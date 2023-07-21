(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Friday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.
FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS
Pininfarina advances 3.6 percent to EUR0.8660 after two sessions closed in the red.
Restart, on the other hand, advances 2.2 percent, after a 1.4 percent gain on the eve.
FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS
Fine Food is retreating 3.1%, on the heels of eve's 0.6% decline.
Banca Sistema is giving up 3.2%, with new price at EUR1.21, on the heels of eve's red with 2.4%.
By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter
