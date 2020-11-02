Ping An Insurance of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/10/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedPing An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. 2 November 2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

Not applicable as the Company was incorporated in the People's Republic of China.

1. Ordinary Shares

2318

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

601318

Description :

N/A

N/A

A SharesNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other classes of shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2) No. of preference No. of other classes H Shares A Shares shares of shares preceding month 7,447,576,912 10,832,664,498 N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil Nil N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 7,447,576,912 10,832,664,498 N/A N/A Balance at close of

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A