Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.

(2318)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/23
81.5 HKD   -0.61%
06:05aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Date of Board Meeting
PU
09/24PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Unveils Health Care Ecosystem Strategy
PU
09/21PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Overseas Regulatory Announcement
PU
Ping An Insurance of China : Date of Board Meeting

09/24/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 for the purpose of considering and approving the third quarterly results of the Group for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Sheng Ruisheng

Joint Company Secretary

Shenzhen, PRC, September 24, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Xie Yonglin, Tan Sin Yin, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Ge Ming, Ouyang Hui, Ng Sing Yip, Chu Yiyun and Liu Hong.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 10:04:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 776 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 131 B 19 188 M 19 188 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 1 378 B 202 B 202 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 372 194
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,39 CNY
Last Close Price 71,58 CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Yao Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Chief Actuary
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yong Lin Xie President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman
Jian Yi Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-11.51%202 482
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-17.97%155 087
AIA GROUP LIMITED-4.71%121 340
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-16.91%39 571
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.52%28 548
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-7.33%15 922
