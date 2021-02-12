Pininfarina S p A : DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2020 02/12/2021 | 02:47pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Translation from the Italian original which remains the definitive version) DRAFT 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HEALTH EMERGENCY (CORONAVIRUS) AND GOING CONCERN OUTLOOK FOR 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE REMUNERATION REPORT CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT Cambiano, 12 February 2021 - The Board of Directors of Pininfarina S.p.A., chaired by Paolo Pininfarina, met today and approved the draft 2020 separate and consolidated financial statements, the annual report on corporate governance and ownership structure, the remuneration report and the consolidated non-financial statement. The 2020 and 2019 key financial figures of the Pininfarina Group are as follows: (€'million) Draft 2020 financial statements 2019 Variation Revenue 67.0 90.4 -23.4 EBITDA -7.1 -1.7 -5.4 EBIT -21.5 -19.4 -2.1 Net financial expense -1.9 -1.5 -0.4 Profit/loss for the year -24.4 -23.1 -1.3 Net financial position (debt) 2.4 -12.0 14.4 Equity 34.2 39.0 -4.8 EBITDA is the operating profit or loss gross of amortisation, depreciation, provisions, impairment losses, reversals of impairment losses and utilisation of provisions. EBIT is the operating profit or loss. Pursuant to article 154-bis.2 of the Consolidated Finance Act, the manager in charge of financial reporting, Gianfranco Albertini, states that the financial disclosures provided in this press release are consistent with the relevant documentation, ledgers and accounting records. Market performance In 2020, the global automotive market was negatively affected by two related factors: • the difficulties that came into light in 2019, which continued in 2020, with falling sales volumes and the subsequent strong pressure on profitability throughout the automotive supply chain; • the difficulties caused by the spread of the Coronavirus worldwide as from February 2020. Specifically, car manufacturers, involved in major investments in new technologies (electric cars in particular), reduced their expenditure earmarked for the development of traditional cars. At the same time, the electric car sector's start-ups found it difficult to raise the funds necessary to develop new vehicles and were consequently forced to scale back their initial projects or abandon them. The difficulties caused by the spread of Covid-19 augmented this already tough situation. The development of new products slowed down again while almost all companies faced serious liquidity problems caused by the collapse of car sales that negatively affected the entire supply chain. Pininfarina Group's financial performance and financial position The group recognised revenue of €67 million for 2020, a 26% decrease on the previous year regarding all companies/segments with the exception of the design and architecture services provided by Pininfarina of America on the US market. The gross operating loss rose to €7.1 million from €1.7 million in 2019, due to the drop in revenue and sales prices caused by trends in the automotive segment, as mentioned above. The operating loss came to €21.5 million compared to €19.4 million in 2019. In addition to the increase in the gross operating loss, the 2020 operating loss is due to the impairment losses of €1.8 million recognised on buildings and other assets as a result of the impairment test, in order to bring their carrying amount into line with their recoverable amount, net accruals of €6.5 million to the restructuring provision and recognised other impairment losses of €5.2 million. These accruals and impairment losses were partially offset by the utilisation of the provision for losses to complete contracts (€3.1 million). In 2019, the Group reduced a facility's carrying amount to its fair value (by €4.0 million) and that of other assets to their recoverable amount (by €5.2 million). Net financial expense increased to €1.9 million from €1.5 million for 2019. The worsening is mainly due to the fact that the parent did not recognise any financial income on investments of liquidity in 2020. The Group recognised a tax expense of €1 million, principally due to the reversal of the deferred tax assets recognised by the Pininfarina Deutschland Group, compared to €2.2 million in the previous year, which was mostly affected by the reversal of the deferred tax assets recognised by the Italian companies in 2018. As a result of the above, the group recorded a loss for the year of €24.4 million compared to a loss of €23.1 million for the previous year. Equity decreased by €4.8 million to €34.2 million at the reporting date, principally due to the positive difference between the loss for the year and the capital injection for future capital increases provided by the majority shareholder. The net financial debt of €12 million at 31 December 2019 improved to a net financial position of €2.4 million at the reporting date, mainly due to the above-mentioned capital injection received from the Mahindra Group. The workforce numbered 639 at the reporting date (31 December 2019: 672; -5%). The estimated effects of Covid-19 for 2020 At the date of this report, the Group has been affected by downturns in activities and/or cancellations of orders due to the Coronavirus (especially on the Chinese market and for certain services provided in Italy). The estimated effect of Covid-19 on consolidated revenue is a reduction of about €6.5 million compared to pre-Coronavirus forecasts. As mentioned above, the impact of the public health emergency on the various markets varies. Approximately 89% of the decrease is attributable to the Chinese market (where the lock-down affected most of the first half of the year), whereas roughly 11% is related to the Italian services offered to various markets and customers that the Group was unable to provide as a result of the lock-down period imposed in Italy, the border closures and certain customers' internal policies imposing a travel ban that all prevented the performance of commercial and operating activities. The outlook for the entire 2021 - which already incorporate the forecast of the impacts already suffered in 2020 - does not currently foresee further worsening caused by Covid-19. The decrease in revenue due to the Coronavirus, as detailed above, led to losses of approximately €2.2 million affecting the Group's operating loss for 2020 compared to the expected loss. Group's performance, outlook and going concern issues As mentioned earlier, the performance of the sectors/markets in which the Group operates is adversely affected by the simultaneous existence of two overlapping problems: - the continuation of the negative economic cycle of the global automotive industry; - the Covid-19 pandemic, which exacerbated the sluggish conditions of the Group's reference market, slowing down the acquisition of new contracts and/or reducing expected contract profit margins. The impacts of the automotive sector's negative cycle on the Group's financial position and performance began in the second half of 2018 with an acceleration of this negative trend a year later. With the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, starting from the end of the first quarter of 2020, the above trend was amplified and it is nowgenerally accepted that a return to market conditions similar to the pre-Covid-19 period (more stable and profitable) will not occur in the next two/three years. In this environment of weak reference markets and given the future expectations about their future performance, the parent is tackling three closely related issues: - maintaining an appropriate level of liquidity for the Group's requirements;

- protecting the capitalisation level required by the law and bank agreements;

- creating the conditions for restoring profitability as soon as possible. With reference to the liquidity issue, at the beginning of 2020, the parent signed a €20 million loan with its majority shareholder, PF Holdings B.V., usable by the Group for any financial requirements. As discussed earlier, the loan (never used) was replaced by an irrevocable capital injection from the majority shareholder for future capital increases disbursed in November 2020. Thanks to the above capital injection, the parent's and Group's liquidity at the reporting date increased compared to the previous year end, despite the cash outflows principally caused by the redundancy and corporate reorganisation plans implemented in Italy. To further improve the Group's liquidity, the subsidiary Pininfarina Deutschland Holding GmbH sold one of its buildings for €5.1 million, €1 million of which was received in 2020, while the remainder will be paid in February 2021. In December 2020, the German subsidiary used the proceeds from the sale to extinguish a short-term credit line. Considering the nature of the Group's customers, there are no particular collection issues as there are no past due amounts which may affect the group's cash flows from operating activities. As regards the foreseeable future, it is necessary to consider the following: the net financial position of Pininfarina S.p.A. is positive by €4.7 million, represented by €27.3 million of cash and cash equivalent and financial receivables and by €22.6 million of financial debt, of which €3.7 million current. The cash budget prepared by the directors for the next 12 months highlights that the current financial resources available in the parent and in the Group as of 31 December 2020 would be adequate to meet the foreseeable cash outflows for the operational cash absorption which is expected to be negative also in 2021, the cash outflows necessary to meet the expenses for the closure of the liquidation procedure of Pininfarina Engineering, the restructuring actions planned for the parent company as well as the cash outflows necessary to meet the short-term installments of the medium-long term loans. The cash flow projection elaborated by the Directors considers the potential collection deriving from the possible subscription of the proposed capital increase equal to an estimated additional approximately €6 million also from the market. Considering a worsening scenario, the cash held by the group seems to be adequate to meet the financial needs currently foreseeable in the next 12 months even without considering the income still not collected from the next capital increase. The parent shall monitor its equity at consolidation level closely, not only in order to comply with the requirements of the Italian Civil Code governing share capital protection. Indeed, the only financial covenant provided for by the applicable debt restructuring agreement is a minimum level of consolidated equity of €30 million. As mentioned earlier, in order to strengthen the parent's financial position, in November 2020, the majority shareholder, PF Holding BV, irrevocably injected €20 million into the parent for future capital increases. Specifically, the injection is necessary for the capital increase announced by the Board of Directors that should be carried out in the first half of 2021. Upon completion of the capital increase, the parent expects that its equity will increase by roughly €6 million in addition to the €20 million mentioned above, which would further improve its capitalisation level. The increase in equity deriving from the proposed capital increase, also in consideration of the foreseeable economic trend over the going concern horizon, would demonstrate that the parent and the Group have an adequate level of capitalization, sufficient to comply with the aforementioned covenant at 31 March 2021 in addition to the consideration that the Company's financial obligations, inherent to the Rescheduling Agreement, are fully guaranteed by the Mahindra Group. Considering the covenant's verification dates within the next 12 months from the annual financial statement, the Group's capitalization level would be adequate even in a worse scenario that does not consider the possible contribution of the market to the capital increase operation. In order to tackle their performance issues and return to make a profit-making position, considering the market performance of the last two years and currently foreseeable outlook, the parent and the Group have adopted the following measures: - winding-up of the subsidiary Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l., given the market conditions and its no longer sustainable performance. The procedure affected 135 people; - implementation of a redundancy plan for Pininfarina Deutschland GmbH, involving 46 people (approximately 20% of its workforce); - a reduction in the number of direct and indirect staff working at Pininfarina S.p.A. in 2020, in order to bring the professional skills and number of resources into line with the current market requirements; - implementation of a plan to reduce operating expense and overheads for all group companies, also by increasing resort to outsourcing in some cases; - development of new commercial projects to better enhance the potential of the group services to meet the continuous changes in market demand. With reference to the liquidation procedure of the subsidiary Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l., on 18 December 2020, following a referendum, the majority of workers voted for the hypothesis of an agreement with the company and the collective dismissal agreements were signed with the trade unions concerned. The restructuring fund allocated in the financial statements was established in order to fully cover the commitments reasonably foreseeable to date on the basis of collective union agreements, the provisions of the law, the individual agreements signed and, considering the natural evolution of these procedures, any failure to adhere to the plan envisaged by the collective agreements by workers who would express their opposition to the agreement. With reference to the restructuring plan which provides for the reduction of 46 units of the staff operating at Pininfarina Deutschland GmbH, the majority of individual agreements relating to the economic treatments provided for the implementation of the restructuring plan have already been signed. Cost cutting will continue in the near future, in line with the ban on dismissals currently imposed by Italian legislation. The current market situation, which reflects social difficulties that are well known throughout the world, is one of the most difficult in recent decades, particularly in the market sectors in which the Pininfarina Group operates. The demand for services continues to be strong in some segments (design-related activities) and much less so in others (pure engineering based on technical deliverables). There is a visible steady decline in the prices offered in all market segments. In order to deal with this situation, the parent is rapidly redirecting its available resources towards those activities considered most likely to generate profits; indeed, after completion of the cost containment and personnel restructuring operations mentioned above and already undertaken by the Group, together with the completion of the remaining proposed countermeasures, the parent and the Group will have a new strategy, focused on style sector which is believed to have greater potential in terms of profitability and volumes in the medium term. The current dramatic pandemic situation and the turbulence in the automotive market are having a negative impact on the medium-term outlook. Nevertheless, the Group is making every effort to be ready to seize market opportunities, which will inevitably be better than the current ones, once the pandemic ends. In this scenario, the Directors have developed simulations regarding the prospective trend, paying attention to the estimate of the sales volumes based on the recognitions with the main customers, the considerations relating to the existing order book and the cautious estimate of the probable evolution of the same in the medium term. The prospective costs take into account the new cost positioning after the restructuring operations undertaken, the rationalization of internal resources aimed at eliminating inefficiency with respect to the updated Group structure as well as the use of the outsourcing lever at competitive prices of engineeringactivities in support of the design and engineering market served by the German subsidiary, as a tool for further cost reduction and consequent increase in profitability. The simulations indicate that the restructuring and refocusing actions undertaken by the group will still lead to absorption of operating cash in the short term and a return to financial stability in the medium term in conjunction with an expected partial recovery of sales volumes compared to the volumes that can be observed today, that are expected to remain stable at least in the very short term. The Group's ability to continue as a going concern will require significant efforts in terms of sales volumes, expenses and costs to win future contracts given the situation outlined above. According to the directors, given the issues described above, there is significant uncertainty with reference to the achievement of the production volume and profitability objectives assumed in the forecasts, depending on the recovery of the markets in which the Group and the parent operate in the medium term and on the outcome of the actions taken and necessary to create the conditions for the return to financial stability, which may cast material doubts as to their ability to continue as going concerns. Notwithstanding the above, the directors deem that all measures to limit operating cash outflows and all possible measures to contain costs have been implemented. They have assessed existing and prospective projects based on commercial relationships with customers, which show that the pre-Coronavirus targets are achievable, as well as the Group's available financial resources. After having carried out all relevant checks and evaluated the above uncertainty, management reasonably expects that the parent and the Group have sufficient resources available to continue its operations for the foreseeable future, as provided for by the IFRS. Due to the above reasons, the Directors deem it correct to prepare this annual financial report on a going concern basis. The key financial figures of the parent are summarised below: (€'million) Draft financial statements 2020 2019 Variation Revenue 39.1 47.3 -8.2 EBITDA -3.0 -1.5 -1.5 EBIT -28.7 -14.3 -14.4 Net financial expense -1.0 -0.6 -0.4 Profi/Loss for the year -29.9 -16.5 -13.4 Net financial position (debt) 4.7 -6.6 11.3 Equity 45.2 55.3 -10.1 EBITDA is the operating profit or loss gross of amortisation, depreciation, provisions, impairment losses, reversals of impairment losses and utilisation of provisions. EBIT is the operating profit or loss. Outlook for 2021 Based on the current situation of the business sectors where the Pininfarina Group operates, its outlook for 2021 is revenue in line with 2020, along with an operating loss and a loss for the year. Annual report on corporate governance and ownership structure, Remuneration report and Consolidated non-financial statement The Board of Directors also approved the Annual report on corporate governance and ownership structure, the Remuneration report and the Consolidated non-financial statement for 2020. They will be available in the "Investor Relations - Corporate governance" section of the parent's website(www.pininfarina.com)as from 23 February 2021, as well as through the other methods provided for by current legislation. The Board of Directors as already called the shareholders' meeting for 16 March 2021, at 11.00 a.m. at Pininfarina S.p.A.'s offices in Cambiano (TO) on first call and, if necessary, for 17 March 2021 on second call, same time and place. The ordinary agenda includes the approval of the 2020 financial statements, allocation of the result for the year, the approval of the 2020 remuneration report and the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors. The extraordinary agenda includes the cancellation of the nominal value of theshares of the Company and the granting to the Board of Directors of a mandate to increase the share capital up to a maximum amount of €27 million by 31 December 2021. The Board of Directors did not propose any dividend distribution. Contacts: Pininfarina: Gianfranco Albertini, C.F.O. and Investor Relations, Phone 011.9438367 Francesco Fiordelisi, Corporate communication, Phone 335.7262530,f.fiordelisi@pininfarina.it Carolina Mailander Comunicazione: Carolina Mailander,carolina.mailander@cmailander.it Stella Casazza, Phone 349.3579552,stella.casazza@cmailander.it RECLASSIFIED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (*) (*) The reclassified financial statements group the figures presented in the legally-required statements to improve their understanding, without however changing their presentation logic. The terms "EBITDA" and "EBIT" as used in the reclassified financial statements are the "operating profit or loss", gross of amortisation, depreciation, provisions, impairment losses, reversals of impairment losses and utilisation of provisions, and "operating profit or loss" presented in the IFRS financial statements, respectively. Reclassified income statement (€'000) 2020 % 2019 % Variation Revenue from sales and services 65,485 97.74 85,301 94.36 (19,816) Change in finished goods 11 0.02 (17) (0.02) 28 Other revenue and income 1,500 2.24 5,114 5.66 (3,614) Revenue 66,996 100.00 90,398 100.00 (23,402) Net gains (losses) on the sale of non-current assets 948 1.42 (34) (0.04) 982 Materials and services (*) (25,946) (38.74) (37,076) (41.01) 11,130 Change in raw materials 78 0.12 (32) (0.04) 110 Value added 42,076 62.80 53,256 58.91 (11,180) Labour cost (**) (49,148) (73.36) (54,996) (60.83) 5,848 Gross operating loss (7,072) (10.56) (1,740) (1.92) (5,332) Amortisation and depreciation (4,106) (6.12) (4,918) (5.45) 812 (Additions to)/utilisation of provisions and impairment losses (10,370) (15.48) (12,711) (14.06) 2,341 Operating loss (21,548) (32.16) (19,369) (21.43) (2,179) Net financial expense (1,941) (2.90) (1,469) (1.62) (472) Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees 13 0.02 (2) 0.00 15 Loss before taxes (23,476) (35.04) (20,840) (23.05) (2,636) Income taxes (962) (1.44) (2,235) (2.48) 1,273 Loss for the year (24,438) (36.48) (23,075) (25.53) (1,363) - - - - - (*) Materials and services are net of utilisations of the provisions for product warranties and risks (€227 thousand and €60 thousand for 2019 and 2020, respectively). (**) Labour cost is net of utilisations of the restructuring provision (€184.5 thousand and nil for 2019 and 2020, respectively). As required by Consob resolution no. DEM/6064293 of 28 July 2006, a reconciliation of the data in the consolidated financial statements with those in the reclassified schedules is provided below: - Materials and services include raw materials and components, other variable production costs, external variable engineering services, exchange gains and losses and other expenses.

- Amortisation and depreciation comprise amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment and investment property.

- (Additions to)/utilisation of provisions and impairment losses include additions to/utilisation of provisions, impairment losses and inventory write-downs

- Net financial income (expense) comprises net financial income (expense) and dividends. Reclassified statement of financial position (€'000) 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Variation Net non-current assets (A) Net intangible assets 5,590 6,092 (502) Net property, plant and equipment and investment property 32,952 40,481 (7,529) Right-of-use assets 3,557 5,785 (2,228) Equity investments 867 854 13 Total A 42,966 53,212 (10,246) Working capital (B) Inventories 448 360 88 Contract assets 4,576 4,617 (41) Net trade receivables and other assets 20,951 40,004 (19,053) Assets held for sale 5,156 1,819 3,337 Deferred tax assets 17 839 (822) Trade payables (16,831) (19,638) 2,807 Contract liabilities (6,061) (14,624) 8,563 Provisions for risks and charges (6,787) (3,452) (3,335) Other liabilities (*) (9,347) (7,864) (1,483) Total B (7,878) 2,061 (9,939) Net invested capital (C=A+B) 35,088 55,273 (20,185) Post-employment benefits (D) 3,239 4,243 (1,004) Net capital requirements (E=C-D) 31,849 51,030 (19,181) Equity (F) 34,236 39,001 (4,765) Net financial (position) debt (G) Non-current loans and borrowings 20,949 24,840 (3,891) Net current financial position (23,336) (12,811) (10,525) Total G (2,387) 12,029 (14,416) Total as in E (H=F+G) 31,849 51,030 (19,181) (*) Other liabilities include the following items: deferred tax liabilities, other financial liabilities, current tax liabilities and other PININFARINA GROUP Net financial position (debt) liabilities. (€'000) 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Cash and cash equivalents 28,529 20,115 Current bank overdrafts (41) (2,368) Lease liabilities (1,521) (1,298) Loans and borrowings - related parties and joint ventures - - Current portion of bank loans and borrowings (3,631) (3,638) 7 Net current financial position 23,336 12,811 10,525 Non-current loans and receivables - third parties - - - Non-current loans and receivables - related parties 550 550 - Non-current lease liabilities (3,025) (4,990) 1,965 Non-current bank loans and borrowings (18,474) (20,400) 1,926 Non-current loans and borrowings (20,949) (24,840) 3,891 NET FINANCIAL POSITION (DEBT) 2,387 (12,029) 14,416 Variation 8,414 2,327 (223) - Reclassified income statement (€'000) 2020 % 2019 % Revenue from sales and services 38,866 99.41 44,699 94.58 Change in finished goods 11.00 0.03 (17) ( 0.04) Other revenue and income 220.00 0.56 2,581 5.46 Revenue 39,097 100.00 47,263 100.00 Net gains (losses) on the sale of non-current assets 22 0.06 (34) (0.07) 56 Materials and services (*) (21,997) (56.27) (27,068) (57.27) 5,071 Change in raw materials 78 0.20 (32) (0.07) 110 Value added 17,200 43.99 20,129 42.59 Labour cost (**) (20,171) (51.59) (21,648) (45.80) Gross operating loss (2,971) (7.60) (1,519) (3.21) Amortisation and depreciation (1,849) (4.72) (2,630) (5.57) (Additions to)/utilisation of provisions and impairment (losses) and gains (23,871) (61.06) ( 10,186) ( 21.55) Operating loss (28,691) (73.38) (14,335) (30.33) Net financial expense (1,043) (2.67) (579) (1.23) Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees 13 0.03 (2) 0.00 Loss before taxes (29,721) (76.02) (14,916) (31.56) Income taxes (219) (0.56) (1,633) ( 3.45) Loss for the year (29,940) (76.58) (16,549) (35.01) Variation (5,833) 28 (2,361) (8,166) (2,929) 1,477 (1,452) 781 (13,685) (14,356) (464) 15 (14,805) 1,414 (13,391) (*) Materials and services are net of utilisations of the provisions for product warranties and risks (€227 thousand and €60 thousand for 2019 and 2020, respectively). (**) Labour cost is net of utilisations of the restructuring provision (€184.5 thousand and nil for 2019 and 2020, respectively). As required by Consob resolution no. DEM/6064293 of 28 July 2006, a reconciliation of the data in the separate financial statements with those in the reclassified schedules is provided below: - Materials and services include raw materials and components, other variable production costs, external variable engineering services, exchange gains and losses and other expenses.

- Amortisation and depreciation comprise amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment and investment property.

- (Additions to)/utilisation of provisions and impairment losses include additions to/utilisation of provisions, impairment losses and inventory write-downs

- Net financial income (expense) comprises net financial income (expense) and dividends. Reclassified statement of financial position (€'000) 31.12.2020 Net non-current assets (A) Net intangible assets 5,450 Net property, plant and equipment and investment property 32,168 Right-of-use assets 397 Equity investments 19,885 Total A 57,900 Working capital (B) Inventories 448 Contract assets 702 Net trade receivables and other assets 17,480 Assets held for sale - Deferred tax assets - Trade payables (12,414) Contract liabilities (6,061) Provisions for risks and charges (10,133) Other liabilities (4,242) Total B (14,220) Net invested capital (C=A+B) 43,680 Post-employment benefits (D) 3,239 Net capital requirements (E=C-D) 40,441 Equity (F) 45,185 Net financial (position) debt (G) Non-current loans and borrowings 16,798 Net current financial position (21,542) Total G (4,744) Total as in E (H=F+G) 40,441 31.12.2019 Variation 5,450 - 33,122 (954) - 397 22,231 (2,346) 60,803 (2,903) 360 88 954 (252) 30,094 (12,614) 290 (290) - - (13,145) 731 (9,658) 3,597 (867) (9,266) (3,950) (292) 4,078 (18,298) 64,881 (21,201) 2,978 261 61,903 (21,462) 55,269 (10,084) 18,309 (1,511) (11,675) (9,867) 6,634 (11,378) 61,903 (21,462) PININFARINA S.p.A. Net financial position (debt) (€'000) 31.12.2019 Variation 17,036 8,329 (100) (72) (1,683) 1,610 (3,578) - 11,675 9,867 - - 2,191 (140) (130) (445) (20,370) 2,096 (18,309) 1,511 (6,634) 11,378 31.12.2020 Cash and cash equivalents 25,365 Lease liabilities (172) Loans and borrowings - related parties (73)Current portion of bank loans and borrowings Net current financial position Non-current loans and receivables - third parties Non-current loans and receivables - related parties Non-current lease liabilities (3,578) 21,542 - 2,051 (575) Non-current bank loans and borrowings Non-current loans and borrowings NET FINANCIAL POSITION (DEBT) (18,274) (16,798) 4,744 Related party transactions - Pininfarina Group The table below, which is presented pursuant to Consob communication no. DEM/6064293 of 28 July 2006, summarises related party transactions, including intragroup transactions. These transactions were carried out at market conditions, consistent with the nature of the goods exchanged or services provided. They were neither atypical nor unusual for the purposes of the above-mentioned communication. Commercial Financial Operating FinancialAssetsLiabilitiesAssetsLiabilitiesRevenueExpenseIncomeExpense Signature S.r.l. Tech Mahindra Ltd Tech Mahindra GmbH Mahindra&Mahindra Ltd PT Mahindra Accelo Steel Indonesia Mahindra North America Technical Center Automobili Pininfarina GmbH 100,650 75,523 41,702 18,817 550,000 541,643 - 809,034 20,483 - - 1,127,100 - - 1,426,528 - - - - - -- - - - - - - 120,830 300,685 209,159 4,232,890 45,246 142,010 7,656,279 58,338 343,620 - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - Total 2,154,009 2,007,471 550,000 -12,707,099 401,958 - - Intragroup transactions include: - Signature S.r.l.: loan agreement, purchases and sales of goods with Pininfarina S.p.A.;

- Tech Mahindra Ltd: services agreements in favor of Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation; services agreements with Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation, Pininfarina Deutschland GmbH and Pininfarina of America Corp.;

- Tech Mahindra GmbH: lease agreement for equipped office premises and services agreement with Pininfarina Deutschland GmbH;

- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd: brand licence agreement and engineering services agreements with Pininfarina S.p.A. and Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation;

- PT Mahindra Accelo Steel Indonesia: design services agreement with Pininfarina S.p.A.;

- Mahindra North America Technical Center: services agreement with Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation;

- Automobili Pininfarina GmbH: design and engineering agreement with Pininfarina S.p.A.. In addition to the above figures: - legal assistance activity provided to the parent by Studio Starclex - Studio Legale Associato Guglielmetti, related to Romina Guglielmetti (director of Pininfarina S.p.A.), for €24,000. On 26 September 2018, Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation signed an engineering services agreement with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ("M&M") for the development of a project to design the upper body systems of the body shell, integration of the body shell with the main operating systems and achievement of the performance requested of a new Mahindra vehicle based on its new platform. Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation's fee for its services to be provided over roughly 16 months amounts to €10,583,172. This fee qualifies the transaction as a "major transaction" pursuant to the relevant legislation. The services provided are part of the "company's normal business activities" and are rendered on an arm's length basis. At 30 June 2020, services provided to the customer totalled €10,583,172. The project had been concluded at 30 June 2020. The parent, Pininfarina S.p.A., signed five design and engineering services agreements with Automobili Pininfarina GmbH ("AP") on 29 June 2018, 26 March 2019, 31 May 2019, 22 July 2019 and 9 December 2019, respectively, for the development of a project to design the interior and exterior of a new car, to design the upper body systems of the body shell, integration of the body shell with the main operating systems and achievement of the performance requested of a new AP vehicle based on its new platform. The parent will receive a total fee of €20,510,277 for its services to be provided under the above contracts from June 2018 to December 2020. This fee qualifies the transaction as a "major transaction" pursuant to the relevant legislation. The services provided are part of the "company's normal business activities" and are rendered on an arm's length basis. At the reporting date, services provided to the customer totalled €18,943,317, €4,681,684 of which in 2020. On 25 July 2019, Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation signed an engineering services agreement with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ("M&M") for the development of a project to design the upper body systems of the body shell, integration of the body shell with the main operating systems and achievement of the performance requested of a new vehicle. Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation's fee for its services to be provided over roughly 14 months amount to €3,950,000. This fee qualifies the transaction as a "major transaction" pursuant to the relevant legislation. The services provided are part of the "company's normal business activities" and are rendered on an arm's length basis. Services provided to the customer at the reporting date totalled €3,950,000. Directors' and statutory auditors' fees (€'000) 2019 Directors Statutory Auditors 551 737 112 107 Total 663 844 Related party transactions - Pininfarina S.p.A. Commercial Assets LiabilitiesAssets Signature Srl 100,650 Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation Pininfarina Deutschland GmbH Pininfarina Shanghai Co. Ltd Pininfarina of America Corp. 134,241 57,086 613,794 18,817 397,605 - -550,000 - 1,500,991 - 131,056 306 Tech Mahindra Ltd 18,478 Mahindra&Mahindra Limited 406,000 Pt Mahindra Accelo Steel Indonesia Automobili Pininfarina GMBH - 1,127,100 18,446 20,483 - 1,426,528 - -- Total 2,588,405 1,882,185 2,050,991 Financial Operating Liabilities Revenue Expense Expense 120,830 58,338 - - 922,020 7,143,574 47,802 - 97,286 7,156 11,203 - 828,328 37,407 500,000 - 604,549 6,592 - - 230,632 15,120 - - 1,039,914 - - - 45,246 7,577,962 - - - 11,466,767 7,268,187 559,005 - Financial Income - 72,698 - - - -- 72,698 Intragroup transactions include: - Signature S.r.l.: loan agreement and purchases of goods;

- Pininfarina Engineering S.r.l. in liquidation: lease for the equipped premises, secondment agreements, cost sharing agreement, services agreements and loan agreement;

- Pininfarina Deutschland GmbH: loan agreement and services agreement;

- Pininfarina Shanghai Co Ltd: services agreement, secondment agreement and cost sharing agreement;

- Pininfarina of America Corp.: secondment agreement and cost sharing agreement;

- Tech Mahindra Ltd: services agreement and recharge of costs incurred by Pininfarina S.p.A. on the company's behalf;

- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd: brand licence agreement and design services agreements;

- PT Mahindra Accelo Steel Indonesia: design services agreement;

- Automobili Pininfarina GmbH: design and engineering services agreement; In addition to the above figures, Studio Starclex - Studio Legale Associato Guglielmetti, related to Romina Guglielmetti (director of Pininfarina S.p.A.), provided legal assistance to the company for €24,000. Directors' and statutory auditors' fees (€'000) 2019 Directors Statutory Auditors 551 737 102 99 Tota l 653 836 The total fees to Pininfarina S.p.A.'s key management personnel approximate €1.1 million for 2020. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Pininfarina S.p.A. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 19:46:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about PININFARINA S.P.A. 08:47a PININFARINA S P A : Draft financial statements 2020 PU 02/01 PININFARINA S P A : ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2021 &ndash.. PU 2020 PININFARINA S P A : Creates state-of-the-art parking garage for city ridge PU 2020 PININFARINA S P A : Britishvolt selects north east site to build britain's first.. PU 2020 PININFARINA S P A : Shanghai opens a new office in shenzhen PU 2020 PININFARINA S P A : Architecture designs a seamlessly responsive environment for.. PU 2020 PININFARINA S P A : GROUP – INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 PU 2020 PININFARINA S P A : Motor1.com presents the new brand logo redesigned by pininfa.. PU 2020 PININFARINA S P A : Announces the liquidation of the subsidiary pininfarina engi.. PU 2020 PININFARINA S P A : Launches design competition for a new world PU