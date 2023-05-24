Pininfarina rises; CSP hurt

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Pininfarina rises 3.5 percent after giving up 0.2 percent in the last month and nearly 14 percent in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has left 3.1% on the parterre.

Netweek gains 3.2% after losing 1.0% in the last thirty days and 3.0% in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has gained 15 percent.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

CSP International retreats 7.7 percent after a 9.4 percent red stock over the past month and a 3.2 percent loss over the past six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 12%.

Biesse gives up 4.5% after an 11% drop recorded in the last month. In the last six months, the stock has given up 5.5% and in the last year has lost 23%.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

