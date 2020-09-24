Ping An Insurance of China : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Date of Board Meeting
The board of directors (the "Board") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 for the purpose of considering and approving the third quarterly results of the Group for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, and transacting any other business.
By order of the Board
Sheng Ruisheng
Joint Company Secretary
Shenzhen, PRC, September 24, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Xie Yonglin, Tan Sin Yin, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Ge Ming, Ouyang Hui, Ng Sing Yip, Chu Yiyun and Liu Hong.
