PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.    2318

PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.

(2318)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ping An Insurance of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2020

11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/10/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedPing An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. 2 November 2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

Not applicable as the Company was incorporated in the People's Republic of China.

1. Ordinary Shares

2318

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

601318

Description :

N/A

N/A

A SharesNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other classes of shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1)

(2)

No. of preference

No. of other classes

H Shares

A Shares

shares

of shares

preceding month

7,447,576,912

10,832,664,498

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

7,447,576,912

10,832,664,498

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:04 UTC

