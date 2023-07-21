Pininfarina SpA is an Italy-based company primarily engaged in the automotive industry. The Company provides support through the process of developing automotive products, including design, planning, development, industrialization and manufacturing phase. The Company offers product engineering and design services, such as feasibility studies, design development, three dimensional (3D) virtual modeling, 3D physical modeling, prototypes manufacture, automotive wind tunnel testing, quality control, validation, homologation and industrial consulting, among others. Additionally, Pininfarina SpA is engaged in the industrial design, including electronics, furniture, lifestyle, equipments and consumer products, as well as in the architecture and interior design. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, such as Pininfarina Extra Srl, Pininfarina of America Corp., Pininfarina Deutschland GmbH, mpx Entwicklung GmbH and Pininafarina Automotive Engineering (Shanghao) Co Ltd.