Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Ping An Insurance Group Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2318   CNE1000003X6

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY

(2318)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-03 am EDT
37.50 HKD   -4.34%
05:52aHSBC eyes sale of Canada business
RE
10/03Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.8%, But Property Issues Gain
MT
10/03Hong Kong stocks track broader Asia softer amid China holiday, Chinese developers jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC eyes sale of Canada business

10/04/2022 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC is considering selling its Canada business, one of the biggest international banking brands in the country, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday, as it looks to beef up returns pressed for by its largest shareholder.

"We are currently reviewing our strategic options with respect to our wholly owned subsidiary in Canada," the bank said in an emailed statement.

The review is at an early stage, the spokesperson said, and no final decision has been taken but one option would be a sale of the lender's 100% stake in HSBC Bank Canada.

The disposal would represent the latest in a series of divestments at HSBC, which once styled itself the 'world's local bank'.

HSBC in May last year announced it would exit mass market banking in the United States, and in June likewise said it would sell its French retail business as part of a plan to improve profits and fend off calls from China's Ping An Insurance Group to split off its Asian business.

Ping An in April began a campaign pressuring the British bank to explore options including listing its Asia business to increase shareholder returns. Ping An has said it is not an activist investor.

News of the review of its Canada business was first reported by Sky.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
05:52aHSBC eyes sale of Canada business
RE
10/03Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.8%, But Property Issues Gain
MT
10/03Hong Kong stocks track broader Asia softer amid China holiday, Chinese developers jump
RE
09/30Ping An #23 in FutureBrand Index 2022, Tops Financial Sector List
PR
09/30HSBC kicks off informal investor talks for Indonesian business IPO - sources
RE
09/20PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for in..
FA
09/16Execution of Sub-license Agreement from Ping An-Shionogi Hong Kong to Ildong for Ensitr..
AQ
09/16Chinese Commercial Banks Book $25 Billion Forex Settlement Surplus in August
MT
09/14Chinese Financial Institutions’ Total Assets Jump 9.7% in Q2
MT
09/14Tencent Music Files For Secondary Listing in Hong Kong
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 756 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2022 118 B 16 633 M 16 633 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 696 B 97 884 M 97 884 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 355 982
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 33,98 CNY
Average target price 61,67 CNY
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bo Yao Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Chief Actuary
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yong Lin Xie President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman
Jian Yi Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-33.21%97 884
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-24.46%101 837
AIA GROUP LIMITED-16.86%98 874
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.04%24 575
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.82%23 877
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-32.71%19 055