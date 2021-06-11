Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2318   CNE1000003X6

PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.

(2318)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ping An Insurance of China : Announcement of Premium Income

06/11/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Pursuant to the "No. 2 Interpretation of Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises" and the "Regulations regarding the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts" of the Ministry of Finance of the PRC, the accumulated gross premium incomes of the subsidiaries of the Company for the period from January 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021 are set out as follows:

(in RMB ten thousand)

January-May 2021

Subsidiaries

The accumulated gross premium income

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of

10,912,612

China, Ltd.

Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

23,596,135

Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

1,091,368

Ping An Health Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

508,124

The details of the accumulated gross health insurance business for the follows:

premium income of the life insurance and abovementioned period are set out as

(in RMB ten thousand)

January-May 2021

Life Insurance and Health Insurance Business

Individual business

24,181,898

New business

6,564,973

Renewal business

17,616,925

Group business

1,013,729

New business

1,006,569

Renewal business

7,160

Total

25,195,627

Notes:

  1. The Company conducts life insurance and health insurance business through Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd., Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd. and Ping An Health Insurance Company of China, Ltd. The accumulated gross premium income for life insurance and health insurance business of the Company is the sum of the gross premium income of each of these three subsidiaries.
  2. The Company has categorized the policyholders of the life insurance and health insurance business into individual business and group business.

The details of the accumulated gross premium income of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. for the abovementioned period are set out as follows:

(in RMB ten thousand)

January-May 2021

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance

Company of China, Ltd.

Automobile insurance

7,367,582

Non-automobile insurance

2,680,559

Accident and health insurance

864,471

Total

10,912,612

Investors are advised to take note that the abovementioned information has not been audited.

By order of the Board

Sheng Ruisheng

Joint Company Secretary

Shenzhen, the PRC, June 11, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Xie Yonglin, Tan Sin Yin, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping and Wang Yongjian; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ge Ming, Ouyang Hui, Ng Sing Yip, Chu Yiyun and Liu Hong.

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
06:12aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA  : Announcement of Premium Income
PU
06/03PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA  : Nomura Adjusts Ping An Insurance's Price Target to..
MT
06/01Ping An-backed Fashion Retailer Mogu Trims Losses in Fiscal Q4 Even as Revenu..
MT
05/24Ping An-backed Automation Startup Laiye Names Head of Global Expansion
MT
05/24PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA  : Supports Global Poverty Alleviation, Taking Succes..
PR
05/23MARKET CHATTER : Court to Auction Nearly 22% Stake in Founder Securities Held by..
MT
05/17PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA  : Logs $47 Billion Premium Income in January-April
MT
05/14PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA  : Rises to 6th Place in Forbes' Global 2000 Maintain..
PR
05/14XD  : to Boost Stake in TapTap Owner to 81% For $27 Million
MT
05/13PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA  : NYSE-listed Unit OneConnect Trims Losses in Q1 as ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 932 B 146 B 146 B
Net income 2021 154 B 24 057 M 24 057 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,87x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 1 250 B 196 B 196 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 362 035
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 93,33 CNY
Last Close Price 66,68 CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bo Yao Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Chief Actuary
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yong Lin Xie President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman
Jian Yi Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-14.79%195 541
AIA GROUP LIMITED2.47%149 835
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-7.13%131 198
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.54%46 293
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.66%33 789
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.57.65%26 896