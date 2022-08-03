Subject: Important News About Ping Identity - Form 8-K

Subject: Important News About Ping Identity

Hi Team

I'm excited to announce that Ping Identity has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. You can read the full public announcement online on our newsroom.

For those of you who are not familiar with Thoma Bravo, they are a leading private investment firm focused on software with a particular focus on identity and security. They're known for investing in high-growth, cloud software security businesses and they focus on backing the leaders in each respective category. The key to their success - and that of their portfolio companies - has been supporting companies as they scale sales and marketing, drive innovation and open new markets.

The board and I thought long and hard about this transaction, and believe it is a significant win for all parties -- shareholders, employees, customers and partners. The support of a smart, aggressive and well-resourced firm like Thoma Bravo will allow us to accelerate our vision and capitalize on the many significant opportunities that will come our way as we grow into this $50 billion Enterprise Identity market.

In getting to know the Thoma Bravo team, it's clear they really understand our market, appreciate our leadership and want to get behind our vision of a unified cloud platform leading in the customer use-case. Through this shared vision, I'm confident this transaction will enable us to drive growth faster and accelerate our long-term plan.

Today is just the first step as we progress towards transaction close, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the interim, it's important that we all stay focused on delivering value for our customers.

For our customer- and partner-facing teams, we will be reaching out directly to provide a set of materials for use in response to inbound inquiries. In the event you receive questions from a member of the media, as always, please forward those inquiries to Megan Johnson at press@pingidentity.com.

Please join us at a special sync at 9:00 am MT today to discuss the transaction and our Q2 results. Details on how to join the sync will be sent separately. I look forward to seeing you there.

- Andre

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains and the Ping Identity Holding Corp.'s (the " Company ") other filings and press releases may contain forward-looking statements, which include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, such as statements regarding our expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "aim," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "goal," "can," "seek," "target" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including: (i) the risk that the proposed merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the Company's business and the price of the Company's common stock; (ii) the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed merger (the " Merger "), including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals; (iii) the failure to obtain stockholder approval; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with Project Polaris Holdings, LP (" Parent ") and Project Polaris Merger Sub, Inc. (the " Merger Agreement "), including in circumstances requiring the Company to pay a termination fee; (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on the Company's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts the Company's current plans and operations; (vii) the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with key business partners and customers, and others with whom it does business, in light of the proposed transaction; (viii) risks related to diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; (ix) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed Merger; (x) potential litigation relating to the Merger that could be instituted against the parties to the Merger Agreement or their respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (xi) continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions; (xii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the Merger that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xiii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, war or hostilities or the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors; (xiv) the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions, including any impact from ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Russia, and reductions in IT and identity spending; (xv) uncertainty as to timing of completion of the proposed Merger; and (xvi) other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "), such risks and uncertainties described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2022, and subsequent filings. While the list of risks and uncertainties presented here is, and the discussion of risks and uncertainties to be presented in the information statement will be, considered representative, no such list or discussion should be considered a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, and legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the completion of the Merger and/or the Company's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the pending Merger involving the Company and Parent. The Company will file with the SEC a proxy statement on Schedule 14A relating to its special meeting of stockholders and may file or furnish other documents with the SEC regarding the pending Merger. When completed, a definitive proxy statement will be mailed to the Company's stockholders. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT REGARDING THE PENDING MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PENDING MERGER.

The definitive proxy statement will be filed with the SEC and mailed or otherwise made available to the Company's stockholders. The Company's stockholders may obtain free copies of the documents the Company files with the SEC from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Investors portion of the Company's website at investor.pingidentity.com under the link "Financials" and then under the link "SEC Filings" or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations by e-mail at investor@pingidentity.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the pending Merger. Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers, including a description of their direct interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the Company's 2022 annual proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and in the related amendment filed on April 20, 2022. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their interests will be contained in the proxy statement for the Company's special meeting of stockholders and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in respect of the proposed Merger when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.