Ping An Insurance of China : Summary of Solvency Report of Ping An Group for 1H 2022

The Summary of Solvency Report for 1H 2022 is prepared in accordance with relevant regulations of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), including the Regulatory Rules on Solvency of Insurance Companies (II) (the "C-ROSS Phase II Rules").

I. Statement by the Board of Directors and the Management

This report has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors and the management of the Company warrant that the information contained in this report is true, accurate, complete and legally compliant and there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in or material omissions from this report, and severally and jointly accept legal responsibility for the above.

The statement is hereby given.

