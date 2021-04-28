Ping An Securities : Corporate Communication - 2020 Annual Report & Others

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

平安證券集團（控股）有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

(Stock Code: 00231)

29 April 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Corporate Communication of Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

We are pleased to enclose the following corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company for your attention:

Annual Report 2020;

Circular dated 29 April 2021 for proposed general mandates to issue, repurchase shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting (" AGM "); and

re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting (" "); and Form of Proxy for use at AGM.

If you have previously selected to receive either the English or the Chinese version of the Corporate Communication, you are entitled at any time to change your choice of the means of receipt (either in printed form or via the Company's website) and/or language(s) (either English only or Chinese only or both languages) of Corporate Communication by notice in writing to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (the "Registrar") or by sending an email to the Registrar at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Such request can also be sent to us by completing and returning the enclosed Change Request Form to the Registrar at the above address by using the mailing label provided in the Change Request Form.

The Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese is available on the Company's website at http://www.pingansecgp.com in an accessible format and have been submitted to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for publication on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact us by calling the Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purposes)

CHEUNG KAM FAI

Executive Director & CEO

Encl.