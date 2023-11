HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong-listed shares of China's Ping An Insurance Group fell more than 4% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that Chinese authorities had asked the company to take a controlling stake in embattled developer Country Garden.

Shares of Ping An had been down 1.35% at the midday break, ahead of the Reuters story. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Edmund Klamann)