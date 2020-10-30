Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Ping An Insurance Group Company    601318   CNE000001R84

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY

(601318)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lufax prices U.S. IPO shares at $13.50, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:10am EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Lufax Holding Ltd, one of China's largest online wealth management platforms, on Friday priced shares in its U.S initial public offering (IPO) at $13.50 apiece, valuing the offering at $2.36 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The price for the IPO of 175 million American depository shares (ADS) is at the top of the previously stated price range of $11.50 to $13.50 per share.

The sources could not be named because the information had not yet been made public.

Lufax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IPO values Lufax as a whole at $32.9 billion, below the $39.4 billion in its last fundraising in late 2018, according to data provider PitchBook.

It is the second-largest U.S. IPO so far in 2020, after data warehouse company Snowflake Inc and excluding those of shell special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

The IPO comes against the backdrop of whiplashing financial markets with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting their lowest levels since late-September earlier in the week, as coronavirus cases surge globally and prospects grow of a contested U.S. presidential election.

Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans Inc postponed its IPO on Wednesday, yet U.S. swimming pool supplies retailer Leslie's Inc priced its IPO on Wednesday at the top end of its target range.

Lufax postponed a Hong Kong listing slated for the first half of 2018 amid uncertainty over China's consumer lending regulation. (Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong, with Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in Boston Editing by John Stonestreet and David Holmes)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 26659.11 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
NASDAQ 100 1.87% 11350.743252 Delayed Quote.32.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.64% 11185.592838 Delayed Quote.27.40%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -1.16% 78.66 End-of-day quote.-7.96%
S&P 500 1.19% 3310.11 Delayed Quote.2.46%
SNOWFLAKE INC. -2.41% 265.88 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
05:10aLufax prices U.S. IPO shares at $13.50, sources say
RE
10/29HUMAN-MACHINE COMPETITION : Ping An's AskBob Doctor's AI Matches Doctors' Capabi..
PR
10/27PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Reports Steady Growth of 4.5% in Operating Profit A..
PR
10/27PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Reports Steady Growth of 4.5% in Operating Profit A..
PU
10/27PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Proposed Appointment of Auditors
PU
10/27Ping An Insurance sees first quarterly profit rise in a year
RE
10/27Ping An Insurance January-September Net Falls 21%; Covid-19 Impact Weighs
DJ
10/27PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2020 Third Quarter Results Announcement
PU
10/27PING AN INSURANCE : Q3 profit up 7.7%
RE
10/27PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Announcement of Unaudited Results for the Nine Mont..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 139 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2020 130 B 19 448 M 19 448 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
Yield 2020 3,12%
Capitalization 1 366 B 203 B 204 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 372 194
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,85 CNY
Last Close Price 69,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bo Yao Co-CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Chief Actuary
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director & Executive VP
Yong Lin Xie President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman
Jian Yi Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-7.96%203 416
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-12.60%203 416
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-18.89%165 719
AIA GROUP LIMITED-7.58%117 640
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-13.82%42 105
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.20%28 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group