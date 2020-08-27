Log in
Ping Identity Holding Corp.

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

PING
Ping Identity : Recognized as an IoT IAM Leader for the Second Consecutive Year by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

08/27/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named a Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in the SPARK Matrix for IoT IAM (Internet of Things Identity & Access Management), for the second consecutive year. The SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the leading technology vendors in the global market.

As part of the 2020 report on the global IoT IAM market, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions conducted an in-depth analysis of the major IoT IAM vendors by evaluating their product portfolio, market presence, and value proposition. Ping Identity was deemed a leader based on its comprehensive Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform, advanced functional capabilities, and strong overall customer impact.

“Ping Identity’s widely recognized identity and access management platform is well-positioned to support IoT-specific use cases including strong and step-up authentication of devices, a scalable identity store for device identity, user authentication to IoT devices, access control to protected IoT APIs, storage and consolidation of IoT data, immutable audit data for IoT devices, and the user or device information and password-less authentication for devices,” says Divya Baranawal, Research Director at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “The company has received strong ratings for a range of performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and is positioned among the technology leaders in the 2020 SPARK Matrix analysis of the IoT IAM market,” adds Baranawal.

“IoT security is simply too important to treat as an afterthought, which is why we have AI enabled solutions to protect data at the resource level, network level, and device level, as well as everywhere in between,” said Baber Amin, CTO West, Ping Identity. “We admire Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for spotlighting the importance of IAM in IoT given the tens of billions of connected devices that exist online today and the damaging repercussions that would result if they were to be compromised.”

Zoom In: How Ping Identity is Securing the Identity of Things with Jitsuin

Ping Identity has partnered with Jitsuin, a leading provider of collaborative risk management for enterprise and industrial IoT. Leveraging the traceability of distributed ledgers, Jitsuin Archivist enables Ping customers and their partners to record a permanent, tamper-resistant service history of user and device activity. This partnership extends identity and access controls into IoT by proving data quality, providing regulatory compliance and enabling deeper collaboration and visibility with the cybersecurity supply chain to assure secure and intelligent operations .

“Keeping IoT devices secure and trustworthy is a team sport requiring a new approach to trust that empowers everyone in the cybersecurity supply chain to play a role,” said Jon Geater, Co-Founder & CTO, Jitsuin, and Security & Trustworthiness Working Group Chair for the Digital Twin Consortium. “Our partnership with Ping Identity’s IAM platform enables CISOs to integrate devices with their access control systems, underpin data integrity, and better govern security, trust and compliance of Connected Things.”

Additional Information:

  • Link to Quadrant Solutions SPARK Matrix IoT IAM 2020
  • Link to upcoming Jitsuin / Ping Identity Webinar on Securing Trust in Digital Transformation with Connected Things

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

© Business Wire 2020
