(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Friday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Pininfarina advances 3.6 percent to EUR0.8660 after two sessions closed in the red.

Restart, on the other hand, advances 2.2 percent, after a 1.4 percent gain on the eve.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Fine Food is retreating 3.1%, on the heels of eve's 0.6% decline.

Banca Sistema is giving up 3.2%, with new price at EUR1.21, on the heels of eve's red with 2.4%.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

