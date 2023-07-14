(Alliance News) - Pininfarina Spa announced Friday that it has appointed Pamela Morassi as a new non-executive and independent director.

Morassi, who also joins the Audit and Risk Committee and does not hold shares in the company, will replace the resigning Maria Giovanna Calloni.

Pininfarina's stock closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR0.84 per share

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

