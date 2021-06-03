Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pininfarina S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINF   IT0003056386

PININFARINA S.P.A.

(PINF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pininfarina S p A : AND MT DISTRIBUTION JOIN FORCES TO CREATE A NEW RANGE OF VEHICLES FOR URBAN ELECTRIC MICRO-MOBILITY

06/03/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUNE 2021/PRESS RELEASE

PININFARINA AND MT DISTRIBUTION JOIN FORCES TO CREATE A NEW RANGE OF VEHICLES FOR URBAN ELECTRIC MICRO-MOBILITY

Torino, June 3 2021 - Pininfarina and MT Distribution, a leading Italian company in the design and production of urban micro-mobility solutions, have partnered

for the creation of a new range of two-wheeled vehicles. The partnership aims to develop a family of products, highly customizable for third parties and with a coordinated design, consisting of an electrically powered scooter, and power assisted city bike and folding bike.

The collaboration between the two companies merges the ideal combination of Pininfarina design, which has

always been a leading player in projects conceived for environmental sustainability, not only in the field of mobility but also in industrial design and architecture, with the skills and specialization of MT Distribution in e-mobility solutions.

The products resulting from the collaboration between the two companies will be progressively revealed to the public over the course of the year, and will also be the basis for further collaborations with third parties in order to support the strong market growth trend in favor of urban micro-mobility.

JUNE 2021/PRESS RELEASE

MT DISTRIBUTION

Founded in 1977, MT Distribution today represents a solid reality recognized worldwide in the panorama of urban electric mobility, thanks to the 360 ° offer of electric scooters, e-bikes, accessories and spare parts.

Italian character is the hallmark of the company proposal, which unites the proprietary Argento brand and the electric micro mobility lines developed in partnership with the major players in the automotive sector.

PININFARINA

Pininfarina, founded in 1930, is an internationally recognized design house. With offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States, it is a unique emblem of Italian design in the world. Pininfarina is not only the

world leader in automotive design. It has also completed more than 600 projects in different areas over the course of nine decades and has received numerous international awards.

Francesco Fiordelisi

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS, PININFARINA S.p.A.

e-mail:f.fiordelisi@pininfarina.it tel. 011.9438105

Disclaimer

Pininfarina S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 13:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PININFARINA S.P.A.
09:31aPININFARINA S P A  : And mt distribution join forces to create a new range of ve..
PU
05/31PININFARINA S P A  : Presents its refitting program at the venice boat show
PU
05/31PININFARINA S.P.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.96 EUR for 2 existing shares
FA
05/28PININFARINA S P A  : Notice of deposit of the option rights offer pursuant to ar..
PU
05/27PININFARINA S P A  : Modulo edition
PU
05/26PININFARINA S P A  : AND CORÀ PRESENT “MIRAGGIO”, A NEW WOODEN FLOOR..
PU
05/24PININFARINA S P A  : Share capital increase - the board of directors exercises t..
PU
05/21PININFARINA S P A  : . The Shape of the Future 90 years of style and innovation ..
PU
05/12PININFARINA S P A  : GROUP – INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT 31 MARCH 2021
PU
05/06PININFARINA CONTRIBUTES TO GIVE NEW : THE NEW HOME OF THE WALTER STAUFFER ACCaD..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 65,6 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -29,7 M -29,7 M
Net cash 2020 1,84 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,3 M 66,3 M 66,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart PININFARINA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pininfarina S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PININFARINA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Silvio Pietro Angori Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gianfranco Albertini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paolo Pininfarina Chairman
Roberto Castelli SVP-Business Unit Operations
Romina Guglielmetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PININFARINA S.P.A.-11.83%66
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-5.02%79 059
STELLANTIS N.V.12.62%63 145
FERRARI N.V.-6.58%39 588
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.53%37 006
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-6.08%29 760