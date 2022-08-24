Ping An Insurance of China : Summary of Solvency Report of Ping An Group for 1H 2022
Ping An Insurance (Group)
Company of China, Ltd.
Summary of Solvency Report
for
First Half of 2022
Company Overview and Reporting Contact
Company name (Chinese):
中国平安保险（集团）股份有限公司
Company name (English):
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
Legal representative:
Ma Mingzhe
Registered address:
47th, 48th, 109th, 110th, 111th and 112th Floors,
Ping An Finance Center,
No.5033 Yitian Road,
Futian District,
Shenzhen
Registered capital:
RMB18,280,241,410
Corporate license number of insurance institution: 000016
Business commencement date: March 21, 1988
Business scope:
Investing in financial and insurance enterprises,
supervising and managing the onshore and offshore
businesses of subsidiaries, and engaging in fund
utilization
Reporting contact:
Ma Yuqiong
Office telephone:
0755-22628621
Mobile phone:
13189757998
Email address:
mayuqiong511@pingan.com.cn
Note:
The Summary of Solvency Report for 1H 2022 is prepared in accordance with relevant regulations of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), including the Regulatory Rules on Solvency of Insurance Companies (II) (the "C-ROSS Phase II Rules").
CONTENTS
I. Statement by the Board of Directors and the Management
II. Basic Information of the Group....................................................................................................
2
III. Operation of Major Member Companies ....................................................................................
9
IV. Opinions from External Institutions..........................................................................................
17
V. Solvency Statements ..................................................................................................................
18
VI. Management Discussion and Analysis .....................................................................................
20
VII. Significant Events....................................................................................................................
21
VIII. Risk Management Capability .................................................................................................
23
IX. Integrated Risk Rating ..............................................................................................................
31
I. Statement by the Board of Directors and the
Management
This report has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors and the management of the Company warrant that the information contained in this report is true, accurate, complete and legally compliant and there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in or material omissions from this report, and severally and jointly accept legal responsibility for the above.
The statement is hereby given.
1
II. Basic Information of the Group
(I) Shareholding Structure, Shareholders and Their Changes
(1) Shareholding Structure and Its Changes
There was no change in the total number of shares and shareholding structure of the Company during the six
months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period").
January 1, 2022
Changes during the Reporting Period
June 30, 2022
Issue
Transfer
Percentage of new Bonus
from
Percentage
Unit: Shares
Number of shares
(%)
shares
issue
reserve OthersSubtotal Number of shares
(%)
I.
Selling-restricted shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
II.
Selling-unrestricted
circulating shares
1.
RMB ordinary shares
10,832,664,498
59.26
-
-
-
-
-
10,832,664,498
59.26
2.
Domestically listed
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
foreign shares
3.
Overseas listed foreign
7,447,576,912
40.74
-
-
-
-
-
7,447,576,912
40.74
shares
4.
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subtotal
18,280,241,410
100.00
-
-
-
-
-
18,280,241,410
100.00
III. Total number of shares
18,280,241,410
100.00
-
-
-
-
-
18,280,241,410
100.00
(2) Shareholdings of Top Ten Shareholders as at the End of the Reporting Period
Changes
Number of
Number of
during the
selling-
pledged,
Shareholding Total number of
Reporting
restricted
marked or
Nature of
percentage
shares held
Period
Type of
shares held
frozen shares
Name of shareholder
shareholder(1)
(%)
(shares)
(shares)
shares
(shares)
(shares)
Hong Kong Securities
Overseas legal
Clearing Company
37.01
6,765,175,826(3)
+340,770
H Share
-
Unknown
person
Nominees Limited(2)
Shenzhen Investment
State-owned
5.27
962,719,102
-
A Share
-
341,740,000
Holdings Co., Ltd.
legal person
pledged shares
Hong Kong Securities
Clearing Company
Others
3.46
632,073,751
-34,919,915
A Share
-
-
Limited(4)
China Securities Finance
Others
2.99
547,459,258
-
A Share
-
-
Corporation Limited
Central Huijin Asset
State-owned
2.57
470,302,252
-
A Share
-
-
Management Ltd.
legal person
Business Fortune Holdings
Overseas legal
2.43
443,639,264
-
H Share
-
269,768,865
Limited
person
pledged shares
Shum Yip Group Limited
State-owned
1.41
257,728,008
-
A Share
-
-
legal person
Long-term Service Plan of
Ping An Insurance (Group)
Others
1.39
254,486,244
+93,109,778
A Share
-
-
Company of China, Ltd. (5)
Plenty Ace Investments
Overseas legal
1.20
219,127,694
-
H Share
-
-
(SPV) Limited
person
2
