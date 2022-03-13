Log in
    2318   CNE1000003X6

PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.

(2318)
  Report
Ping An Insurance of China : Launches Home-Based Elderlycare Service to Pursue "Finance + Elderlycare" Business Strategy

03/13/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
(Hong Kong, Shanghai, 11 March 2022) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that subsidiary Ping An Life has launched an elderly home care service. Building on the strength of Ping An's healthcare ecosystem and high-quality elderly care resources, the service brings together insurance protection for customers with a professional "one-stop" elderly care service for an easier and more affordable living experience.

In recent years, Ping An has been committed to the strategic upgrade of integrated finance and healthcare services. It has developed "finance + elderlycare" and "finance + healthcare" business ecosystems, and launched innovative products and services, including insurance with healthcare management, insurance with high-end elderlycare, and insurance with home-based elderlycare, to meet the growing demand for healthcare and elderlycare. The launch of home-based elderlycare service creates a 'closed loop' in an innovative "insurance + service" product ecosystem. This is a business model that brings together healthcare management, high-end elderlycare and home-based elderlycare.

Capitalizing on the strength of Ping An's healthcare ecosystem, the elderly care service addresses major pain points of elderly care at home. It provides customers with a dedicated concierge, 10 service scenarios and a single supervision system. The customer-centric one-stop elderly care service aims to ensure that elderly customers are comfortable and their families are put at ease.

The around-the-clock online elderlycare concierge service is supported by a smart risk system that connects health monitoring devices with the concierge platform. When the system detects anomalies, it issues an early warning, so that the dedicated butler service can respond quickly and notify emergency services and family doctors, as necessary. The system can monitor seven major vital signs, including blood sugar, blood pressure, heart rate, breathing rate and blood oxygen level. It can monitor 13 behavioral risks, including accidental falls, sleep quality, and daily exercise, to ensure timely detection and rescue when needed. The system can also monitor nine major environmental risks at the user's home in real time, such as air quality, gas leakage and excessive smoke concentration.

Ping An's home-based elderlycare service relies on Ping An Good Doctor's own medical team of about 2,000 doctors, which are available to provide 24-hour remote medical diagnosis and treatment for customers. For those with offline medical needs, Ping An can provide fast track or medical escort services to tertiary hospitals, providing the elderly with medical convenience.

The monitoring system, supported by the medical experts team and the concierge platform, provide users with a comprehensive well-being assessment, across 10 dimensions, such as health, diet and daily life. The assessment results are evaluated by experts to customize a one-stop bespoke comprehensive care plan.

Leveraging its extensive experience in insurance and healthcare sectors, Ping An continues to pursue strategic upgrades and the company pursues the integration business model configuring insurance and health maintenance organizations (HMOs). The Group is also expanding its business ecosystems of "finance + elderlycare " and "finance + healthcare". The Group is committed to providing customers with professional "financial advisor", "family doctor" and "elderlycare concierge" services, which give them "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" financial and healthcare service experiences. As of 30 September 2021, services at Ping An's healthcare services covered 187 cities, empowered over 43,000 medical institutions, benefited approximately 1.12 million doctors and served 3.22 million patients with chronic diseases. Cumulative consultations on Ping An Good Doctor's platform have reached nearly 1.2 billion and the Company has forged co-operation deals with over 4,000 hospitals and 189,000 pharmacies.

- End-

About Ping An Group
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 225 million retail customers and nearly 634 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. The Group is committed to becoming the world's leading integrated finance and healthcare service provider. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 16th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2021. Ping An also ranked 49th in the 2021 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Gareth Hewett @ +852 68822027 or gareth.john@pingan.com.hk Cecile Zhang @ +852 66813178 or cecile.zhang@pingan.com.hk

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 748 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2021 115 B 18 108 M 18 108 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,10x
Yield 2021 5,11%
Capitalization 835 B 132 B 132 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 362 035
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 44,42 CNY
Average target price 65,85 CNY
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bo Yao Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Chief Actuary
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yong Lin Xie President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman
Jian Yi Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-2.32%131 642
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.72%119 090
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-6.50%97 217
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.72%34 232
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.91%33 338
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.38%29 115