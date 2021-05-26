Pininfarina S p A : AND CORÀ PRESENT “MIRAGGIO”, A NEW WOODEN FLOOR COLLECTION THAT INTEGRATES TECHNOLOGY, NATURE AND WELL-BEING

being a sort of optical illusion, a reflection of light that can trick the mind into interpreting the sight as an apparently solid thing. The new Wood Floor Collection called "Miraggio" is inspired by natural ornaments that just like a "miraggio" could be seen differently: like a water surface, with the sparkling cutlines of the wooden floor, or as warm and soft sand, with a gentle pattern created by the wind. This nature-inspired wooden floor design creates a relaxing sensation, aimed to reduce stress by mimicking the feeling of being immersed in nature.

LET HOME TAKE CARE OF YOU

The quality of the space we live has an impact on our physical to mental well-being. Flooring is an important design element that helps to enhance human well- being by improving interior spaces. As nothing may ever replace wood, nothing can substitute the feeling of walking over the warm and smooth wooden floor surface. The "Miraggio" Collection allows to safely walk barefoot by virtue of the Corà High Care Paint, a special treatment protecting against hygiene enemies. Thanks to its silver ions particles the special Corà High Care Paint, it creates a natural and lasting barrier, neutralizing the microorganisms that come into contact with the silver ions present on the wood surface.

PININFARINA ARCHITECTURE & CORÀ

The presentation of this new wooden floor collection represents the first step in a long-term collaboration between Corà and Pininfarina Architecture, which envisages the development of a new product range over the next years.

TECHNICAL PARTNER

The Union of Ceramic and Wooden surfaces has required a particular technical solution that became possible thanks to the Laminam support. Laminam is one of the largest ceramic slab producers who has revolutionized the world of ceramic production, creating large-format surfaces of minimal thickness. Its wide offer of the ceramic finishes definitely enriched the Miraggio Collection.