    231   BMG7115B1211

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(231)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ping An Securities : Corporate Communication - 2020 Annual Report & Others

04/28/2021 | 05:25am EDT
PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

平安證券集團（控股）有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Stock Code: 00231)

29 April 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Corporate Communication of Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

We are pleased to enclose the following corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company for your attention:

  • Annual Report 2020;
  • Circular dated 29 April 2021 for proposed general mandates to issue, repurchase shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting ("AGM"); and
  • Form of Proxy for use at AGM.

If you have previously selected to receive either the English or the Chinese version of the Corporate Communication, you are entitled at any time to change your choice of the means of receipt (either in printed form or via the Company's website) and/or language(s) (either English only or Chinese only or both languages) of Corporate Communication by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (the "Registrar") or by sending an email to the Registrar at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Such request can also be sent to us by completing and returning the enclosed Change Request Form to the Registrar at the above address by using the mailing label provided in the Change Request Form.

The Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese is available on the Company's website at http://www.pingansecgp.com in an accessible format and have been submitted to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for publication on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact us by calling the Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

CHEUNG KAM FAI

Executive Director & CEO

Encl.

Disclaimer

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,61 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net income 2020 -703 M -90,6 M -90,6 M
Net Debt 2020 740 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,7 M 6,66 M 6,66 M
EV / Sales 2019 16,7x
EV / Sales 2020 541x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kam Fai Cheung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yee Shuen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
To Wai Suen Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Lung Yau Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheung On Tsui Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-61.54%7
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-2.55%40 134
XP INC.-3.45%21 412
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.12%19 779
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-9.89%15 898
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.32%11 945
