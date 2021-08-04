Ping Identity : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Provides Third Quarter and Updated Full Year 2021 Outlook (Form 8-K) 08/04/2021 | 05:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Provides Third Quarter and Updated Full Year 2021 Outlook ● Annual Recurring Revenue ('ARR') of $279.6 million grew 19% from the prior year period ● Revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $78.9 million, of which 93% was subscription-based ● Software as a service ('SaaS') ARR surpassed 20% threshold ● Acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in fraud and bot detection and mitigation, to integrate advanced fraud detection capabilities into the PingOne Cloud Platform DENVER - August 4, 2021- Ping Identity Holding Corp. ('Ping Identity,' or the 'Company') (NYSE: PING), which delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. 'We had an active second quarter, where we announced several new solutions at Identiverse, acquired SecuredTouch, drove significant deal activity, and exceeded expectations across all of our key metrics,' said Andre Durand, Ping Identity's Chief Executive Officer. 'Results were bolstered by sustained improvement in the demand environment, which drove substantial growth in ARR and revenue that give us confidence for strong execution during the remainder of 2021.' Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021 ARR: Ending ARR at June 30, 2021 was $279.6 million and represented a 19% increase compared with the same period last year. Additionally, SaaS ARR now exceeds 20% of total ARR. Ping Identity defines ARR as the annualized value of all subscription contracts as of the end of the period. Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $78.9 million. Subscription revenue was $73.2 million, or 93% of total revenue. SaaS revenue of $13.4 million grew 51% from $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, in the six months ended June 30, 2021, SaaS revenue of $25.4 million grew 46% from $17.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Given the impact that deployment mix and contract duration have on GAAP revenue, management continues to believe that ARR is the key growth metric of a subscription business. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $44.0million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $21.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Unlevered Free Cash Flow* was $34.5million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $14.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: Ping Identity's dollar-based net retention rate on June 30, 2021 was 111%. The Company calculates dollar-based net retention rate as ending ARR for the current reporting period from customers with associated ending ARR for the same period last year, divided by ending ARR for the same period last year. * Please refer to the section titled 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information' and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures. Recent Business Highlights ● Announced several new solutions, including PingOne for Individuals, which leverages the ShoCard acquisition to provide users superior privacy and control over their identity, reducing the burden of regulatory and compliance requirements by letting users manage their own personal data; and PingAuthorize, which enables enterprises to dynamically centralize authorization for better security and comply with privacy regulations. ● Acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in consumer fraud and bot detection, to mitigate risk with the customer use case in the PingOne Cloud Platform. ● Named Jason Wolf as Chief Revenue Officer. Wolf was a highly accomplished sales leader at SAP with in-depth experience with go-to-market strategy, sales performance, customer success and operations of global field organizations. He will oversee Ping Identity's global team of worldwide sales and revenue, channels, customer success, operations and enablement. ● Hosted the 12th annual Identiverse conference - the identity industry conference founded by Ping Identity Chief Executive Officer, Andre Durand - to foster the adoption of identity security and unite professionals serving the industry. ● Ended the second quarter with 279 customers with more than $250,000 in ARR, representing a 15% year-over-year growth rate in that customer cohort. ● Recognized as the Best Identity Management Solution for the Ping Intelligent Identity® Platform by the 2021 SC Awards Europe. Commenting on the Company's financial results, Raj Dani, Ping Identity's Chief Financial Officer, said, 'We are pleased with our strong performance in the second quarter, resulting from the improving demand environment and increased adoption of PingOne in the enterprise, with SaaS ARR now representing more than 20% of our total ARR. Our 19% ARR growth once again accelerated on a sequential quarter basis, and our record $44.0 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the first half of 2021 was driven by stronger than expected sales activity and collections. 'These first half results give us confidence in our ability to continue to outperform in the second half of 2021. We plan to continue investing in our cloud and channel solutions to enable zero trust, seamless digital experiences, and passwordless authentication,' added Dani. Financial Outlook Ping Identity provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2021: Total ARR of $286.0 million to $288.0 million Total Revenue of $65.0 million to $70.0 million Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $(16.0) million to $(13.0) million Ping Identity provides the following expected financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021: Total ARR of $304.0 million to $306.0 million Total Revenue of $278.0 million to $285.0 million Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $11.0 million to $15.0 million * Please refer to the section titled 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information' and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures. Webcast / Conference Call Details In conjunction with this announcement, Ping Identity will host a webcast conference call today, August 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The listen-only webcast is available at https://investor.pingidentity.com. Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the conference call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4465864. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference. Following the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 11, 2021. The replay dial-in number will be (800) 585-8367 or for international (416) 621-4642, using the replay number pin: 4465864. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.pingidentity.com. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information In addition to Ping Identity's results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ('GAAP'), the Company believes the following non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are useful in evaluating its operating performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense and acquisition-related expenses. Ping Identity believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided herein for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical consolidated financial information, certain statements in this press release and on the related teleconference call may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release and on the related teleconference call are forward-looking statements. These statements may include words such as 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'believe,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'can have,' 'likely' and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements Ping Identity makes relating to its estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or its plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives, or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that the Company expected. Specific factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those disclosed previously in the Company's other filings with the SEC which include, but are not limited to: our ability to adapt to rapid technological change, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to enhance and deploy our cloud-based offerings while continuing to effectively offer our on-premise offerings; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact on our business of a network or data security incident or unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers' data; the effects on our business if we are unable to acquire new customers, if our customers do not renew their arrangements with us, or if we are unable to expand sales to our existing customers or develop new solutions or solution packages that achieve market acceptance; our ability to manage our growth effectively, execute our business plan, maintain high levels of service and customer satisfaction or adequately address competitive challenges; our dependence on our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to enhance and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel to execute our growth plan; the risks associated with interruptions or performance problems of our technology, infrastructure and service providers; our dependence on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure services; the impact of data privacy concerns, evolving regulations of cloud computing, cross-border data transfer restrictions and other domestic and foreign laws and regulations; the impact of volatility in quarterly operating results; the risks associated with our revenue recognition policy and other factors may distort our financial results in any given period; the effects on our customer base and business if we are unable to enhance our brand cost-effectively; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery and similar laws; our ability to comply with governmental export and import controls and economic sanctions laws; our ability to comply with HIPAA; the potential adverse impact of legal proceedings; the impact of our frequently long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets or otherwise successfully implement our growth strategy; the impact of a change in our pricing model; our ability to meet service level commitments under our customer contracts; the impact on our business and reputation if we are unable to provide high-quality customer support; our dependence on strategic relationships with third parties; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions and reductions in IT and identity spending; the ability of our platform, solutions and solution packages to interoperate with our customers' existing or future IT infrastructures; our dependence on adequate research and development resources and our ability to successfully complete acquisitions; our dependence on the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructures; our reliance on software and services from other parties; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities or bugs in our solutions; our ability to protect our proprietary rights; the impact on our business if we are subject to infringement claim or a claim that results in a significant damage award; the risks associated with our use of open source software in our solutions, solution packages and subscriptions; our reliance on SaaS vendors to operate certain functions of our business; the risks associated with indemnity provisions in our agreements; the risks associated with liability claims if we breach our contracts; the impact of the failure by our customers to pay us in accordance with the terms of their agreements; our ability to expand the sales of our solutions and solution packages to customers located outside of the United States; the risks associated with exposure to foreign currency fluctuations; the impact of Brexit; the impact of potentially adverse tax consequences associated with our international operations; the impact of changes in tax laws or regulations; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to develop and maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting; our management team's limited experience managing a public company; the risks associated with having operations and employees located in Israel; the risks associated with doing business with governmental entities; the impact of catastrophic events on our business; and other factors disclosed in the section entitled ''Risk Factors'' in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Ping Identity's operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. About Ping Identity Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com. ​ PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 73,151 $ 54,268 $ 137,367 $ 111,086 Professional services and other 5,753 4,713 10,481 9,307 Total revenue 78,904 58,981 147,848 120,393 Cost of revenue: Subscription (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1) 10,185 7,509 19,599 14,618 Professional services and other (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1) 6,142 4,226 11,725 8,239 Amortization expense 6,077 4,944 11,886 9,546 Total cost of revenue 22,404 16,679 43,210 32,403 Gross profit 56,500 42,302 104,638 87,990 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 29,082 20,751 54,631 42,941 Research and development(1) 18,692 11,411 40,394 23,625 General and administrative(1) 19,545 12,082 34,000 23,597 Depreciation and amortization 4,327 4,233 8,692 8,482 Total operating expenses 71,646 48,477 137,717 98,645 Loss from operations (15,146) (6,175) (33,079) (10,655) Other income (expense): Interest expense (310) (724) (706) (1,230) Other income (expense), net 430 695 (442) (555) Total other income (expense) 120 (29) (1,148) (1,785) Loss before income taxes (15,026) (6,204) (34,227) (12,440) Benefit for income taxes 4,047 2,932 7,314 4,876 Net loss $ (10,979) $ (3,272) $ (26,913) $ (7,564) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.13) $ (0.04) $ (0.33) $ (0.09) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 82,025 80,169 81,684 79,956 ______________________________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Subscription cost of revenue $ 513 $ 174 $ 1,048 $ 320 Professional services and other cost of revenue 429 99 1,020 183 Sales and marketing 4,843 1,243 9,041 2,040 Research and development 4,647 1,298 13,159 2,186 General and administrative 7,044 1,731 10,147 2,673 Total $ 17,476 $ 4,545 ​ $ 34,415 $ 7,402 PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,342 $ 145,733 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $645 and $828 64,720 82,335 Contract assets, current 62,955 62,503 Deferred commissions, current 7,711 6,604 Prepaid expenses 14,061 17,608 Other current assets 2,239 1,940 Total current assets 256,028 316,723 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 8,753 9,446 Goodwill 473,697 441,150 Intangible assets, net 179,324 180,422 Contract assets, noncurrent 5,159 11,288 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 11,753 9,325 Deferred income taxes, net 3,370 3,962 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,085 15,619 Other noncurrent assets 2,944 2,516 Total noncurrent assets 699,085 673,728 Total assets $ 955,113 $ 990,451 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,944 $ 2,795 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,730 7,339 Accrued compensation 20,165 17,170 Deferred revenue, current 43,431 49,203 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,097 3,979 Total current liabilities 78,367 80,486 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,288 3,195 Long-term debt, net of current portion 119,138 149,014 Deferred income taxes, net 9,603 17,867 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 15,216 17,213 Other liabilities, noncurrent 1,565 1,566 Total noncurrent liabilities 149,810 188,855 Total liabilities 228,177 269,341 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 82 81 Additional paid-in capital 771,332 739,051 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,830 1,373 Accumulated deficit (46,308) (19,395) Total stockholders' equity 726,936 721,110 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 955,113 $ 990,451 PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (26,913) $ (7,564) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,578 18,028 Stock-based compensation expense 34,415 7,402 Amortization of deferred commissions 4,674 3,761 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 124 124 Operating leases, net (346) (21) Deferred taxes (7,624) (5,280) Other 63 668 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 17,621 8,727 Contract assets 5,653 1,309 Deferred commissions (8,209) (3,186) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,405 7,186 Other assets (426) 220 Accounts payable 348 3,894 Accrued compensation 4,280 (8,724) Accrued expenses and other 1,338 2,243 Deferred revenue (5,016) (7,543) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,965 21,244 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (39,875) (4,703) Purchases of property and equipment and other (1,502) (1,420) Capitalized software development costs (8,582) (6,749) Net cash used in investing activities (49,959) (12,872) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of Symphonic and ShoCard holdbacks (993) - Payment of Elastic Beam consideration and holdbacks - (424) Payment of offering costs - (295) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,900 6,046 Payment for tax withholding on equity awards (6,174) (1,653) Proceeds from long-term debt 80,000 97,823 Payment of long-term debt (110,000) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (35,267) 101,497 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (130) (406) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (41,391) 109,463 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 146,499 68,386 End of period $ 105,108 $ 177,849 PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 56,500 $ 42,302 $ 104,638 $ 87,990 Amortization expense 6,077 4,944 11,886 9,546 Stock-based compensation 942 273 2,068 503 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 63,519 $ 47,519 ​ $ 118,592 $ 98,039 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin 81% 81% 80% 81% Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total operating expenses $ 71,646 $ 48,477 $ 137,717 $ 98,645 Stock-based compensation (16,534) (4,272) (32,347) (6,899) Acquisition related expenses (445) (30) (447) (1,099) Amortization expense (3,449) (3,345) (6,893) (6,689) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 51,218 $ 40,830 ​ $ 98,030 $ 83,958 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (10,979) $ (3,272) $ (26,913) $ (7,564) Stock-based compensation 17,476 4,545 34,415 7,402 Acquisition related expenses 445 30 447 1,099 Amortization expense 9,526 8,289 18,779 16,235 Provision for income taxes(1) (6,861) (3,216) (13,410) (6,184) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 9,607 $ 6,376 $ 13,318 $ 10,988 Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.13) $ (0.04) $ (0.33) $ (0.09) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 82,025 80,169 81,684 79,956 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: Basic 82,025 80,169 81,684 79,956 Diluted 83,964 83,002 83,954 82,590 _____________________________________ (1) The related tax effects of the adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions. Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,965 $ 21,244 Add: Cash paid for interest 584 1,186 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,502) (1,420) Capitalized software development costs (8,582) (6,749) Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ 34,465 ​ $ 14,261 Net cash used in investing activities $ (49,959) $ (12,872) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (35,267) $ 101,497 Cash paid for Elastic Beam compensation and bonus retention payments $ - $ 4,173 Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow Guidance for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and Year Ended December 31, 2021: Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (10,260) $ (7,260) $ 32,445 $ 36,445 Add: Cash paid for interest 650 650 1,880 1,880 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (800) (800) (2,735) (2,735) Capitalized software development costs (5,590) (5,590) (20,590) (20,590) Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ (16,000) $ (13,000) $ 11,000 $ 15,000 PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION KEY BUSINESS METRICS (In thousands) June 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % (dollars in thousands) ARR $ 279,630 $ 235,232 $ 44,398 19 %

