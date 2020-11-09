Pininfarina S p A : MOTOR1.COM PRESENTS THE NEW BRAND LOGO REDESIGNED BY PININFARINA

Miami, November 5 2020 - Motor1.com Motorsport Network's global automotive platform that is a destination for 30 million engaged visitors, has a new brand logo designed by Pininfarina. After five years, the visual identity of the first multilingual automotive digital platform has been renewed, and now it's characterized by a modern and dynamic style, but still recognizable, respecting the editorial continuity

of the platform that operates in 10 countries around the world.

The collaboration coincides with the 90th anniversary of the famous Italian designer, which gave a

new style to the Motor1.com brand by focusing on the international footprint of the publishing project. The shape of the logo has been amended, particularly the