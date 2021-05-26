Pininfarina S p A : AND CORÀ PRESENT “MIRAGGIO”, A NEW WOODEN FLOOR COLLECTION THAT INTEGRATES TECHNOLOGY, NATURE AND WELL-BEING
05/26/2021
PININFARINA AND CORÀ PRESENT "MIRAGGIO", A NEW WOODEN FLOOR COLLECTION THAT INTEGRATES TECHNOLOGY, NATURE AND WELL-BEING
Turin, 26 May 2021 - In a world that is drastically changing around us, domestic environments have acquired a new central role as multifunctional spaces for life, work and leisure, aimed at maximizing the mental and physical well-being of their occupants. Recently, we had a chance to rethink the home concept and the way we live in it.
In this context, Pininfarina Architecture has created for Corà, the largest distributor of wooden products in Italy, a new Wood Floor Collection, combining different technologies and materials for the creation of parquet flooring with complex geometric patterns inspired by natural elements. The new Parquet Collection aims to give further importance to our homes, seeing them as a retreat of calm in the middle of a fast-paced society:
a place to recover yourself, to feel as comfortable as possible, and to reconnect with nature.
RECONNECTING WITH NATURE
The idea behind the Collection was to create a continuous flooring blurring the borders between the exterior and interior spaces, thus uniting them into a unique design. This becomes possible thanks to the "contamination" of the wooden surface with ceramic elements that perfectly fit the outdoor use. The new Collection also allows creation of interesting patterns, zoning different areas thanks to the limitless combinations of wooden essences and ceramic finishes.
HOMES ARE PLACES TO WONDER
Miraggio, or mirage, has its roots in a concept of vision,
being a sort of optical illusion, a reflection of light that can trick the mind into interpreting the sight as an apparently solid thing. The new Wood Floor Collection called "Miraggio" is inspired by natural ornaments that just like a "miraggio" could be seen differently: like a water surface, with the sparkling cutlines of the wooden floor, or as warm and soft sand, with a gentle pattern created by the wind. This nature-inspired wooden floor design creates a relaxing sensation, aimed to reduce stress by mimicking the feeling of being immersed in nature.
LET HOME TAKE CARE OF YOU
The quality of the space we live has an impact on our physical to mental well-being. Flooring is an important design element that helps to enhance human well- being by improving interior spaces. As nothing may ever replace wood, nothing can substitute the feeling of walking over the warm and smooth wooden floor surface. The "Miraggio" Collection allows to safely walk barefoot by virtue of the Corà High Care Paint, a special treatment protecting against hygiene enemies. Thanks to its silver ions particles the special Corà High Care Paint, it creates a natural and lasting barrier, neutralizing the microorganisms that come into contact with the silver ions present on the wood surface.
PININFARINA ARCHITECTURE & CORÀ
The presentation of this new wooden floor collection represents the first step in a long-term collaboration between Corà and Pininfarina Architecture, which envisages the development of a new product range over the next years.
TECHNICAL PARTNER
The Union of Ceramic and Wooden surfaces has required a particular technical solution that became possible thanks to the Laminam support. Laminam is one of the largest ceramic slab producers who has revolutionized the world of ceramic production, creating large-format surfaces of minimal thickness. Its wide offer of the ceramic finishes definitely enriched the Miraggio Collection.
Corà has been operating on domestic and international markets since 1919, procuring and transforming wood using both manual and industrial processes. Today it is the largest distributors of wooden products in Italy and has the widest range of wood available on the market. Four generations of dedicated passion have led to the development of prestigious products that meet all the demands of any building sector, from apartments to large-scale projects and restoration work.
The business has always been run bearing in mind the fragility of the ecosystem and its importance for the planet. This is why all business evolutions have always led to careful evolution of sustainability. Corà Products comply with EU Regulation No. 995/20-10-2010 requirements, which introduce traceability obligations for all wood by-products and materials so as to prevent the use of wood of illegal deforestation origin.
PININFARINA ARCHITECTURE
Pininfarina, founded in 1930, is an internationally recognized design company. With offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States, it is a unique worldwide emblem of Italian design. Pininfarina is not only the world leader in automotive design. It has also completed more than 600 projects in different areas over the course of nine decades and has received
numerous international architecture awards. Among the most recent awards: the 2016 International Architecture Award for the construction of the Control Tower of the new Istanbul airport and the iF Design Award in recognition for the construction of the Cyrela skyscraper in Sao Paulo. Pininfarina also received the American Architecture (2015) and the German Design Awards (2017).