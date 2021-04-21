Pininfarina S p A : TOGG BECOMES THE FIRST TURKISH BRAND TO RECEIVE IF DESIGN AWARD IN MOBILITY
04/21/2021 | 04:38am EDT
APRIL 2021/PRESS RELEASE
TOGG BECOMES THE FIRST TURKISH BRAND
TO RECEIVE IF DESIGN AWARD IN MOBILITY
TOGG became the first brand to claim
iF Design Award in mobility from Turkey with the C-SUV model, of which first series version will roll off in 2022/Q4. Designed with the
150 thousand hours work of the TOGG design team, in the cooperation with Pininfarina as a strategic partner and with the guidance of Mr. Murat Günak, the C-SUV was awarded in the "Professional Concept" category.
20 April 2021 - TOGG achieved a significant success in mobility with its C-SUV model at the iF Design Awards 2021, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world. This year, nearly 10 thousand products and projects from 52 countries competed in the iF Design Awards, which since 1954 is accepted as the symbol
of design excellence in the international arena.
98 independent judges from 21 countries made a comprehensive assessment to determine the best designs in the world. TOGG became the first Turkish brand to receive the iF Design Award in mobility. Designed by the TOGG design team in collaboration with Pininfarina, with the guidance of Mr. Murat Günak, the TOGG C-SUV was awarded in
the "Professional Concept" category.
"Proud of our original design"
TOGG CEO Mr. M. Gürcan Karakaş, stating that they are proud to be deemed worthy of the iF Design Award, said, "We established our design targets and the technical specs of our automobile based on user insights. We received support from our world- renowned designer Mr. Murat Günak, who recently joined our team as Design Leader, in the process of
reducing the number of design houses from 18 domestic and foreign design houses to 3, in the formation of the final design theme and in the selection of Pininfarina, which made this theme 3-dimensional. Crowning our
original design with such a valuable award, which we developed inspired by our culture and registered in 27 EU countries as well as China, Japan and Russia so far, motivates us to do better".
Pininfarina S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:37:02 UTC.