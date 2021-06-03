Pininfarina S p A : AND MT DISTRIBUTION JOIN FORCES TO CREATE A NEW RANGE OF VEHICLES FOR URBAN ELECTRIC MICRO-MOBILITY
JUNE 2021/PRESS RELEASE
Torino, June 3 2021 - Pininfarina and MT Distribution, a leading Italian company in the design and production of urban micro-mobility solutions, have partnered
for the creation of a new range of two-wheeled vehicles. The partnership aims to develop a family of products, highly customizable for third parties and with a coordinated design, consisting of an electrically powered scooter, and power assisted city bike and folding bike.
The collaboration between the two companies merges the ideal combination of Pininfarina design, which has
always been a leading player in projects conceived for environmental sustainability, not only in the field of mobility but also in industrial design and architecture, with the skills and specialization of MT Distribution in e-mobility solutions.
The products resulting from the collaboration between the two companies will be progressively revealed to the public over the course of the year, and will also be the basis for further collaborations with third parties in order to support the strong market growth trend in favor of urban micro-mobility.
Founded in 1977, MT Distribution today represents a solid reality recognized worldwide in the panorama of urban electric mobility, thanks to the 360 ° offer of electric scooters, e-bikes, accessories and spare parts.
Italian character is the hallmark of the company proposal, which unites the proprietary Argento brand and the electric micro mobility lines developed in partnership with the major players in the automotive sector.
PININFARINA
Pininfarina, founded in 1930, is an internationally recognized design house. With offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States, it is a unique emblem of Italian design in the world. Pininfarina is not only the
world leader in automotive design. It has also completed more than 600 projects in different areas over the course of nine decades and has received numerous international awards.