2020 Decreasing percentage of SMLs 3.70% 2.73% 2.01% 1.59% Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2017 2018 2019 2020 Decreasing percentage of loans 60+ days overdue Increasing provision coverage ratio for loans 60+ days overdue Deviation of loans 60+ days overdue below 1 1.92% 1.58% 1.27% 141% 190% 226% 1.10 0.96 0.96 Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2018 2019 2020 27 Retail banking business continued to grow steadily (in RMB million) Retail AUM Retail customers 26% 40% 1,982,721 1,416,796 2,488,171 (million persons) 15.7% 6.8% 97.08 103.64 83.90 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Balance of retail deposits continued to grow 12% 26% 583,673 655,020 461,591 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Retail NPL improved QoQ 0.37 pps 1.56%-0.24 pps 1.19% 1.32% Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 28 Corporate banking remained steady while interbank business grew strongly Ping An Bank continued to enhance corporate banking (in RMB million) Balance of corporate deposits rose 2.2% YTD 11.2% 2.2% 1,853,262 1,894,825 1,666,966 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Corporate loans grew YTD with continued focus on risk controls 12.4% 1,085,743 14.5% 965,984 843,516 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Ping An Bank's interbank business grew strongly Net revenue from Interbank institutional trading sales volume Scale of NAV type products in compliance with the new asset management regulations RMB4,317 million RMB554,619 million RMB377,949 million +39% YoY +54% YoY +47% YTD 29 Overview Retail Integrated Finance Corporate Integrated Finance Technology Business and Insurance Business and Banking Business Technology Business 30 Technological innovations: upgrading core financial services with cutting-edge technologies Tech patent applications 28,037 technology patent applications so far

technology patent applications so far Including 6,908 filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) or abroad Awards & certifications OneConnect was selected for the 2020 IDC China Fintech

Top 50

Top 50 OneConnect won the Platinum Award for Digital Banking at the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019 Contests Ping An won multiple international honors in AI, healthtech and other fields

Ping An's healthtech team won the championship in the biomedical translation task of 2020 Conference on Machine Translation (WMT2020) Ping An Life's AI Customer Visit Assistant: provide an online 50 -people reception Sales room and a customer-visit training camp; used over 11.50 million times in the first nine months of 2020. • Ping An Life's AI-powered,video-based customer survey robot: completed customer surveys for nearly 2.70 million new insurance policies in the first nine months of 2020. • Ping An leverages technologies to optimize financial business processes, boost Operations operational efficiency, and improve customer experiences. • In property and casualty insurance operations, Ping An combines such AI technologies as image-based loss assessment with precise customer profiling to provide targeted claims services. Ping An settled 88% of auto insurance claims via "One-click Claim Services," demonstrating its leading position in online claims settlement. Services • Widely used in banking, insurance, and other areas, our speech robots provided services over 1,380 million times in the first nine months of 2020. The net promoter score (NPS) of the speech robots for September 2020 was 16.5 pps higher than that for December 2019. 31 Technological innovations: adopted advanced medical technologies to build and empower its health care ecosystem Horizontal integration Patients: grasp patient flows

grasp patient flows Payers: manage medical institutions effectively

manage medical institutions effectively Providers: empower providers to maximize value Vertical integration Serving the government: leverage core resources of hospitals, doctors and pharmacies

Technological empowerment: empower ecosystem members and build barriers to competition Synergies with main businesses Customer acquisition: seek synergies with Ping An's main financial businesses in terms of customer acquisition and stickiness

Higher value per customer: boost customer value by combining financial services with health care Ping An will seize the great development opportunities in the health care market and create new drivers of value growth by building a closed-loop health care ecosystem involving the government, users, service providers, payers, and technology. 32 Healthtech business Ping An Good Doctor (01833.HK) Has built an AI-aidedin-house medical team, and provides users with online-merge-offline services by integrating offline health care networks Ping An Good Doctor has built an excellent in-house medical team of nearly 2,000 members. Supported by a proprietary AI- based medical system, this team has constantly improved user services.

in-house medical team of members. Supported by a proprietary AI- based medical system, this team has constantly improved user services. In mid-2020, Ping An Good Doctor launched an across-the-board strategic upgrade, focusing on channels, services, and capacities.

mid-2020, Ping An Good Doctor launched an across-the-board strategic upgrade, focusing on channels, services, and capacities. In September 2020, Ping An Good Doctor launched a sub-brand "Ping An Doctor Home" to facilitate communication between doctors and patients. Ping An Good Doctor upgraded its services, including the Private Doctor and the Doctor Virtual Office, to serve both users and doctors. Ping An HealthKonnect Committed to becoming a smart technology company fully empowering the health care ecosystem Centering around a smart SHI system, Ping An HealthKonnect empowers Healthcare Security Administrations by developing the Smart SHI Integrated Platform . Starting from SHI, Ping An HealthKonnect also provides integrated medical management solutions covering hospitals, doctors, pharmacies, and insured members.

. Starting from SHI, Ping An HealthKonnect also provides integrated medical management solutions covering hospitals, doctors, pharmacies, and insured members. In the first nine months of 2020, Ping An HealthKonnect won bids to construct SHI platforms for provinces including Qinghai, Hainan, Guizhou, Guangdong, Xinjiang, and Shaanxi. As of Sep- tember 30, 2020, Ping An HealthKonnect had won bids to construct SHI platforms for nine provinces. 33 Fintech business Lufax Holding China's leading online wealth management and retail lending technology platform Loans facilitated by Lufax Holding to small and micro-business owners and retail customers grew steadily. The balance of retail credit facilitated by Lufax Holding increased by 15.9% from the beginning of 2020 to RMB535,788 million .

micro-business owners and retail customers grew steadily. The balance of retail credit facilitated by Lufax Holding increased by from the beginning of 2020 to . In online wealth management, customer assets increased by 9.1% from the beginning of 2020 to RMB378,278 million due to its business transformation in response to the latest regulatory requirements.

from the beginning of 2020 to due to its business transformation in response to the latest regulatory requirements. The ratio of loans more than 30 days overdue in the loan portfolio facilitated by Lufax Holding has fallen drastically from the peak seen in the second quarter, and has returned to pre-epidemic levels. OneConnect (OCFT US) China's leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions OneConnect's end-to-end technology applications and business services help financial institutions boost revenues, manage risks, increase efficiency, improve services, and reduce costs, thereby enabling digital transformations.

end-to-end technology applications and business services help financial institutions boost revenues, manage risks, increase efficiency, improve services, and reduce costs, thereby enabling digital transformations. Ping An OneConnect Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ,

OneConnect's virtual bank, officially opened for business in Hong Kong on September 29, 2020. The virtual bank aims to push beyond the boundaries of traditional banks with fintech, and provide flexible, convenient financial services for small- and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers in Hong Kong. 34 Smart city business covers 143 domestic cities and multiple countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative Government services Ping An signed a contract worth RMB180 million on the construction of Shenzhen's integrated smart market supervision platform. This is so far the largest order for a smart market supervision platform in China.

on the construction of Shenzhen's integrated smart market supervision platform. This is so far the order for a smart market supervision platform in China. Ping An won the bid for a vocational skills training supervision service platform of Shenzhen Human Resources and Social Security Bureau. The platform supervised the data-driven training for over 14,000 trainees in the first week. Business development Ping An helps the government strengthen ecological environment management and assists businesses in green environmental protection by building an integrated smart environmental protection platform. Tech-empowered Citizen services city development Ping An launched the "Nationwide COVID-19 Real Time Dashboard" with authoritative organizations of the state. The dashboard went live on over 300 official platforms in 21 provinces and 31 cities across China, keeping the public updated on COVID-19 developments in real time.

COVID-19 Real Time Dashboard" with authoritative organizations of the state. The dashboard went live on official platforms in provinces and cities across China, keeping the public updated on COVID-19 developments in real time. Ping An also provided AI-based image reading services for over 1,500 medical institutions across China to identify COVID-19. It took only 15 seconds on average to issue a single smart analysis, and over 40 million images were analyzed. 35 Thank you! Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 09:04:10 UTC

0 All news about PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. 05:19a Ping An Insurance January-September Net Falls 21%; Covid-19 Impact Weighs DJ 05:05a PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2020 Third Quarter Results Announcement PU 04:50a PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Nine Mont.. PU 10/23 China wealth manager platform Lufax aims to raise $2.36 billion in U.S. IPO RE 10/22 Covid-19 Gives Boost to China's Telemedicine Industry -- Journal Report DJ 10/21 Ping An Bank's 3Q Net Profit Rose 6.1% DJ 10/21 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Overseas Regulatory Announcement PU 10/20 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Voted as the Best Overall Outstanding Company in Ch.. PR 10/19 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Announcement of Premium Income PU 10/19 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Overseas Holdings Raised Funds of USD875 Million fo.. PR