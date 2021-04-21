Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pininfarina S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINF   IT0003056386

PININFARINA S.P.A.

(PINF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pininfarina S p A : TOGG BECOMES THE FIRST TURKISH BRAND TO RECEIVE IF DESIGN AWARD IN MOBILITY

04/21/2021 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APRIL 2021/PRESS RELEASE

TOGG BECOMES THE FIRST TURKISH BRAND

TO RECEIVE IF DESIGN AWARD IN MOBILITY

TOGG became the first brand to claim

iF Design Award in mobility from Turkey with the C-SUV model, of which first series version will roll off in 2022/Q4. Designed with the

150 thousand hours work of the TOGG design team, in the cooperation with Pininfarina as a strategic partner and with the guidance of Mr. Murat Günak, the C-SUV was awarded in the "Professional Concept" category.

20 April 2021 - TOGG achieved a significant success in mobility with its C-SUV model at the iF Design Awards 2021, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world. This year, nearly 10 thousand products and projects from 52 countries competed in the iF Design Awards, which since 1954 is accepted as the symbol

of design excellence in the international arena.

98 independent judges from 21 countries made a comprehensive assessment to determine the best designs in the world. TOGG became the first Turkish brand to receive the iF Design Award in mobility. Designed by the TOGG design team in collaboration with Pininfarina, with the guidance of Mr. Murat Günak, the TOGG C-SUV was awarded in

the "Professional Concept" category.

"Proud of our original design"

TOGG CEO Mr. M. Gürcan Karakaş, stating that they are proud to be deemed worthy of the iF Design Award, said, "We established our design targets and the technical specs of our automobile based on user insights. We received support from our world- renowned designer Mr. Murat Günak, who recently joined our team as Design Leader, in the process of

APRIL 2021/PRESS RELEASE

reducing the number of design houses from 18 domestic and foreign design houses to 3, in the formation of the final design theme and in the selection of Pininfarina, which made this theme 3-dimensional. Crowning our

original design with such a valuable award, which we developed inspired by our culture and registered in 27 EU countries as well as China, Japan and Russia so far, motivates us to do better".

Francesco Fiordelisi

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS, PININFARINA S.p.A.

e-mail:f.fiordelisi@pininfarina.it tel. 011.9438105

Disclaimer

Pininfarina S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PININFARINA S.P.A.
04:38aPININFARINA S P A  : Togg becomes the first turkish brand to receive if design a..
PU
03/26PININFARINA S P A  : Notice of change in the composition of the share capital
PU
03/24PININFARINA S P A  : Cloud hub. rethinking how we live, work, and play in dubai
PU
03/24PININFARINA S P A  : Irrevocable undertaking from pf holdings b.v. in connection..
PU
02/12PININFARINA S P A  : Draft financial statements 2020
PU
02/01PININFARINA S P A  : ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2021 &ndas..
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : Creates state-of-the-art parking garage for city ridge
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : Britishvolt selects north east site to build britain's firs..
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : Shanghai opens a new office in shenzhen
PU
2020PININFARINA S P A  : Architecture designs a seamlessly responsive environment fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 65,6 M 79,0 M 79,0 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -29,4 M -29,4 M
Net cash 2020 1,84 M 2,21 M 2,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,8 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart PININFARINA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pininfarina S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PININFARINA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Silvio Pietro Angori Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gianfranco Albertini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paolo Pininfarina Chairman
Roberto Castelli SVP-Business Unit Operations
Romina Guglielmetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PININFARINA S.P.A.-7.36%70
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-9.94%73 951
STELLANTIS N.V.0.90%55 592
FERRARI N.V.-8.57%39 203
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.88%37 968
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-14.87%26 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ