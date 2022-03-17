Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Ping An Insurance Group Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2318   CNE1000003X6

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY

(2318)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ping An Insurance of China : 2021 Annual Results Presentation

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
2021 Annual Results

March 2022

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this Report contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward- looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to projections, targets, estimates and business plans that the Company expects or anticipates may or may not occur in the future. Words such as "potential", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "objective", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "may", "should", variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Readers should be cautioned that a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the performance, operations and results of the Company, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, exchange rate fluctuations, market shares, competition, environmental risks, changes in legal, financial and regulatory frameworks, international economic and financial market

conditions and other risks and factors beyond our control. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement that is contained in this Report as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the Company nor any of its employees or affiliates is responsible for, or is making, any representations concerning the future performance of the Company.

2

Contents

Performance Overview

Jason Yao

Co-CEO and CFO

Integrated Finance

Xie Yonglin

President and Co-CEO

Life Reform & Technology

Jessica Tan

Co-CEO

3

Performance Overview

Integrated Finance

Life Reform & Technology

Performance Overview

Jason Yao

Co-CEO and CFO

4

Overview

Highlights

Operating

Dividends

Capital

Investments

ESG

Honors and

profit

awards

Ping An's strategies: advance the "integrated finance + healthcare" strategic upgrade, and build the "integrated finance + HMO managed care" service system

One

World-leading

positioning

Retail Financial Services Group

Two

Integrated

Healthcare

focuses

Finance

Two growth

Finance + Technology

Finance + Ecosystem

models

N pillars

Insurance BankingAsset Management

Financial

Healthcare

Auto

Smart

Services

Services

City

Ecosystem

Ecosystem

Ecosystem

Ecosystem

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 772 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2021 115 B 18 074 M 18 074 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,52x
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 776 B 122 B 122 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 362 035
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 40,65 CNY
Average target price 65,88 CNY
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bo Yao Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Chief Actuary
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yong Lin Xie President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman
Jian Yi Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-10.86%122 175
AIA GROUP LIMITED-4.58%115 728
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-10.99%92 941
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.19%34 325
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-16.81%31 092
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.06%29 246