    PINF   IT0003056386

PININFARINA S.P.A.

(PINF)
Pininfarina S p A : PF TWO RECEIVES THE RED DOT AWARD

04/23/2021 | 04:00am EDT
APRIL 2021/PRESS RELEASE

PININFARINA PF TWO RECEIVES

THE RED DOT AWARD

Pininfarina leaves an indelible mark in the new era of design writing with a new award winning fountain pen

Turin, 21 April 2021 - PF TWO, the new elegant Pininfarina fountain pen designed to shake the stationary industry, is awarded with the prestigious Red Dot Award in the Office Supplies and Stationery category. Always seeking to shape new satisfactory writing experiences, Pininfarina Segno developed a unique fountain pen, able to convince the Red Dot international jury to award it with one of the most recognized symbols of design and quality.

Pininfarina Segno represents the horizon of an innovative and unique scenario in the writing experience. The PF TWO rises from the intention to create timeless beauty,

typical of Pininfarina design, enhanced by continuous innovation and new technical solutions. PF TWO represents the second chapter of "Design Writing" project, the collection of unique accessories thought to go above and beyond the mere utility: where the product's essential function is just the first step. Pure and fluid lines are the main distinctive elements of this fountain pen. The retractable clip allows body and cap to be perfectly integrated as if drawn by a clean single stroke. The design of the magnetic interlocking echoes the fluid lines of the pen body while ensuring a firm closure and a satisfying sound when the two parts come together.

APRIL 2021/PRESS RELEASE

"The victory of the Red Dot Award represents an additional confirmation of the incredible work done to bring novelty, timeless design, and utmost quality to the world of writing," affirms Davide Fabi, CEO of Signature S.r.l. "The PF TWO is all about the beauty of the details, the pleasure of writing and the magic of handwriting in the digital era.

"Pininfarina Segno already enjoyed an outstanding reputation for having created a new category of unique inkless and limitless wiring tools" says Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of the Group, "With the awarding of this prestigious recognition, we have claimed a leading position also in the field of traditional writing, demonstrating once again our constant desire to excel."

The Red Dot Award: Product Design dates back as far

as 1955 and recognises the best products for a

given year. The roughly 50 jurors were once again true to the motto "In search of good design and innovation" in the 2021 competition. The international panel of experts comprises specialists from a wide variety of sectors. They scrutinised the products entered in the competition in a process that spanned several days and were guided by assessment criteria such as the product's formal quality, ergonomics and longevity.

Starting from the 22nd of June it would be possible to admire the PF TWO at the "Design on Stage" exhibition which will be held in Red Dot Design Museum of Essen, where all of the award-winning products are showcased.

PF TWO available on the Pininfarina Store and in the best stationery stores.

Francesco Fiordelisi

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS, PININFARINA S.p.A.

e-mail:f.fiordelisi@pininfarina.it tel. 011.9438105

Disclaimer

Pininfarina S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 65,6 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -29,4 M -29,4 M
Net cash 2020 1,84 M 2,21 M 2,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,8 M 69,4 M 69,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 23,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Silvio Pietro Angori Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gianfranco Albertini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paolo Pininfarina Chairman
Roberto Castelli SVP-Business Unit Operations
Romina Guglielmetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PININFARINA S.P.A.-7.79%69
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-12.65%71 097
STELLANTIS N.V.-2.16%53 928
FERRARI N.V.-7.16%39 667
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.76%35 810
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-13.11%26 639
