Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ping Identity Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PING   US72341T1034

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

(PING)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
28.15 USD   +0.14%
06:01aKeyri Now Integrates With Ping Identity's DaVinci to Deliver a Unique Passwordless Customer Authentication Experience
BU
09/28Workiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
RE
09/28Workiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keyri Now Integrates With Ping Identity's DaVinci to Deliver a Unique Passwordless Customer Authentication Experience

09/29/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Keyri, the QR code-based passwordless authentication provider, announced a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will allow Ping Identity customers to transform their login experience into a one-step biometrics-based process, enabling a seamless user experience while strengthening account security.

Keyri joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

With Keyri, enterprises can add QR-based authentication to their login pages to give users a simple and secure form of MFA. The result is secure, phishing-resistant account security, coupled with enhanced customer conversion and engagement throughout the user journey. Keyri’s integration with PingOne DaVinci enables a quick and seamless avenue to create a better login experience today. The Keyri DaVinci connector is a lightweight package that enables direct interaction with the underlying Ping Identity architecture, while Keyri’s web widget and mobile SDKs further automate functionality to simplify the integration process.

“The rapidly expanding digital financial environment has seen a corresponding increase in the volume of fraudulent activity, especially ATO fraud involving bots, phishing, and social engineering. It’s imperative for enterprises to improve account security without compromising on user experience, something that can only be done with security by design,” said Saif Malik, Chief Strategy Officer, Keyri. “We are excited to partner with Ping Identity to bring the sophistication required to stop bad actors and offer an intuitive form of MFA.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with Keyri leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

For more information on Keyri’s work with Ping Identity visit our integration page.

About Keyri

Keyri's mission is to reshape the customer journey for a digital first economy, starting at login. We are a leading authentication company, providing customers with a simple and secure form of passwordless MFA. Our platform transforms every login into a one-step biometrics-based process that provides a seamless user experience while strengthening account security. Keyri is accessible globally and is trusted by industry leaders in finance, crypto, healthcare, retail, hospitality and more.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
06:01aKeyri Now Integrates With Ping Identity's DaVinci to Deliver a Unique Passwordless Cust..
BU
09/28Workiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
RE
09/28Workiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
RE
09/27Ping Identity CFO Raj Dani Honored as Denver Business Journal 2022 C-Suite Award Winner
PR
09/20Ping Identity Investor Alert By The : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
09/20Ping Identity Investor Alert By The : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
09/07Ping Identity Investor Alert By The : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
08/16Acuant Integrates with Ping Identity's DaVinci to Deliver Superior Customizable KYC Sol..
PR
08/16Acuant Announces New Integration with Ping Identity
CI
08/08Avalara to go private in $8.4 bln deal with Vista with direct lenders' help
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 335 M - -
Net income 2022 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 76,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 429 M 2 429 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,47x
EV / Sales 2023 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 247
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ping Identity Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 28,15 $
Average target price 28,44 $
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andre Wong Durand Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raj Dani Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Fosnaugh Chairman
Peter Burke Senior Vice President-Research & Development
John Cannava Vice President-Technology & Strategic Programs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.23.03%2 429
ACCENTURE PLC-36.82%165 683
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.80%135 891
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.93%96 327
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.12%71 573
SNOWFLAKE INC.-48.68%55 611