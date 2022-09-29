Keyri Now Integrates With Ping Identity's DaVinci to Deliver a Unique Passwordless Customer Authentication Experience

Keyri, the QR code-based passwordless authentication provider, announced a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will allow Ping Identity customers to transform their login experience into a one-step biometrics-based process, enabling a seamless user experience while strengthening account security.

Keyri joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

With Keyri, enterprises can add QR-based authentication to their login pages to give users a simple and secure form of MFA. The result is secure, phishing-resistant account security, coupled with enhanced customer conversion and engagement throughout the user journey. Keyri’s integration with PingOne DaVinci enables a quick and seamless avenue to create a better login experience today. The Keyri DaVinci connector is a lightweight package that enables direct interaction with the underlying Ping Identity architecture, while Keyri’s web widget and mobile SDKs further automate functionality to simplify the integration process.

“The rapidly expanding digital financial environment has seen a corresponding increase in the volume of fraudulent activity, especially ATO fraud involving bots, phishing, and social engineering. It’s imperative for enterprises to improve account security without compromising on user experience, something that can only be done with security by design,” said Saif Malik, Chief Strategy Officer, Keyri. “We are excited to partner with Ping Identity to bring the sophistication required to stop bad actors and offer an intuitive form of MFA.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with Keyri leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

For more information on Keyri’s work with Ping Identity visit our integration page.

About Keyri

Keyri's mission is to reshape the customer journey for a digital first economy, starting at login. We are a leading authentication company, providing customers with a simple and secure form of passwordless MFA. Our platform transforms every login into a one-step biometrics-based process that provides a seamless user experience while strengthening account security. Keyri is accessible globally and is trusted by industry leaders in finance, crypto, healthcare, retail, hospitality and more.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

