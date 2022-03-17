Ping An Insurance of China : 2021 Annual Results Presentation

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this Report contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward- looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to projections, targets, estimates and business plans that the Company expects or anticipates may or may not occur in the future. Words such as "potential", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "objective", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "may", "should", variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Readers should be cautioned that a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the performance, operations and results of the Company, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, exchange rate fluctuations, market shares, competition, environmental risks, changes in legal, financial and regulatory frameworks, international economic and financial market

conditions and other risks and factors beyond our control. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement that is contained in this Report as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the Company nor any of its employees or affiliates is responsible for, or is making, any representations concerning the future performance of the Company.