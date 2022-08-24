Log in
Ping An Insurance of China : Summary of Solvency Report of Ping An Group for 1H 2022

08/24/2022 | 04:28am EDT
Ping An Insurance (Group)

Company of China, Ltd.

Summary of Solvency Report

for

First Half of 2022

Company Overview and Reporting Contact

Company name (Chinese):

中国平安保险（集团）股份有限公司

Company name (English):

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Legal representative:

Ma Mingzhe

Registered address:

47th, 48th, 109th, 110th, 111th and 112th Floors,

Ping An Finance Center,

No.5033 Yitian Road,

Futian District,

Shenzhen

Registered capital:

RMB18,280,241,410

Corporate license number of insurance institution: 000016

Business commencement date: March 21, 1988

Business scope:

Investing in financial and insurance enterprises,

supervising and managing the onshore and offshore

businesses of subsidiaries, and engaging in fund

utilization

Reporting contact:

Ma Yuqiong

Office telephone:

0755-22628621

Mobile phone:

13189757998

Email address:

mayuqiong511@pingan.com.cn

Note:

The Summary of Solvency Report for 1H 2022 is prepared in accordance with relevant regulations of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), including the Regulatory Rules on Solvency of Insurance Companies (II) (the "C-ROSS Phase II Rules").

CONTENTS

I. Statement by the Board of Directors and the Management

...........................................................1

II. Basic Information of the Group....................................................................................................

2

III. Operation of Major Member Companies ....................................................................................

9

IV. Opinions from External Institutions..........................................................................................

17

V. Solvency Statements ..................................................................................................................

18

VI. Management Discussion and Analysis .....................................................................................

20

VII. Significant Events....................................................................................................................

21

VIII. Risk Management Capability .................................................................................................

23

IX. Integrated Risk Rating ..............................................................................................................

31

I. Statement by the Board of Directors and the

Management

This report has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors and the management of the Company warrant that the information contained in this report is true, accurate, complete and legally compliant and there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in or material omissions from this report, and severally and jointly accept legal responsibility for the above.

The statement is hereby given.

1

II. Basic Information of the Group

(I) Shareholding Structure, Shareholders and Their Changes

(1) Shareholding Structure and Its Changes

There was no change in the total number of shares and shareholding structure of the Company during the six

months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period").

January 1, 2022

Changes during the Reporting Period

June 30, 2022

Issue

Transfer

Percentage of new Bonus

from

Percentage

Unit: Shares

Number of shares

(%)

shares

issue

reserve OthersSubtotal Number of shares

(%)

I.

Selling-restricted shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

II.

Selling-unrestricted

circulating shares

1.

RMB ordinary shares

10,832,664,498

59.26

-

-

-

-

-

10,832,664,498

59.26

2.

Domestically listed

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

foreign shares

3.

Overseas listed foreign

7,447,576,912

40.74

-

-

-

-

-

7,447,576,912

40.74

shares

4.

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Subtotal

18,280,241,410

100.00

-

-

-

-

-

18,280,241,410

100.00

III. Total number of shares

18,280,241,410

100.00

-

-

-

-

-

18,280,241,410

100.00

(2) Shareholdings of Top Ten Shareholders as at the End of the Reporting Period

Changes

Number of

Number of

during the

selling-

pledged,

Shareholding Total number of

Reporting

restricted

marked or

Nature of

percentage

shares held

Period

Type of

shares held

frozen shares

Name of shareholder

shareholder(1)

(%)

(shares)

(shares)

shares

(shares)

(shares)

Hong Kong Securities

Overseas legal

Clearing Company

37.01

6,765,175,826(3)

+340,770

H Share

-

Unknown

person

Nominees Limited(2)

Shenzhen Investment

State-owned

5.27

962,719,102

-

A Share

-

341,740,000

Holdings Co., Ltd.

legal person

pledged shares

Hong Kong Securities

Clearing Company

Others

3.46

632,073,751

-34,919,915

A Share

-

-

Limited(4)

China Securities Finance

Others

2.99

547,459,258

-

A Share

-

-

Corporation Limited

Central Huijin Asset

State-owned

2.57

470,302,252

-

A Share

-

-

Management Ltd.

legal person

Business Fortune Holdings

Overseas legal

2.43

443,639,264

-

H Share

-

269,768,865

Limited

person

pledged shares

Shum Yip Group Limited

State-owned

1.41

257,728,008

-

A Share

-

-

legal person

Long-term Service Plan of

Ping An Insurance (Group)

Others

1.39

254,486,244

+93,109,778

A Share

-

-

Company of China, Ltd. (5)

Plenty Ace Investments

Overseas legal

1.20

219,127,694

-

H Share

-

-

(SPV) Limited

person

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

