PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

(PING)
Ping Identity : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

01/19/2021 | 04:35pm EST
Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, ended December 31, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Ping Identity Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Date:

     

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

 

Time:

 

     

5:00 p.m. Eastern time

 

Webcast:

     

https://investor.pingidentity.com

 

Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the conference call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4265887. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on March 3, 2021. The replay dial-in number will be (800) 585-8367 or for international (416) 621-4642, using the replay number pin: 4265887. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Contacts

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 249 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -129x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 409 M 2 409 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,60x
EV / Sales 2021 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 953
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ping Identity Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,86 $
Last Close Price 29,70 $
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andre Durand Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Fosnaugh Chairman
B. Kristian Nagel Chief Operating Officer
Raj Dani Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Harguindeguy Chief Technology Officer & GM-Intelligence
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.3.70%2 409
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.54%162 804
ACCENTURE PLC-2.89%160 874
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.99%114 403
INFOSYS LIMITED4.48%76 057
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.56%69 091
