Pininfarina S p A : TOGG BECOMES THE FIRST TURKISH BRAND TO RECEIVE IF DESIGN AWARD IN MOBILITY

TOGG became the first brand to claim

iF Design Award in mobility from Turkey with the C-SUV model, of which first series version will roll off in 2022/Q4. Designed with the

150 thousand hours work of the TOGG design team, in the cooperation with Pininfarina as a strategic partner and with the guidance of Mr. Murat Günak, the C-SUV was awarded in the "Professional Concept" category.

20 April 2021 - TOGG achieved a significant success in mobility with its C-SUV model at the iF Design Awards 2021, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world. This year, nearly 10 thousand products and projects from 52 countries competed in the iF Design Awards, which since 1954 is accepted as the symbol