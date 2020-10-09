Log in
Ping Identity Holding Corp.    PING

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

(PING)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ping Identity : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

10/09/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended September 30, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Ping Identity Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

 

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. Eastern time

 

Webcast:

https://investor.pingidentity.com

 

Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the conference call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6159505. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 11, 2020. The replay dial-in number will be (800) 585-8367 or for international (416) 621-4642, using the replay number pin: 6159505. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 245 M - -
Net income 2020 -27,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 10,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -92,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 733 M 2 733 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 953
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ping Identity Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,27 $
Last Close Price 33,89 $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andre Durand Chief Executive Officer & Director
B. Kristian Nagel Chief Operating Officer
Raj Dani Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Harguindeguy Chief Technology Officer & GM-Intelligence
Richard Bird Chief Customer Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.39.47%2 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.72%144 578
ACCENTURE PLC7.14%143 532
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.90%117 102
INFOSYS LIMITED49.59%63 255
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.78%63 192
