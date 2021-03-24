Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Pininfarina S.p.A.    PINF   IT0003056386

PININFARINA S.P.A.

(PINF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pininfarina S p A : CLOUD HUB. RETHINKING HOW WE LIVE, WORK, AND PLAY IN DUBAI

03/24/2021 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLOUD HUB

Rethinking how we live, work, and play in Dubai. A project by Pininfarina Architecture on behalf of M/s L.K. Investments Limited.

Turin, March 24 2021 - Urban life has always been built around social interactions - from sharing common spaces with neighbors to sharing desks in an ofﬁce. The recent pandemic has forced a rethink of the way people move through their daily activities. In the constantly evolving, and multicultural city of Dubai, Pininfarina Architecture has conceived a new contemporary living experience, called Cloud Hub, on behalf of the local real estate developer M/s L.K. Investments Limited.

to local communities. Cloud Hub is the perfect blend of community, convenience, comfort and competitively-priced, where both expats and locals can enjoy the vibes coming from the interaction of traditional and international cultures. Looking at the Expo theme, Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, the project aims at fostering interaction among young generations, creating a community hub fueled by ideals of openness, community and collaboration.

At the hearth of the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle district, Pininfarina Architecture designed an iconic, multi-pourposed building that will integrate both co-living and co-working spaces open both to expat and

Many realized, during the global lockdown, how important are the interactions in our daily life. Indeed the overall Cloud Hub experience is created by a system of common areas to socialize and share the services.

The heart of the project is the Cloud Lounge on the ground ﬂoor; a mixed use space where people can work, but also where people can spend their spare time relaxing, reading a book or having a chat with their neighbors in a dynamic and creative environment. Free access even for non-residents will help to transform it in a trendy spot in the JVC district.

Within Cloud Hub, well-being of each and every user is at its core, taking into account carbon emissions and air quality, lighting and comfort. A 5 star gym is available for tenants to take control of their phisical and mental health; a complete set of gym equipments and a generous space for yoga lessons will stimulate people to take care of their body and their mind.

from featuring all the comforts available, allow the tenants to enjoy the natural light thanks to large glazed façades that visually merge the internal space with the external balconies. The articulation of the façade is characterized by a pattern of alternating GFRC panels (reinforced concrete with glass ﬁber), manufactured using digital molding processes and glass panels.

"Imagining new ways of living is our mission and dream" afﬁrmed Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of the Group. "Dubai, with its melting pot of cultures it's the ideal place to experiment innovation. Cloud Hub represents our idea to make space and time ﬂuid enhancing the human interaction".

A rooftop swimming pool is another valuable amenity that helps reduce stress and anxiety, improving the quality of residents' life.

The L-shape building hosts 60 apartments; 4 unit types ﬁts the different users needs. All the units, apart

"Coliving spaces are designed to bring people together" afﬁrmed Samuele Sordi, Chief Architect. "For Pininfarina Architecture the CloudHub project is part of the research the team is carrying out regarding accessible housing and quality of life that has never been more crucial than today.

Pininfarina Architecture

Pininfarina, founded in 1930, is an internationally recognized design ﬁrm. With ofﬁces in Italy, Germany, China and the United States, it is a unique global emblem of Italian design. Pininfarina is not only the world leader in automotive design. It has also carried out more than 600 projects in diverse areas over nine decades, and has received multiple internationalarchitecture awards. The most recent awards include: The International Architecture Award for the construction of the Control Tower at the new Istanbul airport in 2016 and the iF Design Award in recognition of the construction of the Cyrela skyscraper in Sao Paulo.

Pininfarina also received the American Architecture (2015) and the German Design Awards (2017).

Francesco Fiordelisi

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS, PININFARINA S.p.A.

e-mail: f.ﬁordelisi@pininfarina.ittel. 011.9438105

Disclaimer

Pininfarina S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PININFARINA S.P.A.
10:41aPININFARINA S P A  : Cloud hub. rethinking how we live, work, and play in dubai
PU
06:57aPININFARINA S P A  : Irrevocable undertaking from pf holdings b.v. in connection..
PU
02/12PININFARINA S P A  : Draft financial statements 2020
PU
02/01PININFARINA S P A  : ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2021 &ndas..
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : Creates state-of-the-art parking garage for city ridge
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : Britishvolt selects north east site to build britain's firs..
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : Shanghai opens a new office in shenzhen
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : Architecture designs a seamlessly responsive environment fo..
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : GROUP – INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : Motor1.com presents the new brand logo redesigned by pininf..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 86,9 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2019 -23,1 M -27,3 M -27,3 M
Net Debt 2019 12,6 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,84x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 59,2 M 70,2 M 69,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 683
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart PININFARINA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pininfarina S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PININFARINA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Silvio Pietro Angori Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gianfranco Albertini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paolo Pininfarina Chairman
Roberto Castelli SVP-Business Unit Operations
Romina Guglielmetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PININFARINA S.P.A.-5.63%71
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-11.12%73 650
STELLANTIS N.V.-3.18%55 317
FERRARI N.V.-11.63%36 142
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.73%35 872
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-6.06%29 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ