  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ping Identity Holding Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    PING   US72341T1034

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

(PING)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
28.29 USD   +0.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PING IDENTITY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Ping Identity Holding Corp. - PING

09/20/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) to Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Ping will receive $28.50 in cash for each share of Ping that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ping/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 335 M - -
Net income 2022 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 76,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 437 M 2 437 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,50x
EV / Sales 2023 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 247
Free-Float 82,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 28,24 $
Average target price 28,44 $
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andre Wong Durand Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raj Dani Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Fosnaugh Chairman
Peter Burke Senior Vice President-Research & Development
John Cannava Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.23.43%2 437
ACCENTURE PLC-33.67%173 938
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.98%139 052
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.40%97 946
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.35%73 171
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.59%60 045