Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PME   KYG7114V1023

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD.

(PME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pingtan Marine : Receives Extension from Nasdaq to meet Bid Price Requirement - Form 6-K

01/03/2022 | 06:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Receives Extension from Nasdaq to meet Bid Price Requirement

Fuzhou, China, December 30, 2021 - Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan," or the "Company"), a fishing company based in the People's Republic of China, today announced that it received a notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on December 28, 2021, which granted the Company's request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule"). The Company now has until June 27, 2022 to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. Nasdaq's extension notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Company's ordinary shares, which remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

If at any time before June 27, 2022, the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule, and the matter will be closed. The Company will continue to monitor the bid price for its ordinary share and consider various available options to achieve compliance if its ordinary share does not trade at a level that is likely to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a fishing company that engages in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. Actual results and the timing of relevant events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CONTACT:

LiMing Yung (Michael)

Chief Financial Officer

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Tel: +86 591 87271753

michaelyung@ptmarine.net

Maggie Li

Investor Relations Manager

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Tel: +86 591 8727 1753

mli@ptmarine.net

INVESTOR RELATIONS

PureRock Communications Limited

PTmarine@pure-rock.com

Disclaimer

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD.
06:19aPINGTAN MARINE : Receives Extension from Nasdaq to meet Bid Price Requirement - Form 6-K
PU
2021Pingtan Marine Enterprise Granted 180-Day Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirem..
MT
2021Pingtan Marine Enterprise Receives Extension from Nasdaq to meet Bid Price Requirement
PR
2021PINGTAN MARINE : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
2021Pingtan Marine Enterprise Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
PR
2021Pingtan Marine Enterprise to Hold Annual General Meeting of Members on December 23, 202..
PR
2021PINGTAN MARINE : Reports FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
2021PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
2021Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. Reports Impairment Loss for the Third Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2021PINGTAN MARINE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 87,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -72,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,4 M 49,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,53x
EV / Sales 2020 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 998
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xin Rong Zhuo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Ming Yung Chief Financial Officer
Zeng Biao Zhu Independent Director
Xing An Lin Independent Director
Lin Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD.0.00%49
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.0.00%44 202
CORTEVA, INC.0.00%34 463
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%19 258
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED0.00%19 167
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.0.00%10 830