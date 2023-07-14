PRESS RELEASE

(Translation from the Italian original which remains the definitive version)

COOPTATION OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cambiano, 14 July 2023 - Pininfarina S.p.A. ("Pininfarina" or the "Company"), following the press release published on 12 May 2023, announces that today the Board of Directors, after consulting the Appointments Committee and with the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has resolved to appoint by cooptation Mrs. Pamela Morassi as non-executive and independent member of the Board of Directors, and as member of the Control and Risk Committee, to replace Mrs. Maria Giovanna Calloni who resigned on 12 May 2023.

Taking note of the declarations made and the documentation submitted by the new Director, the Board of Directors in the same meeting ascertained the existence of the requirements prescribed by applicable regulations, the Company's bylaws and the Corporate Governance Code for the assumption of the office, including the possession of the independence requirements set forth in Article 148, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and Article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code.

Mrs. Morassi will remain in office, pursuant to Article 2386 of the Civil Code, until the next Shareholders' Meeting.

Based on the information made available to the Company, as of today Mrs. Pamela Morassi does not own, directly and/or indirectly, any Pininfarina S.p.A.'s shares.

The curriculum vitae of Pamela Morassi is available on the Company's website ("Investor relations/Corporate Governance" Section).

Contacts:

Pininfarina:

Francesco Fiordelisi, Investor Relations and Corporate communication, Phone 335.7262530, f.fiordelisi@pininfarina.it

Carolina Mailander Comunicazione:

Carolina Mailander, carolina.mailander@cmailander.it

Stella Casazza, Phone 349.3579552, stella.casazza@cmailander.it

D I R E Z I O N E C O M U N I C A Z I O N E E I M M A G I N E - W W W . P I N I N F A R I N A . C O M - I N F O @ P I N I N F A R I N A . C O M