Ping Identity : Joins Decentralized Identity Foundation to Advance Open Standards for Personal Identity

03/03/2021 | 09:06am EST
Customers to gain greater value from digital identity products and services

Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, joined the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) to help forge open standards for protecting digital identities.

The Digital Identity Foundation aims to develop an open ecosystem for decentralized management of digital identities, and ensure interoperability between all participants. The goal is to help people and organizations gain control over their digital identities, enabling them to conduct trusted online transactions and interactions safely.

“Open standards allow our customers to gain the most value from their investments in identity products and services,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “It gives organizations greater independence over the technologies they choose, and users more control over their identities. An open, standards-based approach to digital identity management holds the key to better privacy, lower fraud, and better user experiences for both employees and customers.”

Ping Identity has been a leading proponent of open standards for personal identity since its inception. The company is actively involved in the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Authentication and Verifiable Credentials Working Group. It is also a major participant in the standard setting bodies for the OpenID Foundation and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Ping Identity also recently announced its Project COVID Freedom initiative, which provides an open, standards approach to managing digital COVID-19 vaccine certifications.

Ping Identity will collaborate with more than 600 members in active DIF working groups, sharing its knowledge in standards-based solutions for trustworthy digital identities. The company will help develop technical specifications for protocols, components, and data formats for digital identities. It will also help develop open source reference implementations that enable creation, resolution, and discovery of decentralized identifiers and names across decentralized systems, like blockchains and distributed ledgers, to name a few of the Foundation’s efforts.

About the Decentralized Identity Foundation

The Decentralized Identity Foundation was founded in 2017 to serve as a hub for open-source and emerging standards development for the decentralized identity ecosystem. It was incorporated into the Linux Foundation in 2019, and its membership now numbers over 100 companies. For more information, see https://identity.foundation.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
