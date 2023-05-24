Advanced search
    PINF   IT0003056386

PININFARINA S.P.A.

(PINF)
05:24:04 2023-05-24 am EDT
0.8180 EUR   +3.54%
07:52aPininfarina rises; CSP hurt
AN
06:08aSell-off on stock markets; MPS gives up more than 5 percent
AN
05/18Pininfarina S P A : Selected to design luxury waterfront condominium in northeastern brazil
PU
Pininfarina rises; CSP hurt

05/24/2023 | 07:52am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Pininfarina rises 3.5 percent after giving up 0.2 percent in the last month and nearly 14 percent in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has left 3.1% on the parterre.

----------

Netweek gains 3.2% after losing 1.0% in the last thirty days and 3.0% in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has gained 15 percent.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

CSP International retreats 7.7 percent after a 9.4 percent red stock over the past month and a 3.2 percent loss over the past six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 12%.

----------

Biesse gives up 4.5% after an 11% drop recorded in the last month. In the last six months, the stock has given up 5.5% and in the last year has lost 23%.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIESSE S.P.A. -4.17% 12.19 Real-time Quote.0.32%
CSP INTERNATIONAL FASHION GROUP S.P.A. -5.93% 0.365 Real-time Quote.9.60%
FTSE MIB INDEX -2.27% 26559.78 Delayed Quote.14.63%
NETWEEK S.P.A. 3.17% 0.039 Real-time Quote.-1.56%
PININFARINA S.P.A. 3.54% 0.818 Real-time Quote.-5.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 72,8 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net income 2022 -5,00 M -5,39 M -5,39 M
Net cash 2022 0,75 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,1 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 23,8%
Technical analysis trends PININFARINA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Silvio Pietro Angori Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Roberta Miniotti Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Pininfarina Vice Chairman
Grassei Alessandro Senior Vice President-Operations & PMO
Sara Miglioli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PININFARINA S.P.A.-5.73%67
PORSCHE AG27.02%118 120
BYD COMPANY LIMITED29.80%102 451
FERRARI N.V.35.33%52 609
STELLANTIS N.V.14.88%51 075
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD9.60%33 545
